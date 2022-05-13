Tips for Canadian parents who may be facing a baby formula shortage
A serious infant formula shortage in the United States caused by a major recall has left American parents going to great lengths to ensure they have enough supply for their babies, leaving some wondering if the same could happen in Canada.
Abbott recalled a number of its powdered Similac products in February after four babies, two of whom died, contracted a bacterial infection thought to be connected to a formula manufacturing facility in Michigan. Tests on the products have come back negative for contaminants in question, Abbott said. The company had previously indicated that it could take six to eight weeks after the plant – which remains closed four months after the recall – restarts for products to make it to the shelves.
A number of factors, including alternative options, has made the situation in Canada far less dire. Some retailers have seen the recall compound ongoing pandemic-driven supply chain issues, while others experienced little impact or only temporary shortages.
For parents who are concerned or find themselves facing a shortage, however, here are some tips and advice from experts on what to do.
TALK TO A DOCTOR
Speak with your child’s pediatrician, a family physician, nurse practitioner, or even visit a walk-in clinic or pharmacy.
“The wisest thing to do is to seek some medical support,” Leanne De Souza-Kenney, an assistant professor with the University of Toronto’s Human Biology Program and Health Studies Program University College, told CTVNews.ca in an interview.
“Everybody should be made aware of it and it should be all hands on deck … talking to people in that space because they can give advice based on the age of your child and nutritional needs and any food restrictions.”
Danikka Frey, a Waterloo mother, told CTV News Kitchener earlier this week that she stopped seeing the formula brand she normally uses in February.
“It was terrible. It was terrifying. To think that maybe I wouldn’t be able to feed my son,” Frey said. “I spent hours one night driving all over town trying to find this formula.”
The shortage is particularly difficult for those in rural areas who often drive hundreds of kilometres for their groceries and don’t have the same options as city-dwellers, Michelle Branco with SafelyFed Canada told CTV News Toronto earlier this week.
Given the situation in Canada is generally still manageable, parents may have some luck shopping around and going to smaller retailers instead, De Souza-Kenney said, but noted that this is much easier said than done, particularly for those who live in rural areas, those who don’t have access to a car, or those who have other constraints.
“This really speaks to bigger issues that have always existed, but COVID-19 has shone a bright light on issues around inequities, health disparities, Black, Indigenous, people of color, and the marginalized, poor, and underserved,” said De Souza-Kenney, who specializes in research on health disparities and the social determinants of health.
“Food security comes to mind directly related to this topic as something that people have struggled with for a long time and then the burden of the pandemic exacerbated this … besides this group of parents and families and children that are going to be impacted by this [shortage], there are subsets with constraints, financial constraints, but also living in food deserts and struggling with transportation.”
Changes at the policy level are necessary to fix these issues, she said. In the meantime, for those facing immediate challenges along with financial or transportation constraints, community partners and agencies can help. Food banks, while a temporary solution, are another place that could aid in bridging any immediate gaps, she suggested.
IS IT OK TO SWITCH BRANDS?
Experts say switching formula brands is generally not an issue.
“There isn’t extreme variability in most brands. Many brands have a lot of the same ingredients,” De Souza-Kenney said.
“Switching brands is a practical and wise decision that you may be forced to hopefully, temporarily make.”
The one notable exception would be for children who have specific dietary needs that require special attention. This is why speaking to a health care provider who knows your child’s needs really matters, she said. They can also help ease any concerns or answer questions regarding ingredients in a different brand.
Branco says switching brands is rarely a problem because the contents of most formulas is very similar and easy to digest, but she said children with medical conditions such as dairy allergies are a concern. Other alternatives include breastfeeding more if possible, using donor milk and increasing solid food intake for older babies.
WHAT ABOUT DONOR BREAST MILK?
For many parents, going to a breast milk bank will not be an option. There are only four banks in Canada, located in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal. They only supply to hospitals across the country or in some cases by prescription to families who have sick infants discharged from a hospital and at home.
“Milk is also available in [select Alberta] pharmacies for moms who may be ill, milk needed to bridge the baby if mom’s supply is low. Up to 10 bottles may be purchased,” Jannette Festival, the chief executive and co-founder of Calgary-based NorthernStar Mothers Milk Bank, said to CTVNews.ca via email.
