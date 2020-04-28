OTTAWA -- The latest national COVID-19 modelling shows that Canada could see 3,883 COVID-19 deaths by this time next week, but overall the public health measures Canadians are taking are working and “in many parts of the country, the curve has flattened,” as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau put it.

Canada is on track to hit between 53,196 cases and 66,835 cases and between 3,277 and 3,883 deaths by May 5, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam revealed on Tuesday.

Tam provided this short-term estimate as part of the updated national projections on the severity and scope of COVID-19 in Canada that detail the current overall best- and worst-case pandemic scenarios in this country.

While nearing the goal of flattening the curve, something the entire country has been working towards, Trudeau said “we’re not out of the woods yet” with this public health emergency.

As of Tuesday morning there are 49,040 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 2,769 people have died from the novel coronavirus to date.

Overall, case spread has levelled off in several provinces, though cases in Quebec, Ontario and Alberta are driving the current epidemic growth, Tam said. Compared to other countries, Canada’s epidemic growth has been slower, with the current number of new cases doubling every 16 days.

The new projections on the respiratory virus’ spread and potential death toll come just over two weeks after the first round of federal modelling released by Health Canada that estimated that, under the current public health measures, up to 44,000 Canadians could die from COVID-19 in the months ahead, though the range of deaths depend on the level of containment efforts.

“We expect that only a small proportion of the population will be immune so until the population has developed a high-level of immunity to the virus, or we have a vaccine in place, we have to plan to live with a manageable level of COVID-19 activity. Therefore, we anticipate that some public health measures will need to remain in place to prevent the sparking and growth of future epidemic waves,” Tam said.

At the time the initial projections were made, Canadian cases were doubling between every three to five days, Tam said.

“Based on the best data available, this is an updated picture of where we think we are right now, where we think things will go from here,” Trudeau said in advance of the briefing.

“How many new cases there are, how many losses we have to mourn, whether our hospitals can continue to cope, it all depends on us,” Trudeau said.

Consistent with the first round of modelling, Tuesday’s numbers indicate that depending on the containment efforts, between 4,000 and 355,000 people in Canada could die from COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic. Though, the current reality of the virus continues to have Canada closer to the lower end of that spectrum if current public health prevention measures like physical distancing are kept up. The high end of that death estimate would be if there were no prevention measures in place.

Canada continues to track within the range of between one per cent and 10 per cent of Canadians becoming infected with COVID-19, Tam said. For example, the current models show that:

If 2.5 per cent of the population contracts the virus, that would mean:

940,000 Canadians get sick;

73,000 could be hospitalized;

23,000 people could end up in the intensive care unit; and

11,000 people could die.

If the percentage of the population that gets sick hits 5 per cent, that would mean:

1,879,000 contract COVID-19;

146,000 could be hospitalized;

46,000 people could end up in the ICU; and

22,000 people could die.

If that grows further to 10 per cent of the population, approximately 44,000 people in Canada could die.

The latest modelling indicates that older Canadians and males are at a greater risk of severe outcomes from contracting COVID-19, with individuals over the age of 60 accounting for 95 per cent of deaths in this country. Nearly 80 per cent of all deaths are linked to long-term care facilities.

Over the last few weeks, data continues to indicate that some provinces appear to be in their peaks or potentially even coming down the other side of their curve with few to no new cases being uncovered in some regions.

Tuesday’s briefing showed that there is currently no community transmission in Prince Edward Island, the Northwest Territories, or in the Yukon, while Nunavut has yet to report a single COVID-19 case.

REOPENING GUIDELINES COMING 'SHORTLY'

With some provinces beginning to plan and execute their gradual loosening of restrictions, the updated national picture of the pandemic may help further inform the national guidelines Trudeau is working on with the premiers.

On Tuesday, Trudeau said those shared principles on restarting the economy will be released “shortly.”

“Let me be clear: these are not the specific measures when you can go back to work or school, when you can see your neighbours or extended family, or friends. This framework will lay out the things that need to happen before taking any next steps. Restarting our economy will be gradual and careful, and will be guided by science,” Trudeau said.

Noting some of the terms of reopening to expect, Trudeau said that controlling transmission will be key and there must be enough capacity to test and trace. He said to also expect a system where if someone around you tests positive, you will be notified quickly so you can isolate.

As well, certain workplaces will need additional protective equipment, and stronger restrictions will have to remain around vulnerable populations like those in long-term care homes.

Also on the docket today, Trudeau is scheduled to attend the first virtual meeting of the all-party special committee on COVID-19.

“Despite the challenges of this pandemic, our democratic institutions are innovating and finding ways to keep serving people,” Trudeau said.