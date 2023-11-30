'We are hoping that it saves lives': Canada launches new 988 suicide crisis helpline
In a massive step towards prioritizing the mental health and well-being of Canadians, the government has officially launched a nationwide, three-digit suicide crisis helpline.
Years in the making, Canadians from coast-to-coast can now call or text 988 when in crisis, or when someone knows a person is in crisis and needs assistance.
They will be connected with a trained responder, with most calls or texts being answered by someone in the same region, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, all free of charge.
The helpline is set to become active at 9 a.m. ET.
"It's a line focused on suicide prevention," Allison Crawford, chief medical officer for 988 and a psychiatrist at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), said.
"When someone calls or texts they will get somebody who's able to listen, to engage with your story, with your experience, to provide you support. And at the same time they do ask questions to make sure there are no safety issues."
Crawford is leading the team at CAMH, tasked with launching and operating the hotline based on a previously announced $156-million federal investment over three years.
"We know that crisis lines work and I think just knowing that it is so easily available, so easy to access with three digits, and that it's being supported not only by the government but also by community, that communities care about the people that are in their community, we are hoping that it saves lives," Crawford said.
In Canada, an estimated 4,500 people die by suicide every year and advocates say while that number has remained steady in the last few years, what's rising exponentially is simply the number of people in crisis.
It's expected 988 will receive between 600,000 and 700,000 calls in the first year.
"Especially with growing mental health needs I think it's more pressing, more important, and people don't know where to turn. So I think this is a service that will be that place to turn if someone is in distress, especially if they're having thoughts of suicide," Crawford said.
"We want to become the trusted place that people reach out in that moment if they're struggling with thought of suicide or if they're worried about someone else."
HOUSE APPROVES SUICIDE PREVENTION HOTLINE
The new line replaces the 10-digit national number, Talk Suicide, which has been in place for several years.
The 988 crisis helpline will build on its success and expertise, along with those of local crisis helplines.
Both critics and advocates have agreed the 10-digit number posed an added challenge for being difficult to remember or find at a time of dire need.
The hotline has been in the works for years, with Conservative MP Todd Doherty putting forward a motion in December 2020 to establish a national suicide prevention hotline, which the House of Commons passed it unanimously.
In August, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission said it would adopt a new 988 number that Canadians can call or text — 24/7 and free of charge — for "immediate mental health crisis and suicide prevention intervention."
DOZENS OF ORGANIZATIONS INVOLVED
It took 15 months for service providers to implement the technology and three-digit capabilities in every region.
The call line is serviced using national partners like Kids Help Phone, along with provincial, territorial and community based organizations already in existence to operate the line. Some centres have hired more staff and volunteers.
Once launched, 39 organizations across the country will be involved and tasked with creating teams of responders to handle calls.
"Our responders go through a significant amount of training that's all evidence-based in crisis intervention and suicide prevention," Emma Potter, senior director of service systems at Canadian Mental Health Association, Edmonton Region, said.
"To learn really how to be a supportive listener, to help guide people through what's going on for them, help them unpack and cope with the feelings they're experiencing, and then really move them to safety and look at what needs to help them stay safe, today, tomorrow and the day after that."
Potter is leading a team of responders that already supports people with mental health services and will now accept calls through 988.
Those tasked with creating the national line want to add more groups across the country.
Responders working locally not only understand the issues faced in a particular region, they have an awareness of accessible resources and can get a person in crisis connected with the right supports. As part of the federal injection, organizations were also given $21 million to bolster the capacity of distress centres as they prepare for an increase in demand.
"It can be really, really challenging for people to reach out and take that step to call a line when they're struggling, so we can see and hear in their voice – in the people who reach out to us – how much us being on the end of the line and listening impacts their life," Potter said.
"And the good thing is we often get to hear that from them as well, how grateful and how thankful they were that we were there at that time for them."
'LIFE-SAVING, LIFE-CHANGING'
The challenge, advocates say, is that people have struggled to find appropriate resources and people to speak to in a time of urgent need.
A three-digit line offers accessibility to people right across the country.
Al Raimundo helped in the development process. Working alongside CAMH as a person with lived experience, Raimundo got involved after attempting to access crisis services as both a teenager and an adult.
"The first time I tried to access crisis services I was 13 years old," Raimundo said.
