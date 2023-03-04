Many Canadians happy, but mental health flatlines or worse for some, new data shows
February 2023 data from Mental Health Research Canada (MHRC) shows the mental stability of Canadians has flatlined since the summer of 2022.
As vaccinations became available and social distancing measures were eased, the mental health of Canadians showed some improvement, but new MHRC data shows Canadians' mental health has plateaued, and in some cases, gotten worse.
Since the first such survey in April 2020, the organization has asked 40,000 Canadians questions about their mental health. The latest poll (#15) was conducted by Pollara Strategic Insights from Jan. 23 to Feb. 3, with a sample of 3,238 adult Canadians.
Overall, the MHRC data shows a majority of Canadians are happy (81 per cent), but for those who reported feeling anxious and depressed, their mental health is not getting better.
In all 15 polls, the MHRC measures responses on the same key mental health indicators, including levels of anxiety, depression, symptoms of burnout, and stress.
"Although they've improved (mental health indicators), we've noticed a bit of a flatline the last few polls where those numbers have really not dropped back down to pre-pandemic levels," Dr. David Dozois, professor of psychology and psychiatry at Western University told CTVNews.ca in an interview on Mar. 1.
Dozois, who is a board member for MHRC, works with the organization to expand information on the impacts on Canadians' mental well-being.
From April 2020 to early summer 2022, when COVID-19 pandemic public health restrictions were in place, Canadians countrywide reported skyrocketing symptoms of anxiety and depression.
"Right at the beginning of COVID we asked people what their mental health was, and 5 to 7 per cent of people experienced high to extremely high anxiety. That quadrupled to 20 per cent," Dozois said.
Depression increased dramatically, too, says Dozois. While about 4 to 6 per cent of Canadians said they experienced severe depression before the pandemic , the MHRC noted that increased to about 10 per cent at the onset of the pandemic.
Dozois said, when COVID-19 became a part of everyone's lives, it "triggered" anxiety in many people.
"(The pandemic) sort of primed or activated people's belief system that 'Wow, we're threatened here.' And whenever we perceive a threat, there's anxiety," he said.
CANADIANS' MENTAL HEALTH HAS FLATLINED
The survey's margin of error is +/- 1.7 per cent. Researchers gathered data from all the provinces, with varying margin errors, but no data from the territories due to small population sizes.
The survey asks about respondents’ anxiety, depression levels, and feelings of burnout which include feeling hopeful and how a person is coping with stress.
Levels of high anxiety (10 per cent) and depression (8 per cent) have remained constant, the survey found.
"I often talk about it (anxiety) like a fire alarm," Dozois said, suggesting an explanation for anxiety persisting even as the pandemic threat recedes. "If we pulled a fire alarm in the building, it'll ring just as loud whether there's a true fire there or not… So even though there may not be the same objective threat there, if there's a perception of threat our bodies will kick off a false response."
The survey found about 1 in 7 Canadians are likely to have moderate to severe symptoms of anxiety, with 1 in 5 likely to have symptoms of severe to moderate depression.
Using two clinical screeners for anxiety and depression, researchers were able to determine the number of Canadians likely to be experiencing symptoms of anxiety (14 per cent) and depression (11 per cent).
About 24 per cent of participants reported feelings of burnout, including about 14 per cent who said they are not "coping with stress well." The two indicators have stayed the same from the previous survey MHRC collected in November 2022.
The latest MHRC also shows the number of Canadians accessing mental health services increased in 2022.
The poll indicates fewer people are accessing publicly funded psychologists (-8 per cent), psychotherapists (-4 per cent), online services (-8 per cent) and text-based supports (-9 per cent).
Instead, more people (+19 per cent) are using mental health support provided by family doctors and health services.
For services funded privately, the survey notes fewer are seeing psychologists (-3 per cent) and psychotherapists (-4 per cent), with more accessing counsellors and social workers (+12 per cent).
WHAT IS CAUSING POOR MENTAL HEALTH
Among Canadians accessing care, the reasons reported to MHRC for their poor mental health are predominantly related to the economy and prospect of a recession.
