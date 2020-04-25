TORONTO -- The World Health Organization (WHO) is opposing the use of “immunity passports” to allow people to leave self-isolation with a clean bill of health, noting there is currently “no evidence” that those who have recovered from COVID-19 are protected from a second infection.

As countries around the world cautiously emerge from pandemic lockdowns, some have considered the use of so-called immunity passports as a way to identify citizens who have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

Those who test positive would be allowed to return to work, shop, travel and circulate freely in public, while the non-immune remain in isolation.

But the WHO cautions that most of the studies regarding COVID-19 antibodies have been inclusive and relying on antibodies as a way to reduce infections may have the opposite effect.

“At this point in the pandemic, there is not enough evidence about the effectiveness of antibody-mediated immunity to guarantee the accuracy of an ‘immunity passport’ or ‘risk-free certificate,’” read a scientific briefing posted to the WHO website Friday.

“People who assume that they are immune to a second infection because they have received a positive test result may ignore public health advice. The use of such certificates may therefore increase the risks of continued transmission.”

According to the WHO, although most studies show that people who have recovered from the novel coronavirus have antibodies to the virus, some people had very low levels of antibodies, suggesting cellular immunity may also be critical for recovery.

There have yet to be any studies that evaluate whether the presence of antibodies actually ensures immunity from a second infection, the global health agency added.

SEVERAL COUNTRIES CONSIDERING IMMUNITY PASSPORTS

Germany, Italy and the U.K. have all floated the idea of using immunity passports in the next phase of their coronavirus response.

Anthony Fauci, a key member of the White House COVID-19 taskforce, previously noted the idea could have some merit “under certain circumstances” in the U.S., but added that antibody immunity has not yet been proven for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, officials in New York state have already begun antibody testing, an effort Gov. Andrew Cuomo says could potentially help set policy on when to reopen parts of the state.

Despite questions surrounding immunity, Chilean government officials say they are moving with plans to offer the world’s first immunity passports to citizens. The country says 4,600 people have recovered from the virus and will now be eligible to receive a physical or digital card exempting them from quarantine rules.

While traditional COVID-19 testing strategies typically involve a nasal swab to detect a current infection, blood tests looking for antibodies are being developed rapidly all over the world, including in Canada.

Markham, Ont.-based biotechnology firm BTNX says it has developed a blood-based antibody test that looks similar to a pregnancy test and can deliver results in as little as 15 minutes.

The company previously told CTV News that Health Canada says the tests could not be sold in Canada until a “national strategy” on antibody testing is developed.

Health Canada did not respond to a request for comment from CTV News by the time of publication.

- With files from Avis Favaro​