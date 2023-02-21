COVID-19 linked to rise in heart attacks and other cardiovascular problems

MORE HEALTH NEWS

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Coronavirus in Canada

Track COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and wastewater numbers across Canada

Coronavirus in Canada COVID-19 cases charted across Canada

How U.S. states are doing

How do Canadian provinces and territories compare to American states?

How U.S. States are doing

Canada and other nations

Curious how different countries are faring? Chart and compare the curves using our interactive graphs

The COVID-19 Brief

Sign up to receive the most important updates in your inbox two times a week

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP) This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Tom Mulcair: Our home on native land

During the past week, two women of character have put their indelible marks on longstanding issues involving First Nations, Inuit and Metis rights, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.

Here's how Biden was able to sneak into Ukraine without anyone noticing

U.S. President Joe Biden’s motorcade slipped out of the White House around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. No big, flashy Air Force One for this trip -– the president vanished into the darkness on an Air Force C-32, a modified Boeing 757 normally used for domestic trips to smaller airports. The next time he turned up — 20 hours later — it was in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social