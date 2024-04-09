These symptoms could mean you damaged your eyes from watching the eclipse

DEVELOPING Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to testify at foreign interference inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to testify today at an inquiry into foreign meddling in Canada's last two elections.
If you watched Monday's solar eclipse, you may be wondering whether you damaged your eyes.
Eye-care and astronomy experts said it was safe to view the sun directly during the brief moment of totality when the moon fully covered it since there would be no ultraviolet rays. For the partial eclipse phase, however, people were urged to use eye protection such as eclipse glasses, specialized solar filters and handheld solar viewers.
"You're not getting those same UV rays and that is why it was safe to remove your eclipse glasses during totality," Dr. Shaina Nensi, vice-president of the Ontario Association of Optometrists in Toronto, said in a video interview with CTVNews.ca on Tuesday. "Only in the moments leading up to totality and in the moments after totality, the eclipse glasses and eclipse shields did need to be put back on."
CTVNews.ca spoke with eye-care experts to find out what to do if you have concerns about your eyesight after observing the rare celestial event.
Nensi says you could experience a few conditions if you observed the eclipse without eye protection.
Solar retinopathy is a more common problem associated with watching the rare phenomenon and isn't usually associated with eye pain.
If you burned your retina, you could experience solar retinopathy symptoms as mild as watery eyes or light sensitivity or as severe as blurry or distorted vision and a scotoma, or blind spot, where you see a dark spot in your central vision.
"It is essentially a sunburn in the eye and so the layers of the retina in the back of the eye can be damaged," Nensi said, noting the main symptom is "vision disturbances."
"The reason you get solar keratitis or solar retinopathy is because of the UV rays from the sun. ... We can get these burns in our eyes if we stare at the sun for too long without eye protection."
Dr. Martin Spiro, president of the Canadian Association of Optometrists, says those who are having visual problems, discomfort or pain in their eyes should see their optometrists.
The effects of solar retinopathy can happen within hours or one to two days after viewing the eclipse, said Spiro, who is based in Montreal.
Since the retina doesn't have pain receptors, you won't typically feel any eye pain if you have solar retinopathy, Nensi said. "So you could be experiencing these visual symptoms without actually being in any pain or discomfort."
Some people may experience solar keratitis, an ultraviolet burn on the front surface of the eye that can result in pain because of pain receptors in the cornea.
Solar keratitis is not commonly associated with viewing the eclipse, but if the condition does occur symptoms will show up sooner, Nensi said.
This condition, which tends to be temporary, causes irritation or grittiness in the eyes, Spiro said.
Dr. Alexis Keeling, president of the New Brunswick Association of Optometrists, says it may be too soon to know if patients have developed solar retinopathy as it can take 24 to 48 hours for symptoms to appear.
Keeling, who is based in Dieppe, N.B., says there are no reported cases yet in New Brunswick as of Tuesday.
Those who damaged their eyes after looking at the eclipse should have noticed a problem when they woke up the next day, she explained.
"Like a sunburn that shows up hours after, they would've called this morning upon waking up and would have noticed a big dark spot called a scotoma or a blind spot in their central vision," she said in a phone interview with CTVNews.ca on Tuesday.
For instance, people with solar retinopathy wouldn't be able to see someone's nose. Instead, they would only see objects in their peripheral vision, such as a person's eyes or chin, she added.
Those who viewed the sun directly without eye protection, but only briefly, could still experience eye damage.
"If they think they just glanced up at it for a fraction of a second, the chances are less likely that they would experience any solar retinopathy," Nensi said, though she added that it can take just a few seconds to cause solar damage to the eye.
"The duration of time that you would have had exposure before causing solar retinopathy is actually variable in different individuals."
The risk of developing the condition includes other factors such as pupil size and eye colour, Spiro said.
"So if the pupil is larger, more of the sun's rays will get to the back of the eye," he explained.
He said paler eyes tend to be more transparent, increasing the risk of developing solar retinopathy. "So the higher pigmentations could be a little bit more protective of the structure of the back of the eye as well."
No treatment exists for solar retinopathy, Spiro said.