Both Festival and Debbie Stone, the director of Rogers Hixon Ontario Human Milk Bank, said there has not been any recent increase in demand following the recall and that the donor milk supply for hospitals has been robust and stable.
With files from CTV News Toronto’s Pauline Chan and CTV News Kitchener’s Heather Senoran
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Settled debate or not? Canadian politicians weigh in on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak
The stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights seized political attention in Ottawa on Tuesday. In the House of Commons, MPs' persisting differing views were on display after a symbolic push to affirm abortion rights failed, and the Conservative caucus were told not to comment on the leak.
Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
Six candidates are officially on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, appearing in media interviews, and preparing for the soon-approaching party debates, each contender has started to trickle out details of their platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Meet the six candidates on the ballot to be the next Conservative leader
Conservative Party members will be electing their new leader in September. Six candidates have secured their place on the ballot, after meeting all of the party's eligibility requirements. Here's a snapshot of who each candidate is, their political histories, and what kind of campaign they're running.
Oligarchs, politicos, and Putin: Meet the Russians Canada has sanctioned
From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the names to figure out who is who on Canada's growing sanctions list.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: This is the candidate who stole the show in my view
In an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin weighs in on the Conservative leadership debate highlights and fumbles in Edmonton on Wednesday night.
OPINION | Don Martin: The thunder of overreaction as Rolling Blunder wheels toward Ottawa
As was the case with the Freedom Convoy, it’s the organizers of Rolling Thunder who are giving the event's modest purpose some ominous overtones, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion piece for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: In the heart of Liberal-owned Toronto, an unlikely Conservative rock star takes the stage
Conservative leadership frontrunner Pierre Poilievre is attracting big crowds to large halls in unlikely locations. And if his early romp lasts, he'll be impossible to beat, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The personal antipathy between Charest and Poilievre is damaging the Conservatives beyond repair
The sorry state of the race to become Canada’s Official Opposition Leader, traditionally a launch pad to the prime minister’s title, is antagonistically personal to a level I’ve never seen before, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Trudeau's emissions plan fits a pattern of inconsistency and delusion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau runs a government that excels at being predictably inconsistent, transparently delusional, occasionally devious and excessively obsessed with the latest shiny object, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Law barring use of extreme intoxication as criminal defence unconstitutional: SCC
Canada's highest court has ruled that the law barring the use of automatism, or a state of extreme intoxication, as a defence for some crimes is unconstitutional and called on Parliament to consider new legislation.
Canada seeing some baby formula shortages, but store brands, interim policy on other imports helping
A major infant formula recall by the U.S. manufacturer of Similac has exacerbated ongoing pandemic-related supply issues for some Canadian retailers, according to the Retail Council of Canada, while other stores have generally been able to keep shelves stocked, with any shortages mostly temporary.
Ottawa students, parents outraged at 'humiliating' high school dress code blitz
Students at an Ottawa high school are protesting after teachers and staff conducted a dress code 'blitz' that students said left them feeling degraded and humiliated.
Climate change reveals dark secrets as human remains found in receding Lake Mead
In the American West, the second-largest man-made reservoir has dropped to historic lows due to drought. Water flowing down the Colorado River fills Lake Mead, which is now drying up.
B.C. mining corp says caught unaware by downpour that flooded Burkina mine
Executives at Canada-based Trevali Mining Corp said the company was caught unawares by a torrential downpour during the dry season last month in Burkina Faso that left eight men trapped underground in its Perkoa zinc mine.
'Very surreal environment': Canada's ambassador in Ukraine outlines embassy's limitations
Canada's Ambassador to Ukraine Larisa Galadza says that while she's back working at the embassy in Kyiv, the situation on the ground is still 'very surreal,' and that the limited staff present are focused on 'face-to-face' diplomacy while most requests for assistance are being told to seek help online.
'Historic visit:' Indigenous groups welcome the Pope's planned Canadian tour
Indigenous groups are welcoming news that Pope Francis plans to visit Canada this summer following his apology last month for the Roman Catholic Church's role in residential schools.
