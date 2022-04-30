Woman with disabilities nears medically assisted death after futile bid for affordable housing

Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years

The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Oligarchs, politicos, and Putin: Meet the Russians Canada has sanctioned

From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the names to figure out who is who on Canada's growing sanctions list.

'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater, Zelensky implored members of the House and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.

Liver disease outbreak: What we know so far in Canada and globally

Health authorities around the world are on alert for healthy, young children suddenly developing severe cases of hepatitis with no known cause. There are at least 194 cases reported around the world, excluding an unknown number of potential cases in Canada. Here’s what we know so far.

