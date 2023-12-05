French lawmakers approve bill to ban disposable e-cigarettes to protect youth drawn to their flavours
France's National Assembly unanimously approved a bill to ban single-use, disposable electronic cigarettes, in an attempt to protect young people drawn to their flavours and mitigate the environmental impacts of the disposable products known as "puffs."
Lawmakers adopted the bill in a late-night vote on Monday by 104 in favour, zero against.
The bill, supported by the government, will then move to the Senate where it is expected to be adopted as well. It could go into effect by September 2024.
Disposable e-cigarettes are small, battery-powered devices that are especially popular among teenagers for their sweet flavours. While they do not contain tobacco, many include nicotine, a dangerous chemical known for its addictive properties.
They differ from reusable vaping devices in that they are not designed to be refilled or recharged. Their small, non-rechargeable lithium batteries often end up in landfills.
This bill is part of a broader trend. The UK, Ireland, and Germany are considering similar measures. New Zealand and Australia have already implemented restrictions, with the former mandating lower nicotine levels and restrictions on vape shop locations near schools.
Three years ago, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cracked down on kid-friendly flavoured reusable e-cigarettes like Juul. However, the ban -- which didn't apply to single-use products -- was unable to stop a surge in unauthorized disposable e-cigarettes, primarily from China, from flooding the market.
