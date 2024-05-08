What is whooping cough and should Canadians be concerned as Europe declares outbreak?

There is currently a whooping cough epidemic in Europe, with 10 times as many cases compared to the previous two years.

While an outbreak has not been declared nationwide in Canada, whooping cough is regularly detected in the country. According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, here's what you need to know about the contagious disease.

What is whooping cough?

Also known as pertussis, whooping cough is a highly contagious infection caused by the bacteria bordetella pertussis that affects the airways and lungs. It used to be called the "100-day cough" as symptoms can last for months if left untreated.

What are symptoms?

Whooping cough causes intense coughing fits that can even lead to choking or vomiting. Coughing can be so violent, that a "whooping" sound can be heard when someone tries to catch their breath.

How common is whooping cough?

The bacteria that causes the disease is found worldwide. According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, there are 1,000 to 3,000 cases in the country each year, and 20 to 40 million cases globally.

How dangerous is it?

Without treatment, whooping cough can lead to brain damage and even death. It is most dangerous for children under the age of one, particularly those who are not fully vaccinated. There are an estimated 400,000 deaths worldwide each year.

Is there a vaccine?

Yes. Children in Canada typically start receiving the whooping cough vaccine at two months of age. Children under six years old need five doses for full protection.

The Public Health Agency of Canada urges anyone in regular contact with a baby to be immunized at least two weeks before seeing them. The vaccine's effectiveness fades over time, so a booster dose may be needed. Booster doses are also typically given during pregnancy between 27 and 32 weeks.

How is whooping cough tested and treated?

Whooping cough can be detected through a lab test. All cases must be reported to local health authorities. Infections are usually treated with antibiotics.

With files from The Associated Press