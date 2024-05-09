Breast cancer screening should start at age 40, Canadian Cancer Society says

Why these immigrants to Canada say they're thinking about leaving, or have already moved on
For some immigrants, their dreams of permanently settling in Canada have taken an unexpected twist.
The Canadian Cancer Society says all provinces and territories should lower the starting age for breast cancer screening to 40.
The current guideline set by a national task force says screening for people at average risk for breast cancer should start at age 50.
The Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health Care is expected to revise that advice later this month, but the cancer society says it's ultimately up to the provinces and territories.
Some provinces already pay for mammograms starting at age 40, but the cancer society says it's critical for women across the country to have the same access.
There's growing evidence that beginning screens at 40 would detect more cases of breast cancer earlier, when chances of successful treatment are better.
It says one in eight women in Canada is expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2024.
For some immigrants, their dreams of permanently settling in Canada have taken an unexpected twist.
Adult film star Stormy Daniels is on the stand a second time Thursday as former U.S. president Donald Trump’s hush money case continues in Manhattan. Follow live updates here.
A southwestern Ontario woman has received an $8,400 bill from a hospital in Windsor, Ont., after she refused to put her mother in a nursing home she hated -- and she says she has no intention of paying it.
Studies have shown that ultraprocessed foods can have a detrimental impact on health. But 30 years of research show they don’t all have the same impact.
An Ontario man considering having his driveway paved received a quote from a company for $7,000, but then, another paver in the neighbourhood knocked on his door and offered half that rate.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe. The team made the announcement Thursday after the Original Six franchise lost to the Boston Bruins in seven games in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
A Boeing 737-300 plane carrying 85 people skidded off a runway at the airport in Dakar, Senegal's capital, injuring 10 people, according to the transport minister, an airline safety group and footage from a passenger that showed the aircraft on fire.
The Canadian Cancer Society says all provinces and territories should lower the starting age for breast cancer screening to 40.
The man accused of murdering two children and injuring six others after a city bus crashed into a Montreal-area daycare is scheduled to stand trial over five weeks beginning in April 2025.
Wildfire and emergency management officials in British Columbia are urging residents to be prepared for increased fire activity as temperatures are expected to soar above 30 C in parts of the province this weekend.
A veteran Toronto police officer was found guilty this week of stealing credit cards and a $6,500 watch from the deceased individuals he was tasked with investigating.
A Winnipeg trial has heard the belongings of two slain women were found in the apartment of an admitted serial killer.
Saskatchewan's education minister is being accused of trying to influence a teachers vote after saying he's not ruling out extending the school year should educators reject his offer and take job action.
The Bank of Canada says the Canadian financial system is stable, but risks remain due to debt servicing costs among households and businesses and stretched valuations of financial assets.
An Ontario man considering having his driveway paved received a quote from a company for $7,000, but then, another paver in the neighbourhood knocked on his door and offered half that rate.
Russia on Thursday wrapped itself in patriotic pageantry for Victory Day, a celebration of its defeat of Nazi Germany in the Second World War that Russian President Vladimir Putin has turned into a pillar of his nearly quarter-century in power and a justification of his military action in Ukraine.
Yemen's Houthi rebels on Thursday claimed responsibility for two missile attacks in the Gulf of Aden on two Panama-flagged container ships that caused no damage. Meanwhile, an adviser to Iran's supreme leader again threatened that Tehran could build a nuclear weapon if it chose to pursue atomic armaments.
A Canadian man 'of Jewish Israeli descent' has been shot dead in the Egyptian city of Alexandria in a suspected criminal case, a security source said, while a previously unknown militant group said it carried out the attack in reaction to the war in Gaza.
India said Thursday that Canada has informed it about the arrest of three Indian men who have been charged with the murder of a Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia last year, but insisted that no relevant information or specific evidence about Delhi's involvement has been shared by the Canadian authorities till date.
Argentina's biggest trade unions mounted one of their fiercest challenges to the libertarian government of President Javier Milei, staging a mass general strike on Thursday that led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights and halted key bus, rail and subway lines.
