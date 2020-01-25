Virus-hit Wuhan bans cars, Hong Kong closes schools
Canada prepares for the new coronavirus as the death toll in China keeps rising
New virus mutes Lunar New Year mood in Asia
China reports over 1,280 coronavirus cases, death toll at 41
Mass quarantines like in China won't happen in Canada, say authorities
France confirms 3 cases of coronavirus from China, 1st in Europe
Video appears to show bodies covered by sheets in crowded Wuhan hospital hallway
Second U.S. coronavirus case confirmed in Chicago
Mass quarantine like the one in China won't happen in Canada, say authorities
Virus puts damper on Lunar New Year, China's biggest holiday
Map: Tracking the spread of the deadly coronavirus
Saskatchewan lab joins global effort to develop coronavirus vaccine
Can putting a city under lockdown stop the spread of a coronavirus?
Studies suggest role of bats, snakes in coronavirus outbreak