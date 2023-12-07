A massive garden light display is one of the newest holiday traditions in St. John's
The Merry and Bright light festival has illuminated the botanical gardens in St. John's, N.L. for seven years, and it just keeps getting bigger.
The last time they checked, there were about 125,000 LED lights used in the display — but that was several years ago, and counting them all is not exactly an easy job.
"If we asked the staff who hang these to count them for us, or to measure out the length, they’d get pretty upset with us," Deborah Coombs, a marketing advisor for Memorial University's Botanical Garden, told CTV National News.
"It's higher than we can count."
The thousands upon thousands of lights are all jammed into a one-kilometre loop for the garden's annual Merry and Bright festival.
The festival is current on its seventh iteration, and it just keeps getting bigger — this year, running for 22 nights.
Last year, it saw about 27,000 visitors.
"It's just such a joyful event, and when people come, they come in droves," Coombs said.
It's become a go-to destination over the holiday season in St. John's — to bring your family, to bring a date or to pop the question.
"Last year we had six or seven wedding proposals, which is so exciting," Kim Shipp, the director of the botanical garden, told CTV National News. "Some of them call ahead to let us know, and others you hear the cheers and clapping from a distance."
It's a romantic place — especially the heart-shaped light installation which appears roughly halfway through the trail.
Preparing for this festival is nearly an all-year affair for staff. It's not long after the thousands of lights are disassembled and stored that planning starts again.
"Probably in June or July, we start having our meetings," Coombs said. "We sit with the map of the garden. We say what went well last year, what do we want to do this year?"
They also compare their festival with other garden light displays around the world.
"It seems to be a trend…and there's some beautiful lights right around the world."
Between hot chocolate and some live music, the festival is a hit. It's the biggest fundraiser of the year for the botanical garden, and helps finance a lot of the educational work the staff perform year-round.
Hobbs said the staff would love to build up the display even more — maybe use even more LED lights to make it longer — to help people spend more time outside.
"It's a really wonderful evening walk with your family, with your loved ones, with your best friend, to get outside and get some exercise and enjoy this season," she said. "Because we have winter in Newfoundland and we've got to learn to live with it and love it."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Widening Israeli offensive in southern Gaza worsens dire humanitarian conditions
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Amid concern over Canadians going hungry, Conservatives criticized for voting against school food bill
As Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre continues to voice concern over the increase in food bank usage, his party is being criticized by some for voting against a private member's bill that would advance a framework for a national school food program.
BREAKING Cindy Woodhouse is the new AFN national chief after David Pratt concedes
Cindy Woodhouse is the new national chief of the Assembly of First Nations.The Manitoba regional chief was tapped to lead the political advocacy organization after her closest challenger, David Pratt, conceded.
Canada being hit by 3 separate storm systems: Here's where
Winter weather is underway in parts of Canada with three storm systems bringing messy conditions from B.C. to Newfoundland and Labrador.
HIV diagnoses hit 10-year high in Montreal, cases more than double between 2021-22
Public health officials say they recorded in 2022 the highest number of new HIV diagnoses in 10 years in the city of Montreal and its on-island suburbs. Data shared last week shows the number of new reported HIV cases more than doubled between 2021 and 2022, to 310 from 141.
Joly condemns Hamas rapes of Israeli women after weeks of pressure
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is condemning sexual violence committed by Hamas during its attack on Israel, after weeks of pressure to speak out.
Calgary mayor won't attend annual menorah lighting ceremony
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek won't be attending this year's annual menorah lighting, a ceremony that marks the beginning of Hanukkah.
Amanda Todd's mom urges more jail time for tormentor, as Dutch court mulls sentence
The mother of B.C. teenager Amanda Todd, who was bullied into suicide by a Dutch national, says she'll be “so angry” if a court in Amsterdam doesn't give him significant extra jail time on the basis of his Canadian conviction last year.
A massive garden light display is one of the newest holiday traditions in St. John's
The Merry and Bright light festival has illuminated the botanical gardens in St. John's, N.L. for seven years, and it just keeps getting bigger.
The stunning 30-hour train ride that sells out in seconds
Historically a commuter train from Ankara to Kars, the train has gone viral among Turkish influencers in recent years for its stunning scenery through the east, full of off-the-beaten-path treasures.