But an optometrist can help people manage the symptoms, Nensi says. "The optometrist can suggest certain supplements or certain vitamins to increase in their diet to help healing along."
For those experiencing solar retinopathy, it can take anywhere from one to six months to heal, Nensi said.
"You'll likely be monitored on a regular basis to make sure that your retina is improving as it should," she said. "And your optometrist can help you manage those symptoms as you go through recovery."
If the damage is permanent, Spiro says, there are ways to improve vision, such as through high-powered glasses and magnifiers.
More serious cases, usually involving prolonged exposure to the sun, can lead to permanent damage.
"Those are the cases that often have irreversible solar retinopathy or irreversible blind spots in your vision," Nensi said. "Often those symptoms do improve, they just might not go away entirely."
Despite some cases of irreversible eye damage, the chances of going completely blind from solar retinopathy is "very rare," Nensi said. "So it is rare for you to lose your vision entirely and it is more common for you to lose portions of your vision or to have scotomas (or) missing portions of your vision because of solar retinopathy."
Keeling says she's not anticipating a spike in the number of people seeking help for eye problems related to the eclipse.
So far, she says patients in New Brunswick have only sought help or advice from optometrists for eye problems not related to the celestial phenomenon.
"It's just a regular day," she said.
Nensi, however, says she received many calls to her clinic Tuesday morning from parents who are concerned their children may have not used the eclipse glasses correctly. "So it is just Day 1, of course, after the solar eclipse, but I can tell from chatting with my colleagues and looking at my schedule this afternoon, there are certainly some people that are concerned that they either removed their safety glasses at the wrong time or did glance up at the eclipse without any eye protection."
She says some of her colleagues have patients who are already experiencing scotomas or blind spots in their vision.
"There has certainly been an increase in the number of patients calling wanting to have their eyes assessed because of the eclipse," she said.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to testify today at an inquiry into foreign meddling in Canada's last two elections.
If you watched Monday's solar eclipse, you may be wondering whether you damaged your eyes. CTVNews.ca spoke with eye-care experts to find out what to do if you have concerns about your eyesight after observing the rare celestial event.
The rapid spread of bird flu has some states warning against preparing eggs in any style where the yolks are runny. Should Canadians be concerned about what they eat?
Quebec Premier François Legault on Tuesday ratcheted up pressure on the federal government to reduce the number of temporary immigrants in the province, threatening to hold a "referendum" on the issue.
The self-described scoundrels of Okanagan wine country have pulled one of their most popular sparkling wines after a warning from one of the world’s most famous and prestigious producers, Dom Perignon.
Opening statements are expected Wednesday in the trial of an Idaho man charged with killing his wife and his then-girlfriend's two youngest children in an unusual case rooted in extremist religious beliefs.
Six children, but not their Canadian mother, will be repatriated to Canada from a detention camp in Syria.
As countless sun-gazers settle in for the long wait until their next solar eclipse, many may be asking themselves the same question. Eclipse glasses are typically mass-produced from cardboard frames and polymer filters, so some may be tempted to toss them out, but a number of organizations are hoping you'll think twice before you do.
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Toronto police are investigating after swastikas were drawn on posters of children who were kidnapped by Hamas, an incident which came to light on the same day that a new hate crimes awareness campaign was launched.
A woman injured when an elevated walkway collapsed during a field trip at Fort Gibraltar last year, has filed a joint lawsuit against the City of Winnipeg and Festival du Voyageur.
A 27-year-old man from Burnaby, B.C. is in custody following a years-long investigation by the RCMP's federal serious and organized crime (FSOC) unit and Regina police.
The mayor of Niagara Falls says two things stood in the way of the expected one million people gathering in the city to watch the eclipse Monday: bad weather and a state of emergency declared by the region.
An injured hiker who was airlifted by search and rescue teams near Port Alberni, B.C., over the weekend has been reunited with his dog, after a dedicated rescuer went back to find her.
Walid Daqqa, one of the longest-serving Palestinian prisoners in Israel, died of cancer on Sunday at the age of 63 after almost four decades of incarceration.
U.S. President Joe Biden could be left off the ballot in Alabama, the state's elections chief said Tuesday, because the state's certification deadline comes several days before the Democratic Party's convention.