According to the survey, half of Canadians indicated that inflation is not having a negative impact on their lives. But among the 50 per cent of respondents who reported being affected by inflation, their mental health is much worse.
Respondents who are stressed by inflation and are worried about financial insecurity reported higher levels of anxiety (33 per cent), depression (32 per cent) and mood disorder diagnoses since the pandemic (14 per cent).
They also had higher levels of suicide ideation (31 per cent), alcohol (23 per cent) or cannabis dependency (22 per cent) and were not able to handle their stress (30 per cent).
"I wonder if we're replacing one problem with another," Dozois said.
Worries about paying bills and food insecurity (36 per cent) have remained stable since summer 2022 (poll #13), while an increased number of people are concerned about the ability to pay for housing (20 per cent).
Dozois says certain segments of the population are affected disproportionately.
"For example, we know that, parents – women, in particular, with children who are under the age of nine - are experiencing more anxiety and depression… (as are) members of the LGBTQ2S+ community, as well as people who are unemployed."
Of the Canadians polled, racialized Canadians (13 per cent) and members of the LGBTQ2S+ community (16 per cent) reported higher levels of anxiety and are also more likely to report experiencing high levels of depression.
Respondents between the ages of 18 and 35 years old (13 per cent), students (15 per cent), and people with low income (15 per cent) are more likely to report high levels of anxiety.
A small improvement has been made since July, however, with fewer Canadians now fearing job loss (39 per cent).
WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE
Despite some indications of improving mental health among many Canadians, Dozois remains concerned.
"There is a smaller proportion of people who are vulnerable,” Dozois said. “That sector has been vulnerable prior to COVID, I think COVID has just exacerbated the problem and made things worse."
With the MHRC data showing a third of Canadians accessing help through publicly funded institutions, which often have long wait lists, Dozois wants to see more accessible opportunities for treatment and support.
"We need really do need to make mental health front and centre in the minds of Canadians and in our provincial and federal governments," he said. "A significant investment is needed to help increase access to mental health care."
With decades of experience in psychology and psychiatry, Dozois wants to see a major shift.
"I think mental health care has really been on the sidelines for far too long… (It's) called the orphan of health care, which is a sad statement," he said. "And I think, unfortunately, we're still there. We have a lot more to do to make evidence-based practice in Canada available and accessible."
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I had to get over here and help': 3 incredible acts of compassion by Canadians in Ukraine
A trio of remarkable Canadians, each arriving from a different province, travelled to Ukraine shortly after Russia’s invasion. CTVNews.ca takes a look at their incredible acts of humanity that can be found rising above the devastation.
Unusual weather phenomenon observed during Ontario snowstorm explained
As a major snowstorm brought heavy snow to southern Ontario Friday evening, residents were met with another, surprising, weather phenomenon.
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam. Watch 'The Cocaine Buttons' Saturday at 7 pm on CTV's W5.
Why some Canadian teachers and professors are inviting ChatGPT into the classroom
Some teachers and professors across Canada are inviting ChatGPT into the classroom, amid debate about ethics, plagiarism and other potential pitfalls.
Many Canadians happy, but mental health flatlines or worse for some, new data shows
New survey results show that, despite the ending of most pandemic restrictions there have been small improvements to mental health but many Canadians remain very anxious and depressed.
Russia set to mothball damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines: Reuters sources
Russia's ruptured undersea Nord Stream gas pipelines are set to be sealed up and mothballed as there are no immediate plans to repair or reactivate them, sources familiar with the plans have told Reuters.
Canadian rover helping in global search for frozen water on dark side of the moon
The Canadian lunar rover could soon help reveal the moon's dark side. The country's first moon rover is set to put the Canadian Space Agency at the forefront of space exploration, helping in the global search for frozen water on the celestial body.
Tom Sizemore, 'Saving Private Ryan' actor, dies at 61
Tom Sizemore, the 'Saving Private Ryan' actor whose bright 1990s star burned out under the weight of his own domestic violence and drug convictions, died Friday at age 61.
Regular sleep could help those who are trying to lose weight: preliminary research
Getting regular, uninterrupted sleep might help those who are trying to lose weight, according to a new study.