Canada
-
Remains of missing hiker Melissa McDevitt found on Vancouver Island
The skeletal remains of a 39-year-old hiker who went missing in the southern Vancouver Island backcountry one year ago have been found.
-
Canada being hit by 3 separate storm systems: Here's where
Winter weather is underway in parts of Canada with three storm systems bringing messy conditions from B.C. to Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
HIV diagnoses hit 10-year high in Montreal, cases more than double between 2021-22
Public health officials say they recorded in 2022 the highest number of new HIV diagnoses in 10 years in the city of Montreal and its on-island suburbs. Data shared last week shows the number of new reported HIV cases more than doubled between 2021 and 2022, to 310 from 141.
-
Amanda Todd's mom urges more jail time for tormentor, as Dutch court mulls sentence
The mother of B.C. teenager Amanda Todd, who was bullied into suicide by a Dutch national, says she'll be “so angry” if a court in Amsterdam doesn't give him significant extra jail time on the basis of his Canadian conviction last year.
-
Federal, Quebec ministers say major grocers need to sign code of conduct
Members of Parliament grilled leaders from Walmart Canada and Loblaw Cos. Ltd. over their unwillingness to agree to a draft grocery code of conduct, as the federal and Quebec agriculture and food ministers called on all members of the industry supply chain to sign on.
-
Calgary mayor won't attend annual menorah lighting ceremony
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek won't be attending this year's annual menorah lighting, a ceremony that marks the beginning of Hanukkah.
World
-
Texas judge grants pregnant woman permission to get an abortion despite state's ban
A Texas judge on Thursday gave a pregnant woman whose fetus has a fatal diagnosis permission to get an abortion in an unprecedented challenge over bans that more than a dozen states have enacted since Roe v. Wade was overturned.
-
Putin moves a step closer to a 5th term as president after Russia sets 2024 election date
Lawmakers in Russia set the country's 2024 presidential election for March 17, moving Vladimir Putin a step closer to a fifth term in office.
-
U.K. says Russia's intelligence service behind sustained attempts to meddle in British democracy
Russia's intelligence services targeted high-profile British politicians, civil servants and journalists with cyberespionage and "malicious cyberactivity" as part of sustained attempts to interfere in U.K. political processes, Britain's government said Thursday.
-
Vegas shooter who killed 3 was a professor who recently applied for a job at UNLV, AP source says
Terrified students and professors cowered in classrooms and dorms as a gunman roamed the floors of a University of Nevada, Las Vegas building, killing three people and critically wounding a fourth before dying in a shootout with police.
-
Trump appeals judge's ruling rejecting his claim of immunity in federal election subversion case
Former U.S. president Donald Trump is appealing a ruling that found he is not immune from criminal prosecution over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to court papers filed Thursday.
-
U.S. House votes to censure Democratic Rep. Bowman for pulling a fire alarm in a Capitol office building
House members voted again Thursday to punish one of their own, targeting Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman for triggering a fire alarm in one of the U.S. Capitol office buildings in September when the chamber was in session.
Politics
-
Oil, gas emissions to be cut by at least one-third by 2030: Guilbeault
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the oil and gas industry will have to cut emissions more than one-third by 2030. A framework outlining the cap is being published today with plans to publish draft regulations next spring and get the final regulations in place in 2025.
-
NEW
NEW Amid concern over Canadians going hungry, Conservatives criticized for voting against school food bill
As Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre continues to voice concern over the increase in food bank usage, his party is being criticized by some for voting against a private member's bill that would advance a framework for a national school food program.
-
Joly condemns Hamas rapes of Israeli women after weeks of pressure
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is condemning sexual violence committed by Hamas during its attack on Israel, after weeks of pressure to speak out.
Health
-
More Canadians have been using virtual care since the pandemic. Is it effective and safe?
Since the rise of virtual care in Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic, patients and doctors were able to use this alternate form of care 'safely and effectively,' new research from McMaster University suggests.
-
HIV diagnoses hit 10-year high in Montreal, cases more than double between 2021-22
Public health officials say they recorded in 2022 the highest number of new HIV diagnoses in 10 years in the city of Montreal and its on-island suburbs. Data shared last week shows the number of new reported HIV cases more than doubled between 2021 and 2022, to 310 from 141.
