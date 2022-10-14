COVID-19 is 7 times more dangerous for myocarditis than vaccine: study
A new study has found that the risk of myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, is seven times higher with a COVID-19 infection than with the vaccine to protect against the disease.
Myocarditis patients may experience chest pain, breathlessness, or an irregular pulse. When inflammation is extreme, it can cause heart failure and even death.
One of COVID-19’s complications includes myocarditis. The mRNA COVID-19 vaccine has previously been linked to heart problems, such as myocarditis in adolescent boys, even though immunizations have been demonstrated to lessen severe COVID-19 symptoms. Large studies, however, have not adequately assessed the relative risk of myocarditis related to infections and vaccinations.
The study, which was conducted by Pennsylvania State College of Medicine and published on Aug. 29 in the journal Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine, assessed and analyzed 22 global COVID-19 studies published between December 2019 and May 2022.
The studies included nearly 58 million patients with cardiac complications who belonged to one of two groups: the 2.5 million who contracted the virus compared to those who did not contract the virus, and the 55.5 million who received the COVID-19 vaccination in comparison to those who did not.
“Our findings show that the risk of myocarditis from being infected by COVID-19 is far greater than from getting the vaccine,” Navya Voleti, a co-author of the study said in a release.
“Moving forward, it will be important to monitor the potential long-term effects in those who develop myocarditis.”
The patients with COVID-19, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, were compared to those without the virus by the researchers. Regardless of immunization status, they discovered that COVID-19 patients had a 15-fold higher risk of myocarditis than people who did not catch the virus.
The rates of myocarditis in those who received the immunizations and those in unprotected persons were then independently compared by the researchers. Findings show that myocarditis rates among those who received the COVID-19 vaccine were only two times higher than those of uninfected individuals.
Based on these findings, the researchers concluded that the risk of myocarditis associated with COVID-19 was seven times greater than the risk associated with vaccinations.
The majority (61 per cent) of people who were diagnosed with myocarditis after receiving the vaccine or having COVID-19 were men, the researchers also found. In both the COVID-19 and vaccine groups, 1.07 percent of patients with myocarditis required hospitalization, and 0.01 percent died.
“COVID-19 infection and the related vaccines both pose a risk for myocarditis. However, the relative risk of heart inflammation induced by COVID-19 infection is substantially greater than the risk posed by the vaccines,” Paddy Ssentongo, a co-author of the study said in a release.
“We hope our findings will help mitigate vaccine hesitancy and increase vaccine uptake.”
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Dutch man convicted in Amanda Todd case sentenced to 13 years in prison
The Dutch man convicted of extorting and harassing B.C. teenager Amanda Todd has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.
COVID-19 is 7 times more dangerous for myocarditis than vaccine: study
A new study has found that the risk of myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, is seven times higher with a COVID-19 infection than with the vaccine to protect against the disease.
Mendicino to visit site of Sask. stabbing massacre, discuss First Nations policing
The federal public safety minister says he is to travel next week to Saskatchewan's James Smith Cree Nation, where 11 people were killed in a mass stabbing, to advance the government's plan to have First Nations policing recognized as an essential service.
Here's how a recession could affect your work, real estate and expenses
Many economists say a mild recession is on the cards as they look ahead to 2023. Though plenty of Canadians remember living through a recession or two, for millions of others it will be the first major downturn in their adult lives. No two economic downturns are alike. Here's how this one could affect you.
COVID-19 fatalities have more than doubled in a year; but expert says Omicron deaths may be even higher
While statistics show COVID-19 deaths have nearly doubled in a year, an infectious disease expert tells CTVNews.ca the true magnitude of excess mortality is hidden by uneven and insufficient reporting on fatalities across provinces.
WATCH LIVE | 'I felt trapped and helpless': What Ottawa residents and local representatives told the convoy commission
The first round of witness testimony as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission's inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act focused on the lived experience of downtown Ottawa residents, the concerns business groups had in their dealings with the city and police, as well as the perspectives from local councillors.
Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane has died: agent
Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played a crime-solving psychologist on TV series "Cracker" and the half-giant Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died. He was 72.
'One of the funniest people': Harry Potter cast, fellow actors post tributes to Robbie Coltrane
'Harry Potter' actor Daniel Radcliffe is among those paying tribute to Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the movie franchise, after his death was announced by his agent on Friday. He was 72.
