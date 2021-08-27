Health Canada authorizes use of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in children 12 and older
Published Friday, August 27, 2021 11:36AM EDT Last Updated Friday, August 27, 2021 11:36AM EDT
TORONTO -- Health Canada has authorized a second COVID-19 vaccine for use in older children.
The agency said Friday that it considers Moderna's vaccine to be "safe and effective at preventing COVID-19" in children between the ages of 12 and 17.
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was approved for the same age group in May.
This is a breaking news update. More details to come.
