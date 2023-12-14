Just-released data reveals cost of delays in mental health care for Canadian kids
According to a new report, long delays in getting children and youth the mental health care they need costs Canada $4 billion every year — and that's a conservative estimate, the authors say.
Researchers behind the new report, called "Nurturing Minds for Secure Futures," wanted to model the actual toll on the health-care system should youth continue to face high rates of anxiety and depression without improvements to the system.
They found that delaying treatment of mental health isn't just detrimental to the patient — it can be pricey for the health-care system as whole.
"This report serves as a clarion call for action on behalf of Canada's children and youth," Emily Gruenwoldt, president and CEO of Children's Healthcare Canada, said in a press release. "We have the opportunity to rewrite the future. If we act promptly to invest in and right-size health systems serving children, we not only improve their physical and mental health outcomes, we also save health systems and families billions of dollars."
Up to 1.6 million children and teens living in Canada are struggling with anxiety or depression, the report estimates, and research has shown that Black, Indigenous and LGBTQ2S+ youth are often disproportionately at risk, with a lack of timely access to care only exacerbating the problem.
FINDING THE COST OF POOR MENTAL HEALTH CARE FOR YOUTH
So what is the actual economic impact when we fail to put resources towards addressing this issue?
To create a dollar value, researchers modelled three types of costs – health care, community and productivity or indirect – to put together a "cost-of-illness" outlook.
Health-care costs include the price for emergency department visits, prescription drugs, in-patient hospital stays and other medical costs.
Community costs included those associated with the criminal justice system, social services, family support and provisions for mental health in public schools.
Indirect costs referred to the lost income that results when a person has to put an undue amount of time towards managing their mental health themselves due to the lack of proper access to health care. In the case of children and youth, this meant looking at the lost income of parents when they perform a higher level of caregiving for a child who isn't receiving proper support in our society.
Researchers drew on data from Statistics Canada and the Canadian Institute for Health Information, as well as international sources where needed in order to build the model estimating these costs.
They also surveyed scientific studies on the prevalence of different mental health disorders to get a better idea of how common these issues are among children and teens. Researchers assumed a prevalence rate of nine per cent for anxiety or depression in their model, a number which they say reflects the rising risk among children and youth observed during the pandemic.
The modelling found that our patchwork systems for managing anxiety and depression among youth mean this group is costing Canada $3.5 billion through publicly funded systems.
The report also estimated an additional $280 million in lost parental income and $120 million in education and justice systems.
"If Canada invests in mental health care services and supports to reduce the prevalence rate of anxiety and depression disorders to pre-pandemic levels, the costs would decrease from $4 billion to $1.5 billion per year," the report stated.
Researchers noted that those who struggle with poor mental health in childhood are likely to struggle with their mental health as an adult as well, meaning early intervention could lead to greater resiliency by adulthood.
A GROWING PROBLEM
Over the past two decades, mental health struggles have gotten steadily worse for youth in Canada, according to the report. In 2003, around 76 per cent of youth aged 15 to 30 reported having good mental health. This dropped to 60 per cent by 2019.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation only got worse as youth struggled to deal with societal changes that stoked anxieties in all ages. In 2020, pediatric mental health visits to the emergency department increased compared to pre-pandemic years, even amid an overall decrease in children being admitted to the hospital as the general population sought to avoid health-care setting due to COVID-19.
But although need is increasing among children and youth, many are not getting the help they need, the report noted. Wait list data from Ontario alone in 2020 found that the average wait time for counselling and therapy was 67 days. In some cases, wait times for intensive treatments were up to two and a half years, which researchers called "essentially irrelevant" if a person was in crisis.
The report drew on numerous scientific studies to estimate the prevalence of mental health disorders in children. The evidence of 12 studies combined, including more than 53,000 children, found that roughly five per cent of children aged four to 18 experienced an anxiety disorder of some type, for instance.
At least 290,000 children and youth in Canada are estimated to have a diagnosed anxiety or depressive disorder based on the latest data from Statistics Canada in 2019, but researchers say their work has shown this is likely underestimating the issue, particularly since many cases go undiagnosed, and there's limited data on underserved areas such as rural and Indigenous communities.
