TORONTO -- Health Canada has expanded its recall of hand sanitizer products sold in Canadian stores, with more than 45 products now listed for containing industrial-grade ethanol.

The agency first announced recalls of some hand sanitizer products on June 6 due to the presence of industrial-grade ethanol or denaturants that are not acceptable ingredients for use in hand sanitizers in Canada.

According to Health Canada, the industrial-grade ethanol used in the recalled products may also contain impurities and other unapproved chemicals not suited for use in hand sanitizers.

Health Canada has continued to update the list throughout the month of July and into August with at least 50 products recalled so far.

The recall, last updated on Monday, advises anyone with the products in their home to stop using them immediately and consult a health-care professional if they have health concerns. Frequent use of these products may lead to dry skin causing irritation or cracking, eye irritation, upper respiratory system irritation and headaches.

Health Canada has directed companies to stop the sale of these products.

Canadians are asked to consult their municipal or regional guidelines on how to properly dispose of the products. The products can also be returned to local pharmacies for disposal.

Health Canada has released a full list of sanitizers approved for sale in Canada and another list of acceptable products, which may not meet full regulatory requirements but are safe for use and will help meet national demand. The agency says hand sanitizers that have been authorized will display either a Natural Product Number (NPN) or Drug Identification Number (DIN) on the product label.

Health officials continue to advise that Canadians regularly wash their hands with soap and water to limit the spread of COVID-19. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers can be used if soap and water is not available.

The following hand sanitizers were added to the recall list on Monday:

Clean & Green Hand Sanitizer Gel, made by Hope, Grace and Healing, DBA HgH Integrative Aromatics

The products listed in previous recalls throughout the month of July include:

Adclean (Technical), made by Adfast Canada Inc.

Biogel, made by Groupe Savon Olympics, Inc.

BioVectra Sanitizer, made by BioVectra, Inc.

Biovectra Hand Sanitizer – Topical Gelt, made by BioVectra, Inc.

Defend Gel Hand Sanitizer, made by Corporate Facility Supply, Inc.

Dermogen, made by Inter Cosmetiques Inc.

Desinfectant Mousseux Pour les Mainsy, made by Solutions Enviro-Formula, Inc.

eSafe, made by Groupe Enov, Inc.

Facility Plus Complete Facility Services-Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol, made by The A&J Power Group Inc., DBA Facility Plus

Frid + Russell Hand Sanitizer, made by Green Dolphin Systems Corp.

Gel desinfectant pour les mains, made by Solutions Enviro-Formula, Inc.

Gentle Hand Sanitizer With Aloe , made by Angel Cosmoceuticals, Inc.

Germ Eliminator (ethyl acetate), made by 677042 Ontario Ltd. (DBA Donview Manufacturing)

Germ Eliminator (methanol), made by 677042 Ontario Ltd. (DBA Donview Manufacturing)

Hand Sanitizer, made by JIS Enterprises Inc. (DBA JIS Specialty Products)

Hand Sanitizer Mano-San, made by Shifaah Health

Healthcare Plus Sanitizing Hand Gel, made by The Color Group, Division of Canadian Custom Packaging

Kleen RX Hand Sanitizer Gel, by Spa Dent, Inc.

Manogel (ethyl acetate), made by Constant America

Manogel (methanol), made by Constant America

KS-Progel Plus, made by Delta Pharma Inc.

MB Hand Sanitizer, made by Multi-Blend Ltd.

Purus, made by Pharmalab, Inc.

Sanatouch, made by Bio Organic Solutions Corp.

Sanitagel, made by Jefo Nutrition, Inc.

Septeeze, made by Les Produits Ultrapro, Inc.

Upstreet Do Gooder Hand Sanitizer 65%, made by Upstreet Craft Brewing

Upstreet Do Gooder Hand Sanitizer 80%, made by Upstreet Craft Brewing

Vima-San Hand Sanitizer, made by Green Dolphin Systems Corp.

Vitalpur, made by Laboratoire Capillaire Guy Decaux

The products listed in previous recalls during the month of June are: