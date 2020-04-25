TORONTO -- Across the country, hospital staff on the front lines are working long, gruelling hours, leaving them with little time for breaks, let alone a moment to eat.

But staff at a B.C. hospital are now getting snacks from a special courier: a 9-year-old boy.

Jonathan Yeung from West Vancouver recently raided his piggy bank to buy healthy snacks for staff at his local hospital.

“Doctors and nurses are working very long hours and sometimes don’t have time to eat,” he told CTV News.

“I decided to get nutritional bars and coconut water and sports drinks for the doctors and nurses.”

His mission to help health-care workers starts with loading up a bunch of snacks into the trunk of the family car, before heading to his local hospital to donate them.

Jonathan got the idea after talking to a family friend who happens to be an ER doctor.

“Their protective gear they are wearing gets them really hot and sweaty,” he said.

The Grade 4 student plays hockey, so he understands what's it like to perspire in head-to-toe gear, hence the idea to include sports drinks.

His dad said that after this illuminating conversation with their family friend, his son sprang into action.

“He went up and grabbed his money -- about $70 -- and he came down and asked us for help,” said Kevin Yeung.

The snack drive has been such a success that he’s now dedicating most of his free time to feeding the front lines. With his father's help, Jonathan now delivers snacks to his local hospital almost every week.

Due to physical distancing rules, he never actually gets a chance to meet those he's helping.

But that doesn't mean his kindess goes unnoticed.

“Everyone is touched,” said Louise Campbell, of the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation. “We get so many thank yous from staff. It lifts their spirits. It makes them feel appreciated.”

Jonathan's efforts have also impressed and inspired B.C. businesses, many of which are now donating food or funds to help him out.

The 9-year-old is determined to keep his food drive running as long as he needs to.

“It makes me have a really good feeling in my heart that I am doing something really good,” he said.