Cardiologists weigh in on whether COVID-19 or vaccines pose a greater risk of heart problems
Nearly three years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a growing body of research is showing links between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly in young people.
One study published in the scientific journal Nature Medicine on Feb. 7 found that rates of conditions such as heart failure and stroke were substantially higher in people who had recovered from COVID-19 than those who had never contracted the virus. Even people who had experienced a mild case of COVID-19 were at risk, the study found.
"Overall, when you sort of zoom out and look at all the evidence, it does look as if COVID, as a rule, as an illness, regardless of its severity, does increase the risk of developing cardiac complications," cardiologist Christopher Labos told CTV News Channel on Feb. 11. "And it seems to affect all people of all age brackets."
In September last year, a study led by Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles found that while the virus was associated with an increase in heart attacks in all age groups, those between the ages of 25 and 44 saw the highest increase. Heart attack rates in this age group increased 29.9 per cent, compared to 19.6 per cent for those aged 45 to 64 and 13.7 per cent for those aged 65 and over.
Labos explained the risk of developing any of a "broad constellation of (cardiac) symptoms" following a COVID-19 infection varies from one age bracket to another.
"With the older individuals, you're seeing more heart attack and more traditional coronary artery disease," he said. "But with younger individuals, you're also seeing more arrhythmias, more difficulty with exercise capacity."
Scientists are still learning about how COVID-19 affects the heart, but Labos explained many of the cardiac complications related to COVID-19 infections tend to fall into the categories of heart attacks and issues with the heart's electrical impulses.
"So there's more clots and more heart attacks. But there also appears to be a derangement of the electrical system. And a lot of people complain of arrhythmias, palpitations, and just an inability to sort of regulate their heart rate," he told CTV News Channel on Feb. 22.
Despite mounting evidence that even mild COVID-19 cases can damage the cardiovascular system, some people continue to argue that COVID-19 vaccines pose a greater health risk.
VACCINE MISINFORMATION
Earlier this month, European news outlet AFP debunked a rumour that a photo circulating online showed a massive bronchial blood clot caused by COVID-19 vaccine. While the photo did show a blood clot in the shape of a patient's right bronchial tree, a reverse image search conducted by AFP found it pre-dated the pandemic and was completely unrelated to vaccines.
Then, there's the Feb. 15 letter addressed by Florida's surgeon general to the commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In an official Florida Department of Health document, the state's surgeon general Joseph Ladapo wrote to federal officials stating Florida had recorded a significant surge in adverse health effects related to COVID-19 vaccinations.
"We saw a 1,700 per cent increase in reports after the release of the COVID-I9 vaccine, compared to an increase of 400 per cent in vaccine administration for the same period," Ladapo wrote, though he did not say during which period the reporting took place. "The reporting of life-threatening conditions increased (by) 4,400 per cent."
Lapado also cited a "recent study" that found mRNA COVID-19 vaccines were associated with an "excess risk of serious adverse events," including blood clotting disorders, acute cardiac injuries, Bell's palsy and encephalitis. He said the "risk was 1 in 550" but did not say which specific risk the number referred to.
Dr. Peter Liu, chief scientific officer and vice president of research at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute, reviewed the letter and, in a telephone interview with CTVNews.ca on Thursday, said he couldn't track down any credible evidence to support many of the claims it made.
He pointed out that the letter outlines the increase in reports of vaccine-related adverse effects in percentages only, leaving out the absolute numbers and any explanation of how those percentages were calculated.
"The interpretation of all this information gets coloured, unfortunately, and this generates a lot of misinformation," he said. "A letter like this, which actually is not backed up by published data – making all these kind of percentage depictions of the data, and making a conclusion that is very difficult to verify – can lead to a lot of concerned people."
VACCINES VS. COVID-19
While it's true that some COVID-19 mRNA vaccines have been linked to myocarditis in rare cases -- a potentially deadly inflammation of the heart muscle -- studies have shown that the benefits of the vaccine still outweigh the risk of inflammation, and getting the virus has a far higher risk of inflammation compared to the vaccine.