Brewster Inc. faces 8 provincial charges after fatal Columbia Icefield rollover
The provincial government announced that the company offering tours of the Columbia Icefield faces eight charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act relating to the fatal July 2020 rollover.
NASA shares satellite image of Manitoba flood
Severe flooding that has displaced thousands of people in southern Manitoba has reached out of this world levels.
Canada
-
Canadians forced to cancel, reschedule travel as passport delays continue
Many Canadians have told CTVNews.ca that they have had to cancel or reschedule their travel plans due to lengthy delays and wait times at passport offices as the federal government works to process almost a million more applications over the past year.
-
Canada demanded birth certificate of Ukrainian baby born in bomb shelter: family
A Ukrainian family says the agony of the war in Ukraine was made worse by what they call 'impossible' requests from Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), including a demand for their daughter's birth certificate just days after she was born in the bomb shelter of a maternity hospital in the ravaged city of Chernihiv.
-
Brewster Inc. faces 8 provincial charges after fatal Columbia Icefield rollover
The provincial government announced that the company offering tours of the Columbia Icefield faces eight charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act relating to the fatal July 2020 rollover.
-
Canada faces floods, record-breaking heat, snow and wildfires on Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th was a weird weather day for Canada, with provinces experiencing everything from a record-breaking heatwave to spring snow, flooding and wildfires.
-
SQ takes over investigation of Laval drive-by shooting that killed 28-year-old man, seriously injured nephew
Quebec provincial police are taking over the investigation into a drive-by shooting in Laval last weekend that killed a 28-year-old man and seriously injured his teenage nephew who was visiting from the U.S.
-
'Historic visit:' Indigenous groups welcome the Pope's planned Canadian tour
Indigenous groups are welcoming news that Pope Francis plans to visit Canada this summer following his apology last month for the Roman Catholic Church's role in residential schools.
World
-
UAE's long-ailing leader Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies at 73
The United Arab Emirates' long-ailing ruler and president, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, died Friday, the government announced in a brief statement. He was 73.
-
Israeli police beat pallbearers at journalist's funeral
Israeli riot police on Friday pushed and beat pallbearers at the funeral for slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, causing them to briefly drop the casket in a shocking start to a procession that turned into perhaps the largest display of Palestinian nationalism in Jerusalem in a generation.
-
-
New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern tests positive for COVID
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has tested positive for COVID-19 but said she still plans to travel to the U.S. later this month for a trade trip and to give the commencement speech at Harvard University.
-
Man pleads not guilty to NYC subway train shooting
A man charged with shooting up a New York City subway train last month in an attack that wounded 10 people pleaded not guilty Friday to terrorism and other charges.
-
Climate change reveals dark secrets as human remains found in receding Lake Mead
In the American West, the second-largest man-made reservoir has dropped to historic lows due to drought. Water flowing down the Colorado River fills Lake Mead, which is now drying up.
Politics
-
Law barring use of extreme intoxication as criminal defence unconstitutional: SCC
Canada's highest court has ruled that the law barring the use of automatism, or a state of extreme intoxication, as a defence for some crimes is unconstitutional and called on Parliament to consider new legislation.
-
'Very surreal environment': Canada's ambassador in Ukraine outlines embassy's limitations
Canada's Ambassador to Ukraine Larisa Galadza says that while she's back working at the embassy in Kyiv, the situation on the ground is still 'very surreal,' and that the limited staff present are focused on 'face-to-face' diplomacy while most requests for assistance are being told to seek help online.
-
'Anger that I haven't seen before': Singh harassment incident puts renewed spotlight on politicians' security
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
Health
-
Canada seeing some baby formula shortages, but store brands, interim policy on other imports helping
A major infant formula recall by the U.S. manufacturer of Similac has exacerbated ongoing pandemic-related supply issues for some Canadian retailers, according to the Retail Council of Canada, while other stores have generally been able to keep shelves stocked, with any shortages mostly temporary.
