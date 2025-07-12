ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Music festival brings fusions of culture and genres to Waterloo Park

By Sidra Jafri

Published

Music from all over the world landed right in Waterloo Park this weekend.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.