"I was struggling with my mental health, with bullying at school. I was putting different things into Google like, 'I want to die, I don't want to live anymore,' and I wasn't getting the crisis lines back that I should have because I wasn't putting the right words into the search engine to find the service."
Raimundo adds, "I couldn't find what I should be accessing and that led me to not accessing anything and attempt suicide, which landed me in the hospital."
Raimundo's second time trying to access crisis services was in their early 30s. They had been diagnosed with cancer and became overwhelmed with a feeling of dread and anxiety. Even as an adult Raimundo couldn't research the right places and nothing seemed to fit, which nearly led to another suicide attempt.
Raimundo says a suicidal feeling leads to swirling thoughts, which prevents someone from thinking clearly enough to locate resources or help.
"It's also telling me I'm not worthy of reaching out for help, that I'm not worthy of reaching out for support," Raimundo said, adding that at a time of crisis, people don't have any excess energy.
"You're spending so much of your energy just trying to fight to be alive. Trying to navigate a crisis system on top of that is almost an impossible feat."
The development of 988 is something Raimundo is excited about, knowing that it will help people at a time of need.
"To have something as easy to remember as 988, to have a call option and have a text option, and to know that when I call that number they may not be able to solve my problem, they may not be able to take it all away, but they'll walk alongside me in my crisis, they'll remind me that I'm worth fighting (for)," Raimundo said.
"That I'm worth waking up tomorrow and seeing another day and that what we're going through is hard and it's a struggle, but it's worth it."
The added benefit of a national, three-digit line is the continuity across the country.
"So as I move or travel, if I am experiencing crisis in a new place, 988 is still the right place, it's still the right number, and somebody caring and awesome is going to be on the other side of that line."
Built on government funding, Raimundo feels it's important for all Canadians to understand why this service will be so critical for so many.
"… To have a lifeline for suicide prevention, to have somebody on the other side that knows what they're going through, that knows what it feels like, that has heard this before, is going to be life-saving, life-changing," Raimundo said.
"It's going to be such an important part of the tool kit of not only folks struggling with their mental health, but teachers and community members who often see people struggling and catch it before that person themselves realizes that something is wrong."
MORE HEALTH NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan dies at age 65
Shane MacGowan, the singer-songwriter and frontman of The Pogues, best known for their ballad 'Fairytale of New York,' died Thursday, his family said. He was 65.
'We are hoping that it saves lives': Canada launches new 988 suicide crisis helpline
In a massive step towards prioritizing the mental health and well-being of Canadians, the government has officially launched a nationwide, three-digit suicide crisis helpline.
Russian missile strikes in eastern Ukraine tear through buildings and bury families in rubble
Russian missiles tore through apartment buildings in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, local officials said Thursday, killing at least one person and burying families under rubble as the Kremlin's forces continued to pound the fiercely contested area with long-range weapons.
Here is what Canada's drug shortage situation looks like right now
Compared to the peak pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, Canada experienced an uptick in prescription drug shortages in 2022 that Health Canada says has continued throughout 2023.
Ontario doctors disciplined over Israel-Gaza protests
A number of doctors are facing scrutiny for publicizing their opinions on the Israel-Hamas war. Critics say expressing their political views could impact patient care, while others say that it is being used as an excuse for censorship.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
Truce in Gaza extended at last minute as talks over remaining Hamas captives get tougher
Israel and Hamas on Thursday agreed to extend their ceasefire by another day, just minutes before it was set to expire. The truce in Gaza appeared increasingly tenuous as most women and children held by the militants have already been released in swaps for Palestinian prisoners.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Five doctors in Ontario are under investigation for their public comments on the Israel-Hamas war, Canada sees an uptick in prescription drug shortages and former U.S. secretary of state Henry Kissinger has died. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Provinces are moving away from pap smears, but more infrastructure is needed
Some provinces are moving to HPV tests as the primary mode of cervical cancer screening, and others are close behind, an expert says.
Canada
-
Who is U.S.-Canadian lawyer Gurpatwant Pannun, alleged target of murder plot?
Lawyer Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is at the heart of an alleged international plot that U.S. prosecutors say targeted him for assassination and was orchestrated by an Indian government employee.
-
Twenty-five per cent of Canadians believe a degree is necessary for economic success
A new survey suggests one in four Canadians believe a university degree is essential to succeed economically.