Quebec Korean restaurant owner closes dining hall after threats over lack of French
The owner of Quebec City restaurant Bab Sang has only been in town for a few months, but he may soon pack his bags and leave. He says he's received threatening phone calls since an article exposed the eatery's lack of French-language services.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Dutch man convicted in Amanda Todd case sentenced to 13 years in prison
The Dutch man convicted of extorting and harassing B.C. teenager Amanda Todd has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.
-
RCMP investigating possible grave site at former residential school in Manitoba
RCMP are working with a First Nation in western Manitoba to investigate potential graves. Minegoziibe Anishinabe, also known as Pine Creek First Nation, approached police in the summer after a private contractor detected anomalies beneath a church using ground-penetrating radar.
-
Supreme Court of Canada reinstates Calgary man's first-degree murder conviction
The Supreme Court of Canada has restored a first-degree murder conviction for a Calgary man, ruling he was not unfairly denied his right to silence when he initially talked with police.
-
Here's how a recession could affect your work, real estate and expenses
Many economists say a mild recession is on the cards as they look ahead to 2023. Though plenty of Canadians remember living through a recession or two, for millions of others it will be the first major downturn in their adult lives. No two economic downturns are alike. Here's how this one could affect you.
-
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard a risk to public, Crown says at sentencing hearing
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is a risk to the public, the prosecution said Friday at the Hedley frontman's sentencing hearing for sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman, while the defence pointed to a psychiatric report that said he was a low risk to reoffend.
-
Ontario city 'regrets' exposing hundreds of voter identities in email privacy breach
An Ontario city says it "regrets" exposing the names and email addresses of hundreds of registered voters in a privacy breach Thursday.
World
-
Putin: Call-up of Russian reservists to finish in 2 weeks
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he expects a mobilization of army reservists he ordered to bolster his country's troops in Ukraine to reach the targeted number of recruits in two weeks, a milestone that would allow him to end the hugely unpopular call-up.
-
North Korea fires missile and artillery shells, inflaming tensions
North Korea fired a ballistic missile and hundreds of artillery shells toward the sea Friday and flew warplanes near the tense border with South Korea, further raising animosities triggered by the North's recent barrage of weapons tests.
-
Swedish parties make deal to govern with hard-right support
Three Swedish centre-right parties on Friday agreed to form a coalition government with the support of the Sweden Democrats, a once radical far-right group that has moved toward the mainstream but retains a hard line on immigration.
-
Dozens of workers trapped after blast in Turkish coal mine
An explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey on Friday has trapped dozens of miners, an official said. At least 14 workers were rescued or were able to exit the workings themselves.
-
Parkland prosecutors ask for an investigation after a juror says she was threatened by 'a fellow juror' during deliberations
Prosecutors in the Parkland school massacre case are calling for law enforcement to interview a juror who said she felt threatened by another juror during deliberations over Nikolas Cruz's punishment for the 2018 South Florida killings, a court filing reads.
-
Ukrainian city of Izium left devastated by Russian occupation
Weeks after Ukraine drove Russian occupation forces from Izium, much of the city remains badly damaged and residents are struggling to survive.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'I felt trapped and helpless': What Ottawa residents and local representatives told the convoy commission
The first round of witness testimony as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission's inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act focused on the lived experience of downtown Ottawa residents, the concerns business groups had in their dealings with the city and police, as well as the perspectives from local councillors.
-
Mendicino to visit site of Sask. stabbing massacre, discuss First Nations policing
The federal public safety minister says he is to travel next week to Saskatchewan's James Smith Cree Nation, where 11 people were killed in a mass stabbing, to advance the government's plan to have First Nations policing recognized as an essential service.
-
No timeline for hiring Iran sanctions staff, federal minister says
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says that while legislation is coming within weeks to get tough on the Iranian regime, there is no timeline for hiring people to help enforce fresh sanctions.
Health
-
Expired drug kills 10 child Leukemia patients in Yemen
Some 10 child Leukemia patients in Yemen have died, and dozens more left seriously ill, after being administered expired doses of a cancer treatment in the rebel-held capital.