That is also Liu's professional opinion. Liu has studied data from Canada's Vaccine Injury Support Program as well as data from vaccine adverse effects studies conducted in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K.. He is also part of a team following the long-term outcomes of 200 patients who reported cardiac symptoms following vaccination. Among the patients in that group who suffered from myocarditis following vaccination, he said almost all have recovered and none have died from the condition.
"From what we have published and from what we have studied, certainly, we have seen these cases, you know, relate to cardiac complications, but they're extremely rare," he said.
In Canada, out of 97 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered since Dec. 14, 2020, there have been 10,582 serious adverse events reported. That is a rate of approximately 0.01 per cent. This data is made publicly available by the Government of Canada, including a breakdown of serious adverse events.
"So the general risk is extremely low," Liu said.
Liu said there is evidence that rates of myocarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination are about two to three times higher among men between the ages of 12 and 39 compared to the general population.
"This is a very interesting kind of subgroup that seem to have a higher incidence, which is about two to three times higher risk compared to the general population, and this probably has to do with how the young men's immune system handles the vaccine," he said.
However, he said, even among men between 12 and 29, the risk of developing myocarditis following a COVID-19 infection is higher – up to five times higher.
Given everything scientists and cardiologists have learned during the pandemic, Dr. Chris Overgaard, a fellow in the division of cardiology at the University of Toronto, agrees with Liu that the balance of benefit versus risk still resides with the vaccine.
"I think it's disingenuous to say that vaccines are perfect, right? They're not," Overgaard told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview on Feb. 23. "But they have done what we hoped they would do, and they have done it very well…so the risks of severe cardiac illness with COVID-19 are far greater than the risks of the vaccine."
– With files from CTVNews.ca writer Tom Yun
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sask. man left with huge medical bills after insurer denies coverage following stroke in Arizona
The family of a Saskatchewan man who suffered a stroke in Arizona says he racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills after his insurance company denied coverage.
Should I delete TikTok? Cybersecurity experts explain what the federal ban could mean for everyday users
Amid Canada's decision to ban the social media app TikTok from government-issued mobile devices, cybersecurity and privacy experts explain how the ban highlights pre-existing concerns for the safety of personal data since the beginning of the digital age.
Nearly a third of Canadians have lost their luggage while flying: survey
A new survey has found roughly one-third of Canadians have lost their luggage when flying, while 6.7 per cent of those who lost luggage never saw their belongings again.
Cardiologists weigh in on whether COVID-19 or vaccines pose a greater risk of heart problems
A growing body of research is showing links between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly in young people. Despite misinformation that claims otherwise, cardiologists still say the virus poses a greater risk of cardiac issues than the vaccine.
opinion | Don Martin: The Trudeau tipping point is within sight
The Trudeau tipping point is within sight. The moment when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows he has to quit for the good of the party or the Liberals realize they can't survive re-election with him at the helm is almost upon us, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Leafs re-acquire Luke Schenn, deal Rasmus Sandin and Pierre Engvall
The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to wheel and deal ahead of the NHL trade deadline.
Suspect in random Toronto attack that killed former CBC journalist surrenders to police
A suspect wanted in connection with the death of a long-time CBC journalist has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after he turned himself in to police.
What you need to know about interest and penalties if you fill your taxes late
Tax season is underway in Canada. For tax procrastinators, here's a look at what you'll be charged if you don't file on time this year.
Canada proposes letting new Canadians skip citizenship ceremony, take oath online
New Canadians could soon have the option to forgo a citizenship ceremony and take their oath online, without accompaniment, as Ottawa seeks to cut processing times for citizenship applications.
Canada
-
Sask. man left with huge medical bills after insurer denies coverage following stroke in Arizona
The family of a Saskatchewan man who suffered a stroke in Arizona says he racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills after his insurance company denied coverage.