"The combined extent of prevalence, persistence, and breadth of impact of living with unmet mental health needs is arguably unmatched by most physical health conditions," the report stated. "Yet, Canada's health funding framework favours spending on physical healthcare over mental healthcare."
The authors added that Canada's spending target for mental health in 2022 was nine per cent of Canada's total health spending, which they argue is "not enough."
The report outlines a set of recommendations for how to address the urgency of the problem, including developing and funding a national child health strategy, dedicating resources towards outcomes-based programs to aid vulnerable populations and establishing a national data strategy to keep track of statistics surrounding youth mental health care.
"Timely access to mental health services for children is crucial, and the current challenges are exacerbated by longstanding issues and the impact of the pandemic," Chad Leaver, director of health and human capital at the Conference Board of Canada, said in the release. "Addressing mental health needs requires not just catching up but surpassing pre-pandemic efforts to ensure swift and comprehensive support for children and youth."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin says there will be no peace in Ukraine until goals are achieved, while offering rare details
Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed that there would be no peace in Ukraine until his goals are achieved and said those objectives remain unchanged at a year-end news conference.
How to find out if you're eligible for compensation in the Canada-wide LifeLabs settlement
Canadian LifeLabs customers who had their data breached in a 2019 cyberattack may be eligible for compensation after an Ontario court certified a class-action settlement in October.
Canadian man with criminal record killed at a gym in Mexican resort of Cancun
A Canadian man with a criminal record in his home country has been killed in a shooting at a mall in the Caribbean coast resort of Cancun, Mexican authorities said Wednesday.
Just-released data reveals cost of delays in mental health care for Canadian kids
According to a new report, long delays in getting children and youth the mental health care that they need costs Canada $4 billion every year, and that's a conservative estimate, the authors say.
opinion Fact versus fiction in Season 6, Part 2 of 'The Crown'
The final part of the final season of hit series "The Crown" is finally here, and not without controversy ahead of its release. In a column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan breaks down moments of fact versus fiction in part two of the sixth season.
EXPLAINER How are Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea affecting global trade?
Yemen's Houthi rebels have escalated attacks on ships passing through the Red Sea during the Israel-Hamas war, raising concerns about the impact on the flow of oil, grain and consumer goods through a major global trade artery.
Israel vows to fight on in Gaza despite deadly ambush and rising international pressure
Israel has vowed to keep fighting in Gaza until it crushes Hamas after one of the deadliest single battles of the war for its soldiers, even as it faces mounting international calls for a cease-fire and unease on the part of its closest ally, the United States.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Some members of Justin Trudeau's Liberal caucus express differing opinions on Canada's vote for a ceasefire in Gaza, the RCMP warns of a dangerous fentanyl mixture and Tesla recalls thousands of vehicles. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
AGING IN CANADA Experts say Canada's health-care system isn't ready for an aging population – here's why
A shortage of health-care workers in Canada has left many seniors unable to secure a family doctor or book surgeries within a reasonable time frame, experts say. With the senior population expected to rise to new heights in the coming decades, doctors are warning that the current state of the health-care system may lead to more delays, which could increase the risk of mortality among seniors unable to access the care they need.
Canada
-
Hierarchical police, military and CSIS in need of harassment reckoning: professor
Victims of sexual harassment in Canadian police forces, the military, and its spy agency point not just to individual offenders, but to ongoing acceptance of problematic behaviour in such tight-knit organizations.
-
'A bucket and a net and you're in business': Looming tensions in Maritime eel fishery
Commercial harvesters of baby eels in the Maritimes say there's little hope the poaching and violence that forced the closure of the lucrative fishery last season will subside in 2024.
-
Indigenous grandfather wants complaint revisited after Vancouver police refuse in-person apology
Years after they were wrongfully handcuffed by police in downtown Vancouver, Maxwell Johnson and his granddaughter are still waiting for the officers involved to deliver an in-person apology on the Heiltsuk Nation.