-
'I'm so broken': Grieving family speaks out after B.C. cancer patient awaiting treatment chooses MAID
A devastated family says long waits for cancer treatment led a beloved father and grandfather to choose medically assisted death 13 days ago.
Sci-Tech
-
New orca calf off B.C. bolsters record-breaking year for sightings
A new transient orca calf has been spotted in the waters off British Columbia, adding to what's already been a record-breaking year for sightings of the Bigg's killer whales.
-
Key testing completed at Nova Scotia's proposed retirement home for captive whales
An ambitious plan in Nova Scotia to build North America's first coastal refuge for captive whales has reached a critical phase.
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
Entertainment
-
Jonathan Majors' ex describes 'substantial' pain caused by actor as defence questions her drinking
Jonathan Majors' former girlfriend testified Wednesday about the "substantial" pain she suffered after he allegedly assaulted her in the backseat of a cab this spring, as photos of the woman's injuries were shared with a Manhattan jury for the first time.
-
Lawsuit accuses Sean Combs, 2 others of raping 17-year-old girl in 2003; Combs denies allegations
A woman sued the hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs on Wednesday, claiming he and two other men raped her 20 years ago in a New York City recording studio when she was 17.
-
Taylor Swift becomes first Time 'Person of the Year' to be recognized for success in the arts
Taylor Swift has dominated music charts, broken records and is performing in what is likely to be the highest-grossing tour ever -- and she's now named Time's 'Person of the Year.'
Business
-
Here's how much more it's expected to cost to feed a family of 4 in Canada next year
A new report by more than 30 researchers is estimating how much food will cost in 2024 and how much money it will take to feed families.
-
Financial intelligence agency levies $1.3 million penalty against CIBC
Canada's financial intelligence agency says it has levied a $1.3-million penalty against CIBC for non-compliance with money laundering and terrorist financing measures.
-
Federal, Quebec ministers say major grocers need to sign code of conduct
Members of Parliament grilled leaders from Walmart Canada and Loblaw Cos. Ltd. over their unwillingness to agree to a draft grocery code of conduct, as the federal and Quebec agriculture and food ministers called on all members of the industry supply chain to sign on.
Lifestyle
-
A massive garden light display is one of the newest holiday traditions in St. John's
The Merry and Bright light festival has illuminated the botanical gardens in St. John's, N.L. for seven years, and it just keeps getting bigger.
-
Are you pronouncing that right? Most mispronounced words and names in 2023
Some of the words tied to this year's hottest topics were also among the most mangled when it came to saying them aloud
-
The stunning 30-hour train ride that sells out in seconds
Historically a commuter train from Ankara to Kars, the train has gone viral among Turkish influencers in recent years for its stunning scenery through the east, full of off-the-beaten-path treasures.
Sports
-
Soccer icon Christine Sinclair launches foundation to help 'girls with goals'
The night after her international farewell game, Christine Sinclair was back at B.C. Place Stadium -- this time for an evening with family, friends and sponsors to mark the launch of her foundation.
-
Ohtani, Soto and Yamamoto still up for grabs as teams head home from winter meetings
Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto and Yoshinobu Yamamoto were still up for grabs as team officials started to head home Wednesday evening following a baseball winter meetings of much talk and little action.
-
Canada coach Bev Priestman exits a difficult 2023 with a broad smile on her face
Canada coach Bev Priestman exits a difficult year with a broad smile on her face. The 10th-ranked Canadian women ride into 2024 on a three-game winning streak, having won five of six outings since a disappointing World Cup.
Autos
-
Ontario G driving test changes done without safety evaluations, auditor finds
A decision to remove certain elements of the G class driving test in Ontario was done without safety evaluations or formal approval from cabinet, the province’s auditor general says.
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
-
BMW recalls SUVs after Takata air bag inflator blows apart, hurling shrapnel and injuring driver
BMW is recalling a small number of SUVs in the U.S. because the driver's air bag inflators can blow apart in a crash, hurling metal shrapnel and possibly injuring or killing people in the vehicles.