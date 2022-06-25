WHO panel: Monkeypox not a global emergency 'at this stage'

LONDON -

The World Health Organization said the escalating monkeypox outbreak in nearly 50 countries should be closely monitored but does not warrant being declared a global health emergency.

In a statement, a WHO emergency committee said many aspects of the outbreak were "unusual" and acknowledged that monkeypox, which is endemic in some African countries, has been neglected.

WHO nevertheless pointed to the "emergency nature" of the outbreak and said controlling its spread requires an "intense" response.

The committee said the outbreak should be "closely monitored and reviewed after a few weeks.