-
Nurses protest Tennessee sentence for deadly medical mistake
Hundreds of health care workers gathered outside a Nashville courthouse on Friday to protest the sentencing of a former Tennessee nurse facing up to eight years in prison for mistakenly causing the death of a patient.
-
Tips for Canadian parents who may be facing a baby formula shortage
A serious infant formula shortage in the United States caused by a major recall has left American parents going to great lengths to ensure they have enough supply for their babies, leaving some wondering if the same could happen in Canada.
Sci-Tech
-
Here's how to watch Sunday's 'super flower blood moon' lunar eclipse
Sky watchers will be treated to a 'super blood moon' next week as a total lunar eclipse coinciding with a supermoon is expected to be visible across most of Canada on Sunday night. CTVNews.ca has some tips on how to catch the astronomical event.
-
Moon goes blood red this weekend: 'Eclipse for the Americas'
A total lunar eclipse will grace the night skies this weekend, providing longer than usual thrills for stargazers across North and South America.
-
Scientists grow plants in lunar dirt, next stop moon
For the first time, scientists have grown plants in soil from the moon collected by NASA's Apollo astronauts.
Entertainment
-
Kendrick Lamar raps about trans relatives in a new song sparking both praise and criticism
In the song 'Auntie Diaries,' off Kendrick Lamar's new record 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,' Lamar raps about his uncle and cousin -- depicted as two important, beloved figures in his life -- who are both trans.
-
Kelly Osbourne is pregnant with her first child
Reality TV star Kelly Osbourne has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.
-
Movie reviews: 'Senior Year' is a messy comedy that never finds its pace
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Senior Year,' 'The Last Victim' and 'Firestarter.'
Business
-
Musk puts Twitter buy 'on hold,' casting doubt on US$44B deal
Tesla billionaire Elon Musk has put his plan to buy Twitter on what he called a temporary 'hold,' raising fresh doubts about whether he'll proceed with the US$44 billion acquisition.
-
Remote work highlights challenge of balancing employer surveillance and privacy
Last month, Ontario became the first province to pass a new transparency law requiring companies to establish policies to tell their employees if and how they are being electronically monitored while at work, a topic that has become more prevalent as much of the workforce has moved to remote work.
-
Here's how expensive gas is predicted to be in Metro Vancouver this weekend
Metro Vancouver drivers are being warned to expect another price jump at the pumps this weekend.
Lifestyle
-
A nonspeaking valedictorian with autism shares her voice in commencement address
Rollins College valedictorian Elizabeth Bonker, who is nonspeaking and has autism, gave a remarkable address during her school's recent commencement ceremony in Winter Park, Florida.
-
Ontario retiree buys 'cheapest home in the GTA'. This is what she got
A retiree in Ontario has just purchased what is being called the 'cheapest home in the GTA'—a caboose located on a commercially zoned parking lot near Milton.
-
A trifle for the queen: U.K. unveils Jubilee pudding winner
A 31-year-old copywriter's seven-layer lemon Swiss roll and amaretti trifle beat 5,000 desserts in a U.K.-wide competition to become the official pudding of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Sports
-
Impressive runs for Andreescu, Shapovalov end in Rome quarterfinals
If there were any lingering questions about who is the new dominant force in women's tennis, Iga Swiatek put that to rest with a 7-6 (2), 6-0 victory over 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu on Friday to reach the Italian Open semifinals and extend her winning streak to 26 matches.
-
Former champion Amir Khan announces retirement from boxing
Former unified light-welterweight world champion Amir Khan announced his retirement from boxing after a career that also included a silver medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics.
-
WNBA's Griner appears in Moscow court, detention extended
The lawyer for WNBA star Brittney Griner said Friday her pre-trial detention in Russia has been extended by one month.
Autos
-
Motor racing-Vettel says climate change makes him question his F1 job
Four times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel said on Thursday that climate change had made him question his job as a driver travelling the world to race cars.
-
These 10 gas-saving tips actually work and will save you money
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens.
-
Gas prices push record highs as demand surges, supply constrained
Drivers can expect more pain at the pumps this morning as gasoline prices push new records. Natural Resources Canada says the average price across the country for regular gasoline hit 197.4 cents per litre on Tuesday for an all-time high.