-
City of Vancouver plow spends snowy morning stuck in ditch
Tuesday's heavier-than-expected snowfall caused havoc on Vancouver roads during the morning rush hour, and even a city truck equipped with a snowplow wasn't immune.
-
Nearly a third of Canadians have lost their luggage while flying: survey
A new survey has found roughly one-third of Canadians have lost their luggage when flying, while 6.7 per cent of those who lost luggage never saw their belongings again.
-
Man shot with rubber bullets during wrongful arrest wants Vancouver police held accountable
An innocent man who was mistaken for a home invasion suspect and shot with rubber bullets last week wants to see the Vancouver police officers involved in his wrongful arrest held accountable.
-
Suspect in random Toronto attack that killed former CBC journalist surrenders to police
A suspect wanted in connection with the death of a long-time CBC journalist has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after he turned himself in to police.
-
Nova Scotia police dismantle 3D gun manufacturing operation; man charged
A man is facing weapons and smuggling charges after police say they raided a firearms manufacturing operation inside a home in Meaghers Grant, N.S.
World
-
Andrew Tate seeks to recruit right-wing politicians to his cause, wiretaps show
Andrew Tate has sought to fight rape and trafficking allegations while in police custody, directing associates to recruit two right-wing lawmakers to his cause, according to wiretaps of his phone calls submitted to a court by Romanian prosecutors.
-
Last witnesses in Murdaugh case before jury sees crime scene
Alex Murdaugh's former law partner testified Tuesday as one of the final witnesses in the South Carolina double murder trial as the court prepared to bring jurors to the scene of the killings.
-
McCarthy defends giving Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 trove access
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is defending his decision to give Fox News' Tucker Carlson 'exclusive' access to Jan. 6 security footage of the Capitol attack, despite the conservative commentator's own work raising false claims and conspiracy theories about the 2021 riot over Joe Biden's election.
-
Drones fly deep inside Russia; Putin orders border tightened
Drones that the Kremlin said were launched by Ukraine flew deep inside Russian territory, including one that got within 100 kilometres of Moscow, signalling breaches in Russian defences as President Vladimir Putin ordered stepped-up protection at the border.
-
Northern Ireland's history makes post-Brexit deal complex
Britain and the European Union have reached a new agreement on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, raising hopes that more than six years of wrangling over the U.K.'s departure from the bloc may finally come to an end.
-
China purging 'Western erroneous views' from legal education
China has ordered closer adherence to the dictates of the ruling Communist Party and leader Xi Jinping in legal education, demanding that schools 'oppose and resist Western erroneous views' such as constitutional government, separation of powers, and judicial independence.
Politics
-
Foreign interference protocol worked well in 2021 election, report says
A newly released independent report on the protocol designed to inform Canadians in the event of threats to the 2021 federal election concludes it worked well overall, but the public should be told more about what it would consider cause for concern.
-
TikTok banned on government-issued devices: How party leaders are responding
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has shut down his account on the social media app TikTok, while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is 'taking a pause' from posting, following the news the federal government is banning the hugely popular app on government-issued phones.
-
Alberta budget surplus slides by $2B, investments in safety and health continue
Alberta's 2023 budget continues affordability measures and targeted investments in public safety, healthcare, and education as the projected surplus declined by $2 billion for 2022-23.
Health
-
Canadian Dental Association releases recommendations for feds on dental care
The Canadian government's approach to universal dental care should include preserving private dental insurance programs and using existing clinics should be part of the Canadian government's approach to universal dental care, the Canadian Dental Association says.
-
Canadians with rare diseases report long delays accessing care: study
Many Canadians living with rare diseases struggle for years to receive a diagnosis or access care, according to results of a new national survey conducted by market research firm Ipsos Canada.
-
Cardiologists weigh in on whether COVID-19 or vaccines pose a greater risk of heart problems
A growing body of research is showing links between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly in young people. Despite misinformation that claims otherwise, cardiologists still say the virus poses a greater risk of cardiac issues than the vaccine.