Canada
-
Why some Canadian teachers and professors are inviting ChatGPT into the classroom
Some teachers and professors across Canada are inviting ChatGPT into the classroom, amid debate about ethics, plagiarism and other potential pitfalls.
-
'Thundersnow' hit Toronto as city pummelled by major winter storm, up to 35 cm of snow
Snow fell as thunder and lightning struck Toronto in a major winter snowstorm pummelling much of southern Ontario Friday evening.
-
U.N. seeks Canadian help for 'enormous' needs as number of refugees doubles
The United Nations is bracing for a further increase in the number of refugees this year, as last month's earthquake in Turkey and Syria adds to a series of crises that has the world looking to Canada for more help.
-
Killer Bourque's reduced sentence will cause families pain: N.B. attorney general
New Brunswick's attorney general says it is disappointing and regrettable that the parole ineligibility period for a man who murdered three Mounties in Moncton in 2014 has been reduced.
-
Canada opens new application processing centre in Philippines to help boost immigration
Canada announced the opening of a new visa application processing centre within its embassy in the Philippines Friday in an effort to boost immigration.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam. Watch 'The Cocaine Buttons' Saturday at 7 pm on CTV's W5.
World
-
Civilians flee embattled town as Ukrainian pullout looms
Pressure mounted Saturday on Ukrainian troops and civilians hunkering down in Bakhmut, as Kyiv's forces tried to help residents flee the beleaguered eastern city amid what Western analysts say may be preparations for a Ukrainian withdrawal.
-
'I had to get over here and help': 3 incredible acts of compassion by Canadians in Ukraine
A trio of remarkable Canadians, each arriving from a different province, travelled to Ukraine shortly after Russia’s invasion. CTVNews.ca takes a look at their incredible acts of humanity that can be found rising above the devastation.
-
Holy oil for King Charles' coronation consecrated in Jerusalem
The sacred oil which will be used to anoint King Charles at his coronation in May has been consecrated in Jerusalem, reflecting the British monarch's links to the Holy Land, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.
-
Utah man who killed his family was investigated by child agency
Child protective services had opened an investigation of a Utah man over alleged child abuse and threats to his family just weeks before he killed seven of his family members and then himself, new documents reveal.
-
Capitol rioter guilty of stealing badge from beaten officer
A New York man pleaded guilty on Friday to stealing a badge and radio from a police officer who was brutally beaten as rioters pulled him into the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol over two years ago, court record show.
-
Indonesia fuel depot fire kills 18, over dozen missing
Indonesian rescuers and firefighters on Saturday searched for more than a dozen missing under the rubble of charred houses and buildings, after a large fire spread from a fuel storage depot in the capital and killed at least 18 people.
Politics
-
Officials split on when to report interference allegations to public, Rosenberg says
The man who wrote a report that recommends a lower threshold for notifying Canadians about foreign interference in elections says there's no consensus about what that threshold should be.
-
Indigenous RCMP commissioner an 'excellent idea,' but independent selection process underway: Trudeau
Responding to growing calls for the next RCMP commissioner to be an Indigenous person, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called it "an excellent Idea," but stopped short of committing to an appointment.
-
B.C. company clarifies, retracts statements about selling cocaine
A company from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has walked back statements issued last month after receiving Health Canada approval to produce and sell cocaine under limited circumstances.
Health
-
Many Canadians happy, but mental health flatlines or worse for some, new data shows
New survey results show that, despite the ending of most pandemic restrictions there have been small improvements to mental health but many Canadians remain very anxious and depressed.
-
Cuba blasts U.S. for years of disregarding evidence on 'Havana Syndrome'
Cuba on Thursday blasted the United States for taking too long to accept evidence that the ailment "Havana Syndrome" was not likely caused by a foreign enemy, saying Washington ignored the science as a pretext for cutting off relations with the Communist-run island.
-
Person in Florida dies after brain-eating amoeba infection, possibly due to sinus rinse with tap water, health officials warn
A person in Charlotte County, Fla., has died after being infected with the rare brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri.
