BEIJING -- It is China's biggest holiday, a time of family reunions, big meals and temple fairs. Not this year.

A viral outbreak that has killed more than two dozen people and sickened hundreds has put a damper on Lunar New Year festivities.

Temples have locked their doors. The Forbidden City and other major tourists destinations are closed. Restaurant dinners have been cancelled. People are hunkering down at home to avoid a new virus that broke out last month in the city of Wuhan and has started spreading around China and overseas.