More caffeinated energy drinks pulled from shelves: Here's what was recalled in Canada this week

Here's a list of items Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled this week, including mushrooms, more caffeinated energy drinks, and electric cooktops.

CAFFEINATED ENERGY DRINKS

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall Monday for Celsius and JST WRK caffeinated energy drinks due to improper caffeine content and labelling issues.

The energy drinks are in addition to the previous various brands that have been recalled since July. The full list is available on the recall notice.

The CFIA said the energy drinks do not meet Canada's food safety standards.

The maximum caffeine level allowed in Canada is 180 milligrams in a single-serving, English and French labelling is required on the drinks and cautionary statements to inform consumers, the recall said.

According to the food inspection agency, customers can use these measures to spot whether caffeinated energy drinks meet these standards.

ZEBRA BLINDS

Health Canada issued a recall Monday for Zebra Blinds due to a strangulation hazard for children.

The blinds can create loops exceeding 44 centimetres and do not meet the Corded Window Coverings Regulations, according to the recall.

Young children may pull looped cords around their neck and get entangled, causing strangulation.

The model is a described as light filtering with chain guard and comes in various colours.

Health Canada recommends cordless window coverings.

The company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada as of November 28.

One-hundred-sixty-two blinds were sold in Canada between May 2021 and April 2022, the company said.

Health Canada urges consumers to stop using the blinds and contact the company for repair.

ELECTRIC COOKTOPS

Health Canada issued a recall Monday for GE Brand 30-inch knob-controlled electric radiant cooktops due to a burn hazard.

The cooktops' burners can remain on and hot despite being turned off, posing a burn hazard to consumers, according to the recall.

The cooktops can be identified by their model number found at the bottom of the product near the front left burner: JP3030DJ4BB and JP3030SJ4SS.

The company, MC Commercial, said 135 cooktops were sold in Canada between July 2022 and November 2023.

As of December 1, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

Health Canada said consumers should contact the company to arrange for free installation of a replacement burner knob and urged users not to leave flammable materials or empty cookware on or near the cooktop.

USB-C LAPTOP POWER BANK

Health Canada issued a recall Tuesday for Lenovo USB-C laptop power bank due to fire hazard.

An internal screw could drop between the cover rib and the cell printed circuit board and cause a short circuit leading to a fire hazard, the recall said.

The power bank used for the backup power of laptops and other mobile devices can be identified by the model number PBLG2W.

Lenovo said 507 power banks have been sold in Canada between May 2022 and January 2023.

The company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada as of November 7.

Health Canada said consumers should contact Lenovo for a free replacement and proper disposal of the lithium ion batteries.

RUBBER CEMENT

Health Canada issued a recall Wednesday for Elmer's rubber cement due to flammability hazard.

The 118-millimetre rubber cement bottle, identified by the Universal Product Code 00061550608184 and lot number E20A149R, does not meet the Consumer Chemicals and Containers Regulations in Canada, and testing showed the product was "very flammable," the recall said.

The highly flammable nature can result in unintentional exposure and lead to serious illness, injury or death.

The company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada as of December 1.

Health Canada recommends consumers to stop using the product and dispose of it safely.

ENOKI MUSHROOMS

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall Wednesday for Good Enoki mushrooms due to possible Listeria monocytogenes—a bacteria that can cause a listeria infection.

The mushrooms come in 200-gram packs marked by the Universal Product Code 4892742010340 and were sold at T&T supermarket stores in Ontario, the recall said. CFIA said the mushrooms should be thrown out, and if you become sick after eating them, contact your health provider.