A Boeing 737-300 plane carrying 85 people skidded off a runway at the airport in Dakar, Senegal's capital, injuring 10 people, according to the transport minister, an airline safety group and footage from a passenger that showed the aircraft on fire.
Forging ahead with increasing Canada's capital gains inclusion rate 'sows division,' and is a 'shortsighted' way to improve the deficit, business groups are warning Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
Federal ministers, airline executives and members of the disability community are gathering in Ottawa today for the first ever Air Accessibility Summit.
Federal unions are launching legal challenges and encouraging public sector workers to file "tens of thousands" of grievances over the new mandate requiring federal workers to return to the office at least three days a week in the fall.
A southwestern Ontario woman has received an $8,400 bill from a hospital in Windsor, Ont., after she refused to put her mother in a nursing home she hated -- and she says she has no intention of paying it.
A lawsuit against RateMDs has been given the go-ahead by a B.C. Supreme Court judge who found the claim that the website violates the privacy rights of medical professionals is not 'bound to fail.'
The Canadian Cancer Society says all provinces and territories should lower the starting age for breast cancer screening to 40.
The Canada Science and Technology Museum is inviting visitors to explore their poop. A new exhibition opens at the Ottawa museum on Friday called, 'Oh Crap! Rethinking human waste.'
The provincial government says it plans to introduce regulatory changes that aim to “better safeguard” student information from being 'stolen or used inappropriately.'
Apple is hoping its latest iPad lineup will breathe new life into its sluggish tablet market. In a pre-recorded live streamed event from its Cupertino, California headquarters, the company introduced the latest versions of its iPad Pro and iPad Air tablets, and an all-new Apple Pencil Pro.
Kevin Durand has a countenance that tells a story and a resume teeming with villainous characters. His latest detestable turn is as a bad ape — the tyrannical simian king Proximus Caesar in Wes Ball's 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.'
Over a decade after viewers said goodbye to beloved NBC series 'The Office,' a new comedy set in the same universe as everyone’s favorite paper company Dunder Mifflin is coming to Peacock.
A Spanish investigative magistrate on Thursday provisionally shelved the latest probe into an alleged case of tax fraud by pop star Shakira following recommendations by prosecutors.
The Bank of Canada says the Canadian financial system is stable, but risks remain due to debt servicing costs among households and businesses and stretched valuations of financial assets.
Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. is the latest retailer to warn of softening consumer demand as high costs of living continue to rein in spending.
As preconstruction condo sales in Toronto plummet to levels not seen since the global financial crisis 15 years ago, developers are now turning to more lucrative incentives to try to entice prospective buyers.
Calgary has nabbed first place on a new list examining the top 10 Canadian cities that people from across the country are looking at travelling to this summer.
A chicken farmer near Mattawa made an 'eggstraordinary' find Friday morning when she discovered one of her hens laid an egg close to three times the size of an average large chicken egg.
A P.E.I. lighthouse and a New Brunswick river are being honoured in a Canada Post series.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe. The team made the announcement Thursday after the Original Six franchise lost to the Boston Bruins in seven games in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
The former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has agreed to plead guilty to bank and tax fraud in a sports betting case in which prosecutors allege he stole nearly US$17 million from the Japanese baseball player to pay off debts, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
Dakota Joshua had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks scored three third-period goals to claw out a 5-4 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series Wednesday.
A pilot project to test and evaluate the operation of federally-approved three-wheeled vehicles on Nova Scotia roads starts next week.
The federal Liberals are trying to crack down on a scourge of auto thefts across the country, even as the government is struggling to keep its own vehicles away from thieves, new data show.
Ford is set to recall some pickup trucks in Canada due to potential tail light failure.
The Canada Science and Technology Museum is inviting visitors to explore their poop. A new exhibition opens at the Ottawa museum on Friday called, 'Oh Crap! Rethinking human waste.'
The Regina Police Service says it is the first in Saskatchewan and possibly Canada to implement new technology in its detention facility that will offer real-time monitoring of detainees’ vital health metrics.