-
Canadian man with criminal record killed at a gym in Mexican resort of Cancun
A Canadian man with a criminal record in his home country has been killed in a shooting at a mall in the Caribbean coast resort of Cancun, Mexican authorities said Wednesday.
-
B.C. drug smuggler fled to India to avoid 15-year prison sentence: RCMP
Canadian authorities are asking Interpol to issue a "red notice" for the arrest of a Surrey, B.C., man who was convicted of smuggling cocaine into Canada but allegedly fled to India to avoid prison.
-
'Stressed and devastated': Woman loses more than $7,000 to investment scam seen on TikTok
An Ontario mother hoping to invest money to help her son with autism said she lost more than $7,000 that she invested in an online investment platform.
World
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Israel will keep fighting Hamas 'until the end,' Netanyahu says
Israel will keep fighting Hamas despite international calls for a ceasefire, its prime minister said, after at least nine Israeli soldiers were killed in an ambush in one of the deadliest single attacks that Hamas militants have carried out since the ground invasion of Gaza began.
-
EXPLAINER
EXPLAINER How are Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea affecting global trade?
Yemen's Houthi rebels have escalated attacks on ships passing through the Red Sea during the Israel-Hamas war, raising concerns about the impact on the flow of oil, grain and consumer goods through a major global trade artery.
-
Taliban sending Afghan women to prison to protect them from gender-based violence, says UN report
Taliban officials are sending Afghan women to prison to protect them from gender-based violence, according to a UN report published Thursday.
-
Putin says there will be no peace in Ukraine until goals are achieved, while offering rare details
Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed that there would be no peace in Ukraine until his goals are achieved and said those objectives remain unchanged at a year-end news conference.
-
The Republican leading the probe of Hunter Biden has his own shell company and complicated friends
Rep. James Comer, a multimillionaire farmer, boasts of being one of the largest landholders near his rural Kentucky hometown, and he has meticulously documented nearly all of his landholdings on congressional financial disclosure documents -- roughly 1,600 acres (645 hectares) in all.
-
Orban tests the European Union's promises to help Ukraine as he stands firm on blocking aid
European Union leaders struggled at the start of a two-day summit Thursday to keep intact their two most basic promises to Ukraine at war -- to give it the money and wherewithal to stave off the Russian invasion and maintain its hope that one day it will be able to join the wealthy bloc.
Politics
-
Liberal MPs, Israel's ambassador express 'disappointment' over Canada voting for ceasefire at UN
The pre-existing divisions in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal caucus over the federal government's positioning on the Israel-Hamas war were thrust back to the forefront on Wednesday, with MPs expressing differing opinions on Canada voting for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.'
-
Guilbeault hails 'monumental' COP28 deal, others warn of 'dangerous distractions'
Canada's environment minister is hailing what he calls the 'monumental' outcome of the United Nations climate summit.
-
CSIS to hire impartial reviewer as part of human rights settlement with Black officer
Canada's spy service has agreed to hire an independent human rights specialist to review its diversity strategy as part of the settlement of a complaint from a Black woman who worked as an intelligence officer.
Health
-
Health Canada warning people not to buy unauthorized injectable drug products
Health Canada is warning people not to buy unauthorized injectable drug products from a company called Canlab Research, saying they 'may pose serious health risks.'
-
'A heightened risk': RCMP warn of dangerous fentanyl mixture popping up in parts of Canada
Mounties are warning the public of a dangerous drug mixture including fentanyl and an animal sedative that is circulating throughout southern Saskatchewan and other parts of Canada.
-
Just-released data reveals cost of delays in mental health care for Canadian kids
According to a new report, long delays in getting children and youth the mental health care that they need costs Canada $4 billion every year, and that's a conservative estimate, the authors say.
Sci-Tech
-
The Geminids meteor shower will be at its peak this week. Here's how you can see it
It’s almost time for the annual light show that astronomers call one of the most impressive meteor showers of the year—the Geminids are set to be at their highest visibility this week, bringing hundreds of meteors streaking across the sky.