Arizona will soon join 14 other states that have banned abortion at all stages of pregnancy after a state Supreme Court ruling Tuesday found that officials may enforce an 1864 law criminalizing all abortions except when a woman's life is at stake.
Opening statements are expected Wednesday in the trial of an Idaho man charged with killing his wife and his then-girlfriend's two youngest children in an unusual case rooted in extremist religious beliefs.
The Air Force is betting a large part of its future air warfare on a fleet more than 1,000 autonomously operated drones, and later this spring its top civilian leader plans to climb into an artificial intelligence-operated warplane and let it take him airborne.
A teenager planned to attack churches in a northern Idaho city using a metal pipe, butane fuel, a machete and, if he could get them, his father's guns, according to federal prosecutors who charged him with attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State group.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to testify today at an inquiry into foreign meddling in Canada's last two elections.
Six children, but not their Canadian mother, will be repatriated to Canada from a detention camp in Syria.
While selectively rolling out elements targeting millennials and Generation Z, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland won't say whether next week's federal budget could include higher taxes for corporate Canada or major grocers.
If you watched Monday's solar eclipse, you may be wondering whether you damaged your eyes. CTVNews.ca spoke with eye-care experts to find out what to do if you have concerns about your eyesight after observing the rare celestial event.
Canada's dental associations, which say some of their members are reluctant to participate in the national dental care plan, are in fact just negotiating with Ottawa over the program, says federal Health Minister Mark Holland.
With dieting, the conventional wisdom says a person needs to be in calorie-deficit mode to lose weight. If you eat more calories than you burn, you gain weight; if you eat fewer calories, you lose weight.
The Air Force is betting a large part of its future air warfare on a fleet more than 1,000 autonomously operated drones, and later this spring its top civilian leader plans to climb into an artificial intelligence-operated warplane and let it take him airborne.
Veterinarians performed Myrtle the turtle checkup after the 500-pound reptile was hoisted from the aquarium's Giant Ocean Tank in an enormous crate on a chain.
If you watched Monday's solar eclipse, you may be wondering whether you damaged your eyes. CTVNews.ca spoke with eye-care experts to find out what to do if you have concerns about your eyesight after observing the rare celestial event.
Renee Zellweger is set to reprise her beloved role of Bridget Jones in an upcoming fourth installment of the popular film franchise.
Even before law enforcement raided his homes, the rapper, producer and businessman Sean 'Diddy' Combs faced a host of legal issues.
American country crooner Thomas Rhett will co-host this year's Canadian Country Music Association Awards along with Alberta-born songstress MacKenzie Porter.
The Bank of Canada is widely expected to maintain its key interest rate at five per cent, but economists will be watching for any hints about the timing of upcoming rate cuts.
The self-described scoundrels of Okanagan wine country have pulled one of their most popular sparkling wines after a warning from one of the world’s most famous and prestigious producers, Dom Perignon.
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.
As countless sun-gazers settle in for the long wait until their next solar eclipse, many may be asking themselves the same question. Eclipse glasses are typically mass-produced from cardboard frames and polymer filters, so some may be tempted to toss them out, but a number of organizations are hoping you'll think twice before you do.
A Mitchell, Ont., family is thanking the two paramedics who helped deliver their baby in an ambulance at the side of a rural road.
Celebrity food critic Keith Lee dropped a $3,000 tip at a Toronto restaurant over the weekend, but it’s the 'Keith Lee Effect' that leaves a lasting impact.
Auston Matthews scored his 66th goal and inched closer to becoming the ninth player in NHL history to tally 70 in a season in leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-2 victory over New Jersey on Tuesday night, ending the disappointing Devils' playoff hopes.
Nicholas Zhang, 17, will be competing at the Paris Olympics in July. He is the youngest Canadian male fencer to ever compete in the category.
Tyrese Haliburton scored 30 points with five rebounds and five assists to lead the Indiana Pacers past the Toronto Raptors 140-123 on Tuesday.
Tesla has settled a lawsuit over a 2018 car crash that killed an Apple engineer after his Model X, operating on Autopilot, swerved off a highway near San Francisco, court documents showed on Monday.
