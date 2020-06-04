OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the one-time payment of up to $500 for seniors to offset additional costs from COVID-19 will be delivered the week of July 6.

Seniors have been anxiously awaiting the payment, after the federal government promised on May 12 to spend $2.5 billion sending these payments.

Those who qualify for the Old Age Security benefit are eligible for a tax-free payment of $300, while those who receive the Guaranteed Income Supplement will get an additional $200.The 2.2 million seniors who qualify for both receive $500.

Speaking outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Thursday, Trudeau said he hopes these funds make a difference.

"Even as we start to reopen parts of the economy, many seniors will have to stay home for longer to protect their health. And that’s really weighing on them. So, our government stepped up to help them weather this storm," he said.

In April the government initiated a one-time payment through the Goods and Services Tax, which delivered $375 to single seniors and $510 to senior couples.

Laura Tamblyn Watts, the CEO of CanAge, a national seniors’ advocacy organization, told CTV News the benefit is "a long-time coming."

"That was announced some months ago and it’s going to take a long time," she said. "It’s good to have a date but seniors right now are really in need so the money can’t come soon enough."

She said her organization would like to see this be an ongoing payment, not distributed on a one-time basis.

"Surely their expenses aren’t going to be less in August or September so we would like to see that this actually be instituted on a rolling basis. One time is not enough."

Seniors across the country have expressed frustration with the slow implementation of the aid package as costs of living have risen due to the pandemic. Many are absorbing delivery costs of groceries and medications with limited public transit options.