ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

TIMELINE: New hospital coming to K-W region

By Hannah Schmidt

Published

New hospital to be built on UW campus St. Mary’s General Hospital and Grand River Hospital are planning a new joint acute care hospital on UW’s campus. Jeff Pickel has the detail


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.