-
Ontario doctors disciplined over Israel-Gaza protests
A number of doctors are facing scrutiny for publicizing their opinions on the Israel-Hamas war. Critics say expressing their political views could impact patient care, while others say that it is being used as an excuse for censorship.
-
Annual Lego exhibit in Halifax inspires new generation of builders
Owen Grace has spent the last 20 years sharing his childhood hobby, Lego, through an exhibit he calls, 'Bricks by the Sea.'
-
Manslaughter charges laid against man accused of trafficking gun to teen who killed Edmonton police officers
A 19-year-old man accused of trafficking a firearm to the 16-year-old boy who killed two Edmonton police officers has been charged with manslaughter.
-
'A no-brainer solution': Canada bolsters fight against powerful pollutant methane to help country reach climate goals
Canada is ramping up its climate battle by strengthening its regulations for methane, a greenhouse gas that environmental experts say has a more potent warming effect than carbon dioxide, as the country aims to reduce oil and gas methane emissions by at least 75 per cent by 2030.
World
-
South Koreans want their own nukes. That could roil one of the world's most dangerous regions
With dozens of nukes in North Korea's burgeoning arsenal, repeated threats to launch them at its enemies, and a stream of tests of powerful missiles designed to pinpoint target a U.S. city with a nuclear strike, a growing number of South Koreans are losing faith in America's vow to back its longtime ally.
-
Russian missile strikes in eastern Ukraine tear through buildings and bury families in rubble
Russian missiles tore through apartment buildings in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, local officials said Thursday, killing at least one person and burying families under rubble as the Kremlin's forces continued to pound the fiercely contested area with long-range weapons.
-
Truce in Gaza extended at last minute as talks over remaining Hamas captives get tougher
Israel and Hamas on Thursday agreed to extend their ceasefire by another day, just minutes before it was set to expire. The truce in Gaza appeared increasingly tenuous as most women and children held by the militants have already been released in swaps for Palestinian prisoners.
-
Pope says he has acute bronchitis, doctors recommended against travel to avoid change in temperature
Pope Francis said on Thursday that he is suffering from acute, infectious bronchitis and that doctors recommended he cancel his planned visit to Dubai this weekend to avoid the quick changes in temperature that would be involved.
-
Japan suspends its Osprey flights after the fatal crash of a U.S. Air Force aircraft
Japan suspended flights by its Osprey aircraft Thursday, officials said, the day after a U.S. Air Force Osprey based in Japan crashed into the sea during a training mission.
-
A Pakistani province aims to deport 10,000 Afghans a day
A Pakistani province is setting targets for police to arrest and deport hundreds of thousands of Afghans who are in the country illegally, officials said Thursday.
Politics
-
'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google
The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.
-
Liberal minister to testify after heated testimony from Metis, First Nations groups
As Indigenous leaders engage in heated debate over a federal bill that would formalize several Metis self-governance agreements, the Liberal minister for Crown-Indigenous relations is expected to face tough questions on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Online harms bill: Don't link boy's suicide with government actions, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that it's inappropriate to draw a link between government actions and the death of a British Columbia boy who killed himself last month after falling prey to online sextortion.
Health
-
'We are hoping that it saves lives': Canada launches new 988 suicide crisis helpline
In a massive step towards prioritizing the mental health and well-being of Canadians, the government has officially launched a nationwide, three-digit suicide crisis helpline.
-
Alberta Health Services issues measles alert in Calgary
Alberta Health Services is warning the public about a lab-confirmed case of measles in the Calgary area, adding that the public may have been exposed.
-
Study finds lower health-care costs among Ontario patients who had female surgeons
An Ontario-based study published today suggests patients treated by female surgeons incur lower health-care costs than those treated by male surgeons.
Sci-Tech
-
Make a mess of the streets of Toronto as a raccoon in new video game 'Trash Panda'
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to experience the city as a raccoon, wreaking havoc and being enamored with garbage? Well, a new video game created by a Toronto-based filmmaker lets you do just that. The game, ‘Trash Panda,’ was officially released on Nov. 15 and is now available for sale.
-
Google will start deleting 'inactive' accounts in December. Here's what you need to know
Under Google's updated inactive-account policy, which the tech giant announced back in May, accounts that haven't been used in at least two years could be deleted. Accounts deemed inactive will be erased in a phased-approach beginning Friday.
