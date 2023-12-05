Lifestyle

    • Are you a Canadian who has chosen to live on a cruise ship? We want to hear from you

    In this file image released by Disney, Disney Cruise Line’s flagship vessel, the Disney Magic, arrives in New York Harbor on Friday, May 25, 2012. (AP Photo / Disney, Heidi Gutman) In this file image released by Disney, Disney Cruise Line’s flagship vessel, the Disney Magic, arrives in New York Harbor on Friday, May 25, 2012. (AP Photo / Disney, Heidi Gutman)

    Living life on a cruise? This drastic lifestyle change may be fitting for those who have decided to retire and are ready to kick back and relax, while others may be looking for their next adventure to indulge in.

    Whether you have opted for life on a cruise to be more cost-efficient or to tick it off your bucket list, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.

    What factors might have influenced your decision to live on a cruise ship? Did you face any obstacles on land that contributed to your decision to move your life to sea? What has your experience been like?

    Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.