The stakes have been set for a bet between Vancouver and Edmonton's mayors on who will win Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
A grieving mother is hosting a helmet drive in the hopes of protecting children on Manitoba First Nations from a similar tragedy that killed her daughter.
A chicken farmer near Mattawa made an 'eggstraordinary' find Friday morning when she discovered one of her hens laid an egg close to three times the size of an average large chicken egg.
A P.E.I. lighthouse and a New Brunswick river are being honoured in a Canada Post series.
An Ontario man says he paid more than $7,700 for a luxury villa he found on a popular travel website -- but the listing was fake.
Whether passionate about Poirot or hungry for Holmes, Winnipeg mystery obsessives have had a local haunt for over 30 years in which to search out their latest page-turners.
Eighty-two-year-old Susan Neufeldt and 90-year-old Ulrich Richter are no spring chickens, but their love blossomed over the weekend with their wedding at Pine View Manor just outside of Rosthern.
Wildfire and emergency management officials in British Columbia are urging residents to be prepared for increased fire activity as temperatures are expected to soar above 30 C in parts of the province this weekend.
Parts of British Columbia will likely enter "unfamiliar territory" with drought if they see another hot, dry summer, says the head of the province's River Forecast Centre.
When Sherry Kirkvold played the voicemail message from a stranger – which began with, “Hi. This is kind of a random message for you. This one’s been a while.” – she couldn’t have been more surprised.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe. The team made the announcement Thursday after the Original Six franchise lost to the Boston Bruins in seven games in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
A veteran Toronto police officer was found guilty this week of stealing credit cards and a $6,500 watch from the deceased individuals he was tasked with investigating.
A southwestern Ontario woman has received an $8,400 bill from a hospital in Windsor, Ont., after she refused to put her mother in a nursing home she hated -- and she says she has no intention of paying it.
Calgary police have released the composite sketch of a man found dead near the Bow River in March in hopes it will assist the public in identifying him.
The Western Hockey League (WHL) draft is underway and an "exceptional" 14-year-old player has been selected first overall.
An Alberta man who admitted to being under the influence of fentanyl and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the 2022 deaths of Macy Boyce and Ethan Halford is scheduled to receive his sentence Thursday.
The federal government says the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario's (CHEO) will have major updates, resulting in healthier and cleaner air, and energy savings.
Bylaw and Regulatory Services received 119 service requests for rats on private property so far in 2024, after receiving 779 service requests in 2023.
Motorists will want to watch out for cameras on a one-kilometre stretch of King Edward Avenue, where photo radar and red light cameras have caught thousands of drivers so far this year.
A video circulating on social media of a young girl being hit by a bike has some calling for better safety and more caution when designing bike lanes in the city.
The man accused of murdering two children and injuring six others after a city bus crashed into a Montreal-area daycare is scheduled to stand trial over five weeks beginning in April 2025.
An early morning collision on Highway 15 has left one man dead north of Montreal.
Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman gifted a signed #18 jersey to NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.
A fire ban has been reinstated in the Grande Prairie Forest Area, where the fire risk is highest in Alberta as temperatures climb.
RCMP in Leduc have laid charges after the death of a senior in the community.
A 36-year-old Westphal, N.S., man has died after an alleged shooting in North Preston Wednesday night.
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.
A lack of parking, high traffic volumes, affordability and construction are the main reasons some Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) residents are staying away from the city's downtown core, according to a recent study.
A Winnipeg trial has heard the belongings of two slain women were found in the apartment of an admitted serial killer.
A last-ditch effort to keep a St. Boniface pool open for another year may have gone down the drain for good.
A major fire is forcing students at a southern Manitoba high school to finish the school year off-site.
Saskatchewan's education minister is being accused of trying to influence a teachers vote after saying he's not ruling out extending the school year should educators reject his offer and take job action.
The Regina Police Service says it is the first in Saskatchewan and possibly Canada to implement new technology in its detention facility that will offer real-time monitoring of detainees’ vital health metrics.