-
India suspends production after cough syrup linked to Gambia child deaths
Indian health authorities said on Wednesday they had halted all production of New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals after a WHO report that its cough and cold syrups exported to Gambia may be linked to the deaths of dozens of children there.
-
COVID-19 fatalities have more than doubled in a year; but expert says Omicron deaths may be even higher
While statistics show COVID-19 deaths have nearly doubled in a year, an infectious disease expert tells CTVNews.ca the true magnitude of excess mortality is hidden by uneven and insufficient reporting on fatalities across provinces.
Sci-Tech
-
How to see the moon and Mars together on Friday
Look up to the night sky on Friday and you might see the moon has some company: Mars. CTVNews.ca speaks with a stargazing expert on how best to see the planet-moon pairing.
-
Astronauts set to return home from the International Space Station today
Four astronauts are expected to board their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule and return home from the International Space Station on Friday, bringing an end to their nearly six-month stay aboard the orbiting laboratory.
-
Rare stars form 'fingerprint' in space, NASA discovers
A NASA telescope took a picture of two stars' orbits colliding, creating dust forming circles in space. This discovery showcases dust can stay clear for many years through the formation of galaxies.
Entertainment
-
'One of the funniest people': Harry Potter cast, fellow actors post tributes to Robbie Coltrane
'Harry Potter' actor Daniel Radcliffe is among those paying tribute to Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the movie franchise, after his death was announced by his agent on Friday. He was 72.
-
Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane has died: agent
Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played a crime-solving psychologist on TV series "Cracker" and the half-giant Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died. He was 72.
-
Queen release rediscovered song featuring Freddie Mercury
Queen released a rediscovered song featuring Freddie Mercury on Thursday, the band's first new track with the late frontman's instantly recognizable vocals to come out in more than eight years.
Business
-
Here's how a recession could affect your work, real estate and expenses
Many economists say a mild recession is on the cards as they look ahead to 2023. Though plenty of Canadians remember living through a recession or two, for millions of others it will be the first major downturn in their adult lives. No two economic downturns are alike. Here's how this one could affect you.
-
S&P/TSX composite down nearly 100 points, U.S. stock markets also trade lower
Canada's main stock index was down nearly 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the base metal and energy sectors, while U.S. stock markets were also in the red.
-
U.K. PM Truss drops tax cuts, axes Treasury chief amid turmoil
Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss sacked her Treasury chief and reversed course on a major part of her tax-cutting economic plan Friday as she struggled to hang on to her job after weeks of turmoil on financial markets.
Lifestyle
-
19th-century Levi's jeans found in mine shaft sell for more than US$87,000
A pair of Levi's jeans from the 1880s has sold at an auction in a small town in New Mexico for more than US$87,000.
-
Felix Baumgartner: 10 years on, the man who fell to earth is still awed by experience
Ten years after he broke the sound barrier while leaping to Earth from space, Felix Baumgartner remains awed by his accomplishment.
-
Can money buy you happiness? An expert breaks down common 'money myths'
Can money buy you happiness? Private wealth management adviser Robyn Thompson has broken down common 'money myths,' including whether credit is bad and why you shouldn't say you're bad with money.
Sports
-
Drake's owl logo on Barcelona jersey for clasico at Madrid
Barcelona's players will have the owl-shaped logo of Canadian rapper Drake on their jerseys at Real Madrid on Sunday in the first 'clasico' of the season in the Spanish league.
-
Susan Auch is out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada
Susan Auch is out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada.
-
Boston Marathon winner in 2021 suspended in doping case
Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei of Kenya was suspended on Friday after testing positive for doping at the race and allegedly obstructing an investigation.
Autos
-
Grandfather arrested after toddler left in returned rental car at Florida airport
A Florida grandfather was arrested after an employee at a Hertz car rental lot in the Daytona Beach International Airport discovered a toddler who was left in the back seat of a returned vehicle for about 45 minutes Monday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
-
Metro Vancouver drivers expected to see historic price drop at the pumps
Some long overdue relief is coming for Metro Vancouver drivers as gas prices are expected to fall dramatically in the next 24 hours.
-
Toyota begins making cars in Myanmar after delay due to coup
Toyota Motor Corp. has begun assembling autos in Myanmar after a more than yearlong delay following a military takeover in February 2021.