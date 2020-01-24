TORONTO -- Public health authorities say Canadians have no need to worry about the prospect of mass quarantines if the coronavirus is discovered here.

They say scary images coming from Wuhan, a Chinese city with 11 million people, will not be repeated here.

Dr. Peter Donnelly, with Public Health Ontario, says it's likely someone in Canada will contract the potentially lethal virus.

However, Donnelly says it will still be business as usual if that happens.

In the interim, Toronto's public health officer is urging people to consult credible information sources on the outbreak.

On Thursday, Canada's chief medical officer said the chances of a coronavirus outbreak here are low.

This story was first published by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2020