Sci-Tech
-
Canadian rover helping in global search for frozen water on dark side of the moon
The Canadian lunar rover could soon help reveal the moon's dark side. The country's first moon rover is set to put the Canadian Space Agency at the forefront of space exploration, helping in the global search for frozen water on the celestial body.
-
Why some Canadian teachers and professors are inviting ChatGPT into the classroom
Some teachers and professors across Canada are inviting ChatGPT into the classroom, amid debate about ethics, plagiarism and other potential pitfalls.
-
Can the dogs of Chornobyl teach us new tricks on survival?
More than 35 years after the world's worst nuclear accident, the dogs of Chornobyl roam among decaying, abandoned buildings in and around the closed plant -- somehow still able to find food, breed and survive.
Entertainment
-
Tom Sizemore, 'Saving Private Ryan' actor, dies at 61
Tom Sizemore, the 'Saving Private Ryan' actor whose bright 1990s star burned out under the weight of his own domestic violence and drug convictions, died Friday at age 61.
-
Everything you need to know about the 2023 Academy Awards
Hollywood is gearing up for the 95th Academy Awards, where 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' comes in the lead nominee and the film industry will hope to move past 'the slap' of last year's ceremony.
-
Nan Goldin is going to the Oscars, and she wants to win
Nan Goldin, one of the most groundbreaking still photographers of the past 50 years, hopes to win an Academy Award at this year's Oscars.
Business
-
Russia set to mothball damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines: Reuters sources
Russia's ruptured undersea Nord Stream gas pipelines are set to be sealed up and mothballed as there are no immediate plans to repair or reactivate them, sources familiar with the plans have told Reuters.
-
Food inflation tracker: What are grocery prices like in your province?
CTVNews.ca is tracking monthly changes in grocery prices, using Statistics Canada inflation data, to help consumers monitor the impact on their food bills. Use the interactive on CTVNews.ca to track prices of popular grocery store items such as milk, eggs, cheese, and fruits and vegetables.
-
World Bank: Quake caused damage worth US$5.1 billion in Syria
The World Bank said Friday that Syria sustained an estimated US$5.1 billion in damages in last month's massive earthquake that struck southeast Turkey and northern parts of the war-torn country.
Lifestyle
-
Betting on social media as a news destination for the young
If young people are spending so much time on social media, it stands to reason that's a good place to reach them with news. Operators of the News Movement are betting their business on that hunch.
-
Ontario girl, 9, sets three Guinness World Records in hula hooping
Mamathi Vinoth would spend hours practising hula hooping after school every day to perfect her technique.
-
Ontario caregiver says 'body went numb' after winning $60M Lotto Max jackpot
A caregiver from Ontario said her 'body went numb' after checking her Lotto Max ticket, and discovering she won $60 million.
Sports
-
Canadian women's soccer team says more work needed to achieve labour peace
The Canadian women's soccer team says despite the recently announced interim funding agreement with Canada Soccer, there is still 'a lot of work to be done' to achieve labour peace.
-
U.S. jury poised to weigh international soccer's ugly side
For seven weeks in a U.S. courtroom, federal jurors were thrust into a corruption scandal that had reached the highest levels of professional soccer. They must now decide the fates of two former Fox executives accused of paying tens of millions of dollars in bribes.
-
Rangers, Bruins among winners at close of NHL trade deadline
The New York Rangers and Boston Bruins loaded up for a potential Stanley Cup run, making bold moves to add talented players in the days leading up to the NHL trade deadline.
Autos
-
Ford to raise production as U.S. auto sales start to recover
Ford will increase production of six models this year, half of them electric, as the company and the auto industry start to rebound from sluggish U.S. sales in 2022.
-
EU countries postpone vote on combustion engine ban
The adoption by European Union member countries of new carbon dioxide emission standards for cars and vans has been postponed amid opposition from Germany and conservative lawmakers, the presidency of the EU ministers' council said Friday.
-
Russell expects Hamilton to make big comeback for Mercedes
George Russell downplays the fact he beat Formula One great Lewis Hamilton in their first season at Mercedes and fully expects him to come charging back.