-
New technology installed beneath Detroit street can charge electric vehicles as they drive
Crews have installed what's billed as the nation's first wireless-charging public roadway for electric vehicles beneath a street just west of downtown Detroit.
Entertainment
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan dies at age 65
Shane MacGowan, the singer-songwriter and frontman of The Pogues, best known for their ballad 'Fairytale of New York,' died Thursday, his family said. He was 65.
-
Daryl Hall accuses John Oates of 'ultimate partnership betrayal' in plan to sell stake in business
Daryl Hall has accused his longtime music partner John Oates of committing the "ultimate partnership betrayal" by planning to sell his share of the Hall & Oates duo's joint venture without the other's permission, Hall said in a court declaration supporting his lawsuit to keep the transaction paused.
-
Britain's Parliament honors Elton John for his work fighting HIV in the U.K. and beyond
Elton John has addressed Britain's Parliament at an event honoring his dedication to fighting HIV in the U.K. and beyond. The British star spoke to dozens of lawmakers and campaigners in the grand Speaker's House of Parliament on Wednesday.
Business
-
Safety officials release details of their investigation into a close call between planes in Texas
The air traffic controller on duty when FedEx and Southwest planes nearly collided earlier this year in Texas told investigators that he expected the airliner to take off more quickly -- before the incoming FedEx plane reached the same runway.
-
Kraft debuts dairy-free mac and cheese in the U.S.
The Kraft Heinz Co. said Wednesday it's bringing dairy-free macaroni and cheese to the U.S. for the first time. The company said the new recipe has the same creamy texture and flavor of its beloved 85-year-old original Mac & Cheese but replaces dairy with ingredients like fava bean protein and coconut oil powder.
-
Sands casino family say they'll buy majority of Mavs from Cuban. AP source says valuation is US$3.5B
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has entered into an agreement to sell a majority stake in the NBA franchise to the family that runs the Las Vegas Sands casino company, it was announced Wednesday. The deal could be completed in the coming weeks.
Lifestyle
-
'I just fell in love with it:' Montreal high school students learn how to cut hair
A small group of Montreal high school students is completing a 10-week program on cutting hair, learning everything from basic techniques to what it's like to run a barber shop.
-
What's Merriam-Webster's word of the year for 2023? Hint: Be true to yourself
In an age of deepfakes and post-truth, as artificial intelligence rose and Elon Musk turned Twitter into X, the Merriam-Webster word of the year for 2023 is "authentic."
-
In the U.S., Hmong 'new year' recalls ancestral spirits while teaching traditions to new generations
For the annual fall renewal of her shaman spirit, Mee Vang Yang will soon ritually redecorate the tall altar in her living room where she keeps her father's ring-shaped shaman bells.
Sports
-
IOC lines up French Alps to host 2030 Winter Olympics and Salt Lake City for 2034 edition
Salt Lake City being preferred as a shoo-in to host the 2034 Winter Olympics was expected. The surprise was the IOC favoring the French Alps bid for the 2030 edition on Wednesday.
-
Thunder guard Josh Giddey being investigated by police on alleged relationship with underage girl
The Newport Beach, California, Police Department said Wednesday that its detectives are conducting an investigation into an accusation that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey had an improper relationship with an underage girl.
-
Sands casino family say they'll buy majority of Mavs from Cuban. AP source says valuation is US$3.5B
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has entered into an agreement to sell a majority stake in the NBA franchise to the family that runs the Las Vegas Sands casino company, it was announced Wednesday. The deal could be completed in the coming weeks.
Autos
-
New technology installed beneath Detroit street can charge electric vehicles as they drive
Crews have installed what's billed as the nation's first wireless-charging public roadway for electric vehicles beneath a street just west of downtown Detroit.
-
Consumer Reports: Electric vehicles less reliable, on average, than conventional cars and trucks
Electric vehicles have proved far less reliable, on average, than gasoline-powered cars, trucks and SUVs, according to the latest survey by Consumer Reports, which found that EVs from the 2021 through 2023 model years encountered nearly 80 per cent more problems than did vehicles propelled by internal combustion engines.
-
GM says strike cost US$1.1B, but it can absorb rising labour costs as it raises dividend
General Motors says pretax earnings took a $1.1 billion hit this year from a six-week strike by autoworkers, but the company expects to absorb the costs of a new contract and is even raising its dividend.