Pfizer agrees to settle more than 10K lawsuits over Zantac cancer risk: Bloomberg News

Packages of Zantac are pictured in this 2019 file photo. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Packages of Zantac are pictured in this 2019 file photo. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Pfizer has agreed to settle more than 10,000 lawsuits about cancer risks related to the now discontinued heartburn drug Zantac, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the deal.

The agreements cover cases in U.S. state courts but don't completely resolve the company's exposure to Zantac claims, the report said, adding that financial details of the deals were not immediately available.

Pfizer did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration asked drugmakers to pull Zantac and its generic versions off the market after a cancer-causing substance called NDMA was found in samples of the drug.

Thousands of lawsuits began piling up in federal and state courts against Pfizer, GSK GSK.L, Sanofi SASY.PA and Boehringer Ingelheim.

