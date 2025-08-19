ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Cambridge man pleads guilty after two arrests in separate drug trafficking investigations

By Krista Simpson

Published

The Waterloo Region Courthouse in Kitchener is seen on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2014. (Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.