The dispute between Saskatchewan educators and the province is rapidly approaching one year in length. It's a fight that's seen a war of words waged over social media, teachers battling extreme cold on the picket line and massive disruptions for the province's student population.
A Listowel, Ont. man, drafted by the Hamilton Tigercats last week, is also getting looks from the NFL, despite only playing 27 games of football in his life.
A broadcaster familiar to many CTV News watchers has died at the age of 63.
A resolution has been reached over evictions at a Cambridge, Ont. encampment.
Concern is growing around roadside THC testing, cannabis use and driving in Saskatchewan.
Saskatchewan's education minister is being accused of trying to influence a teachers vote after saying he's not ruling out extending the school year should educators reject his offer and take job action.
A competitor from Saskatoon is heading to Vancouver for a competition that promises to be quite the grind.
Sudbury police say they have identified the skeletal remains found last week in a wood area of Chelmsford and that no foul play was involved.
Studies have shown that ultraprocessed foods can have a detrimental impact on health. But 30 years of research show they don’t all have the same impact.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe. The team made the announcement Thursday after the Original Six franchise lost to the Boston Bruins in seven games in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
London Mayor Josh Morgan has announced the separation between him and his wife Melanie.
One person suffered non life-threatening injuries following a stabbing Wednesday night in Norwich.
A Listowel, Ont. man, drafted by the Hamilton Tigercats last week, is also getting looks from the NFL, despite only playing 27 games of football in his life.
Mohamad Lilo, the 36-year-old Montreal-area man, accused in the murder and kidnapping of his former girlfriend, Elnaz Hajtamiri, has now been charged with assaulting an inmate at Central North Correctional Centre.
Barrie city councillors granted preliminary approval to a proposed waterfront development intended to accommodate the Sea Cadets and provide benefits for sports organizations, sparking mixed reactions.
Barrie's mayor is pushing for more photo radar cameras to help curb speeding in the City.
Windsor police and OPP say they have arrested four men during an undercover operation targeting men seeking sex with underage girls.
A southwestern Ontario woman has received an $8,400 bill from a hospital in Windsor, Ont., after she refused to put her mother in a nursing home she hated -- and she says she has no intention of paying it.
University of Windsor students are launching a “Liberation Zone” on campus in solidarity with the Popular University for Gaza and striking students around the world.
Wildfire and emergency management officials in British Columbia are urging residents to be prepared for increased fire activity as temperatures are expected to soar above 30 C in parts of the province this weekend.
When Sherry Kirkvold played the voicemail message from a stranger – which began with, “Hi. This is kind of a random message for you. This one’s been a while.” – she couldn’t have been more surprised.
There has been a "sophisticated" cybersecurity breach detected on B.C. government networks, Premier David Eby confirmed Wednesday evening.
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Images of steelhead and trout flicker over long sheets of paper, brought to life in blue and green crayon rubbings by the thousands.
A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kamloops Monday evening, the fourth incident police say is part of an ongoing drug conflict playing out on the city's streets.
Four people are facing a series of charges following a drug bust in Medicine Hat last month.
Lethbridge police are looking for a pair of suspects they say took $4,000 worth of sunglasses from a local business.
It took seven games, but the Brooks Bandits were able to knock off the Okotoks Oilers in the BCHL Alberta division semi-finals. After a hard-fought series, the Bandits are feeling battle-tested.
Two employees at businesses in Sault Ste. Marie were victims of recent unprovoked assaults.
After dealing with the stomach flu and the associated bumps and bruises that accompany a run to a championship, the Greater Sudbury Cubs junior 'A' hockey team is intent on succeeding at the Centennial Cup.
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.
The trial of a Newfoundland lawyer accused of sexual assault ended Tuesday with his defence team alleging the complainant lied under oath, while the prosecution said her memory lapses were understandable.
Newfoundland and Labrador is the latest jurisdiction to bring in stricter rules for short-term rentals, with a coming set of regulations that will force operators to register with the provincial government.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.