-
Pope, once a victim of AI-generated imagery, calls for treaty to regulate artificial intelligence
Pope Francis on Thursday called for an international treaty to ensure artificial intelligence is developed and used ethically, arguing that the risks of technology lacking human values of compassion, mercy, morality and forgiveness are too great.
-
How deepfake hoaxes may be used in Canada by violent extremists, according to analysts
Violent extremists who lack the means to carry out an attack in Canada could compensate by perpetrating hoaxes with the help of artificial intelligence, says a newly released analysis.
Entertainment
-
opinion
opinion Fact versus fiction in Season 6, Part 2 of 'The Crown'
The final part of the final season of hit series "The Crown" is finally here, and not without controversy ahead of its release. In a column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan breaks down moments of fact versus fiction in part two of the sixth season.
-
'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci reveals she was diagnosed with lung cancer
'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci underwent a recent surgery for lung cancer. Micucci, who played Lucy on the CBS sitcom, shared the news of her diagnosis and treatment on social media over the weekend.
-
Pennsylvania is in its Taylor Swift era, her home state decides
A state House of Representatives resolution is recognizing 2023 as the Taylor Swift era in her home state of Pennsylvania.
Business
-
Scotiabank prioritizes Canada, Mexico in growth plan, eyes Colombia exit
Bank of Nova Scotia CEO Scott Thomson unveiled a new strategy for the Canadian lender on Wednesday, focusing on growth at its Canadian, Mexican and Caribbean units while it could exit underperforming regions such as Colombia.
-
Glencore's prized Canadian coal mines come with rising environmental scrutiny
A Glencore-led consortium's successful US$9 billion bid for Teck Resources' steelmaking coal unit could face tougher environmental clean-up obligations, as water pollution from the mines comes under increasing scrutiny in the U.S. and Canada.
-
'Get ready': Doug Ford teases beer and wine in Ontario convenience stores
Beer and wine could be coming to a corner store near you. In a video posted to X on Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford appears in an aisle of a convenience store, saying, 'We made a promise to you to bring beer and wine to convenience stores and grocery stores across the province of Ontario. Get ready.'
Lifestyle
-
Cat-lover Taylor Swift celebrated in B.C. SPCA fundraising drive
The B.C. SPCA is riding Taylor Swift's coattails – or cat-tails? – with a fundraising campaign celebrating the animal-loving superstar being named TIME's 2023 Person of the Year.
-
Rembrandt portraits that were privately held for nearly 200 years go on show in Amsterdam
After nearly 200 years in a private collection, a pair of small portraits by 17th century Dutch Master Rembrandt van Rijn went on display Wednesday after a long-term loan to the Netherlands' national art and history museum.
-
For a holiday craft that creates light, try making marbled candles by hand
Candles, already an integral part of Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and New Year's Eve, can be made even more special when they carry a personal touch. Try marbleizing them by hand, or simply using candlelight in creative ways.
Sports
-
Draymond Green suspended indefinitely from NBA after wild swing on Jusuf Nurkic as Warriors lose to Suns
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended indefinitely following an on-court altercation earlier this week, the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced on Wednesday.
-
NFL legend Tom Brady throws Expos fans into what ifs
Montreal Expos fans were given more to dream about this week when NFL superstar Tom Brady, who was drafted by the team nearly two decades ago, posted an ad featuring him in an alternate scenario as a baseball player.
-
Alberta girl wins world title in first extreme cowboy racing competition
Not even two years into her horseback riding career, a Leduc, Alta., girl has won her first world title.
Autos
-
Transport Canada says Tesla recall will affect roughly 193,000 cars in Canada
Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada to address concerns about safeguards for its driver assistance system Autopilot after announcing a recall of 2.03 million vehicles for the issue in the United States, Transport Canada said Wednesday.
-
U.S. agency takes first step to mandate anti-drunk driving technology
U.S. auto safety regulators said on Tuesday they have begun the process that will eventually force carmakers to adopt new technology to prevent intoxicated drivers from starting vehicles.
-
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in U.S. due to defective system
Tesla is recalling nearly all vehicles sold in the U.S., more than 2 million, to update software and fix a defective system that's supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when using Autopilot.