A new poll from Nanos Research for CTV News has found that a majority of Canadians doubt the police are able to recover stolen cars.
Elon Musk has long had an affinity for self-driving vehicles, claiming they will be one of Tesla's most important products. Despite big promises, years have gone by without cars that can, so far, drive on their own.
A distillery is halting production of discount four-litre vodka jugs after the Alberta minister responsible for the province's liquor industry called out the product for not being responsibly priced.
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
As many Star Trek fans may know, Friday was “First Contact Day,” but one superfan got to spend the day in his own starship.
When Catherine Dobrowolski began doing daily walks by the water, she never expected to make an eight-legged friend.
Pioneering Canadian giraffe researcher and feminist activist Anne Innis Dagg has died at the age of 91.
According to a news release from the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, Merlin the Macaw, a resident mascot for the facility, is flying off to Safari Niagara in Fort Erie, Ontario.
A family from Ontario says their SUV was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Montreal while the family was on a March break vacation down south.
Two adventurous snowbirds have embarked on an amazing journey back to Canada, and they're inviting the world to join in on their adventure.
A first responder and a former police officer saved a Nova Scotia man's life as he suffered a heart attack on ice in March.
The self-described scoundrels of Okanagan wine country have pulled one of their most popular sparkling wines after a warning from one of the world’s most famous and prestigious producers, Dom Perignon.
Eight years after marijuana was legalized in Canada, B.C.’s second-largest city has given the green light to cannabis retail stores.
Richmond's two overnight warming centres are set to close Monday, and one outreach worker tells CTV News now is not the time to take away resources from a growing homeless population.
If you watched Monday's solar eclipse, you may be wondering whether you damaged your eyes. CTVNews.ca spoke with eye-care experts to find out what to do if you have concerns about your eyesight after observing the rare celestial event.
The five officers involved in the shooting death of Ejaz Choudry have failed to provide the evidence needed to cast aside open court principles and justify shielding their identities from the public, lawyers representing Choudry's family argued at a Tuesday hearing.
For many, Monday's total solar eclipse will become a distant memory or collection of photos to scroll through in the years to come. But for Alannah Duarte and her family, they'll be reminded of the rare celestial event every year they celebrate their youngest son's birthday, as he was born on the day of the momentous occasion.
The death of a man in the southeast community of Prestwick has been deemed a homicide by Calgary police.
The Alberta government is expected to introduce legislation Wednesday to oversee deals between Ottawa and municipalities.
A Calgary man has been identified as the victim whose remains were found after a fire in Rocky View County last week, near the Tsuut’ina First Nation.
An Ottawa women's shelter says it is moving at the end of the month into a bigger space that is able to offer shelter to more people.
Staff at a jewelry store in Place D'Orléans mall have been left shaken after a daring daytime robbery saw thieves run off with a significant amount of gold and diamonds.
Ottawa will continue to enjoy warm spring temperatures today, with the temperature set to hit 20 C for the second straight day.
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
Quebec Premier François Legault on Tuesday ratcheted up pressure on the federal government to reduce the number of temporary immigrants in the province, threatening to hold a "referendum" on the issue.
A large industrial sector sandwiched between Griffintown and Pointe-Saint-Charles could soon look a lot different.
The family of an Edmonton home builder who was fatally shot in south Edmonton on Monday says they're in shock over what happened.
A "human-driven" approach by a new $5-million Crown corporation dedicated to mental health and addictions will be guided by research, says the Alberta minister responsible for it.
A man is missing in the North Saskatchewan River after police attempted to stop him on Tuesday for a bylaw infraction.
According to a new study by the Fraser Institute, a right-leaning think tank, across all income levels, workers in Atlantic Canada pay higher personal income tax rates.
An industrial fire has damaged a production facility for craft beer and cider in Three Mile Plains, N.S.
After roughly two hours of deliberations, the five jurors in the coroner’s inquest looking into the death of Darrell Mesheau have ruled he died in a natural manner, with the cause being heart failure.
A woman injured when an elevated walkway collapsed during a field trip at Fort Gibraltar last year, has filed a joint lawsuit against the City of Winnipeg and Festival du Voyageur.
