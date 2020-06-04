OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the main takeaway from the coming new COVID-19 projections is that, while the country continues to make progress in the fight against the virus, “the pandemic is still threatening the health and safety of Canadians.”

Federal health officials will release updated national projections on the severity and scope of COVID-19 in Canada today at 12 p.m. ET, following Trudeau’s address.

Setting up what’s to come, Trudeau said the situation remains “serious” in some regions of the country where large numbers of new cases still being reported, as well as in places like long-term care homes across Canada.

“So, while we start loosening some restrictions, we also have to strengthen other measures… And as people head back to work, it’s even more that we keep a 2-metre distance from others, wash our hands, and wear a mask when physical distancing is not always possible,” Trudeau said.

The new projections on the respiratory virus’ spread and potential death toll come more than a month after the last round of modelling released by Health Canada showed that the curve was flattening in Canada and that case spread had levelled off in most provinces with the rate of new cases slowing.

Thursday’s figures will be the third federal modelling update, where officials are expected to detail the overall best- and worst-case scenarios, varying on the degree of actions taken by governments and Canadians.

Given provinces have begun loosening some restrictions and businesses are reopening it’s possible that could shift the national estimates on how many people could contract the novel coronavirus.

The first round of projections showed that peak of cases in Canada may come in late spring, with the end of the first wave in the summer.

On April 9, it was estimated that between 4,000 and 300,000 people in Canada could die from COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic depending on the level of containment efforts. Though, under the public health measures in place it was more likely that the number of deaths would be somewhere between 11,000 and 22,000.

Then on April 28 the government offered more short-term projections that estimated that by May 5 Canada was on track to hit between 53,196 and 66,835 cases of COVID-19, and between 3,277 and 3,883 deaths. In reality, as of May 5 there were 62,046 confirmed cases and 4,043 people had died.

As of when the prime minister gave his address, there were 93,700 confirmed cases, of which 34,620 were still considered active. Across Canada 7,635 people have died to date.