Sci-Tech
-
How to see Jupiter and Venus 'kissing' in the sky on Wednesday evening
Just after sunset on Wednesday, Jupiter and Venus will appear to embrace in the evening sky.
-
What time is it on moon? Europe pushing for lunar time zone
With more lunar missions than ever on the horizon, the European Space Agency wants to give the moon its own time zone. This week, the agency said space organizations around the world are considering how best to keep time on the moon.
-
Should I delete TikTok? Cybersecurity experts explain what the federal ban could mean for everyday users
Amid Canada's decision to ban the social media app TikTok from government-issued mobile devices, cybersecurity and privacy experts explain how the ban highlights pre-existing concerns for the safety of personal data since the beginning of the digital age.
Entertainment
-
Chris Rock will talk about Will Smith's Oscars slap in his live Netflix special
Stand-up comedian Chris Rock is going live with a new Netflix special a week before the Oscars after he spent the past year on tour and working out material on the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap.
-
The Oscar universe belongs to 'Everything Everywhere'
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' has emerged as the most improbable of Academy Awards heavyweights. An absurdist indie that pairs existentialism and everything bagels is not just heading for a few possible wins at the Oscars on March 12. It's poised to steamroll.
-
Hayden Panettiere's family honours late Jansen Panettiere with moving statement
Hayden Panettiere and her family on Monday spoke for the first time about the death of Jansen Panettiere, an established voice-over actor and Hayden Panettiere's brother, who died earlier this month. He was 28.
Business
-
Canadian economy posted no growth in fourth quarter, but consumer spending is holding on
The Canadian economy was treading water at the end of 2022, the latest GDP report shows, but beneath the disappointing data is resilient consumer spending keeping the economy afloat.
-
What you need to know about interest and penalties if you fill your taxes late
Tax season is underway in Canada. For tax procrastinators, here's a look at what you'll be charged if you don't file on time this year.
-
Scotiabank rethinking strategy as results hit by high funding costs, expense growth
Scotiabank's new chief executive says the bank is rethinking its strategy as it reported a drop in profits last quarter because of high funding costs and expense growth.
Lifestyle
-
Doll modelled after Canada's first Black female interventional cardiologist
A company is making dolls that celebrate diversity and inclusion, with one of its latest designs honouring a Montrealer paving the way for Black women in her medical specialty.
-
How to recycle, donate clothing to reduce fashion waste
Fast fashion cycles are harming the environment, with 500 million kilograms of clothing estimates to be filling up Canadian landfills, but one expert says there are sustainable ways to get rid of clothing.
-
The first restaurant in Winnipeg to have an electric fridge 're-opens'
Renovations at a downtown Winnipeg lunch spot uncovered the early history of food preservation and cooking in the building
Sports
-
Leafs re-acquire Luke Schenn, deal Rasmus Sandin and Pierre Engvall
The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to wheel and deal ahead of the NHL trade deadline.
-
Edmonton Oilers trade forward Jesse Puljujärvi to Carolina Hurricanes
Dealing embattled right-winger Jesse Puljujärvi is simply step one for the Edmonton Oilers, says general manager Ken Holland.
-
Oilers acquire Ekholm from Nashville for Barrie, Schaefer, 1st rounder: TSN
The Edmonton Oilers beefed up their blueline Tuesday afternoon by bringing in 6'4" defenceman Mattias Ekholm from the Nashville Predators.
Autos
-
Mexican president says Tesla to build plant in Mexico
Mexico's president announced Tuesday that electric car company Tesla has committed to building a major plant in the industrial hub of Monterrey in northern Mexico.
-
Nissan recalls over 800K SUVs; key defect can cut off engine
Nissan is recalling more than 809,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because a key problem can cause the ignition to shut off while they're being driven.
-
Max Verstappen again the man to beat in F1 in 2023
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was so far ahead last season that catching the Formula One champion may feel like scaling a mountain.