The Manitoba government says Parks Canada is considering closing a popular lake to boating this year because of zebra mussels.
Residents who live near Bird’s Hill Park are opposing a proposed pharmaceutical plant to be constructed near the provincial park’s entrance.
A 27-year-old man from Burnaby, B.C. is in custody following a years-long investigation by the RCMP's federal serious and organized crime (FSOC) unit and Regina police.
Alberta announced it plans to intervene in a legal appeal that would prevent a judge from reviewing the constitutionality of a controversial piece of Saskatchewan legislation.
Despite the provincial government's ongoing efforts to improve surgical capacity – Saskatchewan still held the longest wait times for knee and hip replacements in Canada last year.
A Mitchell, Ont., family is thanking the two paramedics who helped deliver their baby in an ambulance at the side of a rural road.
A man has been charged with arson after a fire at the Cambridge Food Bank that damaged condenser units for the organization’s walk-in fridge and freezer.
A local group is continuing their work to find permanent housing for a senior who had been living in his truck with his two dogs for two-and-a-half years.
A former Saskatchewan Party candidate is facing difficult questions after an online video has renewed questions about election integrity.
With teachers moving to step up job action, some parents and caregivers are feeling the pressure and a financial pinch from the lack of lunch-hour supervision.
Animal experts weigh in how to deal with an encounter with an aggressive dog.
Rimbey RCMP are looking for any information regarding the whereabouts of a missing family.
An outreach worker in Sudbury is warning others after she was assaulted by a group of individuals she was trying to help.
Elliot Lake city councillors appeared to be visibly frustrated on Monday night during a progress update on the Centennial Arena, which has been shuttered since the fall.
London’s Deputy City Manager of Social and Health Development said the former radio station at 743 Wellington Rd. is one potential site for a service hub— and he wants to see even more property owners step up.
Public outrage over an online video that appears to show the abuse of a pet cat is mounting. Animal advocacy groups are now weighing in as London police step in.
The truck driver convicted in the crash that killed a 39-year-old mother of two was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday. Sarah Jones died after a hydro vacuum truck rolled on top of her vehicle at the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Jackson Road in south London on Jan. 6, 2021.
Fire crews in Gravenhurst were busy Tuesday evening, responding to multiple incidents in just a few hours.
A man known to frequent Barrie, Midland and Collingwood is wanted by police.
After facing public backlash over their announced plans for two new hospitals in Muskoka, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) officials made good on their promise to return to the drawing board, announcing revisions to their initial proposal.
Warm weather is luring hundreds of anglers to the Detroit River daily this week as officials on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border remind boaters and those on other recreational vessels to move out of the way of large commercial ships.
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has issued an arrest warrant for a 19-year-old man in connection to a stabbing and robbery last week.
A member of council is responding to a $1.5-million lawsuit filed by a former engineer against the City of Windsor.
British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after a man was seriously injured while being arrested by members of the RCMP's emergency response team on Vancouver Island.
An injured hiker who was airlifted by search and rescue teams near Port Alberni, B.C., over the weekend has been reunited with his dog, after a dedicated rescuer went back to find her.
An Air Canada Boeing 737 Max 8 landed safely in Idaho after experiencing an in-flight emergency Tuesday when pilots received a warning light in the flight deck, airline and airport officials said.
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
After a year of studying and projects, it's nearly summer break for Lethbridge’s post-secondary students. But between now and then, students will have to write their final exams.
Lethbridge police are searching for a “prolific offender” with outstanding warrants related to multiple offences.
Whether through a telescope or solar viewing glasses, southern Albertans were treated to a 30 per cent partial solar eclipse Monday.
In an effort to curb speeding on city roads, Sault Ste. Marie is beginning the process of deploying automated speed enforcement cameras.
A 14-year-old from northeastern Ontario is accused of stealing a car, driving drunk and evading police after ending up in a ditch.
Sudbury Wolves beat Mississauga Steelheads four games to one in Round 1 of the eastern conference in the OHL playoffs.
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.
A dental surgeon who allowed a correctional officer to extract four teeth from a sedated inmate in central Newfoundland was granted an absolute discharge by a Supreme Court judge on Tuesday.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.