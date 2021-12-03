OTTAWA -- The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is now strongly recommending adults over the age of 50 be offered COVID-19 boosters, while those aged 18 to 49 “may” be offered boosters based on individual risks and where they live.

NACI is also reiterating its previous recommendations to prioritize boosters to anyone aged 70 and up; those who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of the Janssen vaccine; certain immunocompromised individuals; adults in First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities; and front-line health-care workers who were originally vaccinated within a short time interval.

This updated advice comes after the federal government requested on Tuesday that NACI “quickly” review its guidance on prioritizing COVID-19 booster shots in light of concerns over the Omicron variant.

While it remains unclear just how transmissible and severe infection by the variant B.1.1.529 might be, because Omicron is highly mutated health officials have expressed concerns that it may be more vaccine-resistant.

As has been the case throughout the pandemic, provinces and territories are responsible for deciding their vaccine rollout eligibility strategies and whether or not to follow NACI’s recommendations.

Health Canada has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines as boosters for anyone 18 and older, at least six months after the primary vaccine course.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that should the call come to expand COVID-19 booster shot access, the supply will be there.

“There is not an issue about quantity of vaccines. We have lots of vaccines for boosters in Canada, we're receiving more into the new year. We are fine in terms of quantity, the issue is what is the best recommendation for people to get those boosters and when,” Trudeau said.

Ministers are expected to have more to say about the federal COVID-19 response in a 1 p.m. EST press conference.

More coming...