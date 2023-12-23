Health

    • Canadian Food Inspection Agency issues recall of 45 energy drinks

    The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a sweeping recall of 45 energy drinks by brands including 5 Hour, Bob Ross, Monster, Prime and Red Bull because they don't meet Canadian food safety standards.

    Specifically, the recall covers caffeinated drinks in cans that don't contain bilingual labelling in French and English. The agency said any product it has approved for the Canadian market will have bilingual labelling, meaning products with unilingual labelling have not been approved.

    "The majority of the recalled products were neither manufactured nor intended for sale in Canada, and have been imported by third parties and sold in stores across Canada," a CFIA statement about the recall reads. "Consumers may have also purchased the products online."

    The agency also warned some of the recalled drinks don't meet Canadian caffeine content regulations.

    The maximum caffeine content allowed in Canada is 180 mg in a single-serving, since high levels of caffeine can have adverse health effects including insomnia, irritability, headaches and nervousness in children, pregnant and breastfeeding people and people who are sensitive to caffeine. Exercising while consuming caffeine can also lead to negative health effects.

    The CFIA said consumers should avoid consuming energy drinks that contain more than 180 mg of caffeine per serving and don't have bilingual labelling or cautionary statements, and either throw them out or return them to the location where they were purchased.

    A full list of the recalled drinks is available on the CFIA website. Anyone caught selling or distributing the drinks could face fines or prosecution, the agency warned. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Grading Trudeau, Poilievre, Singh on their 2023 political performances

    This year saw some significant movement when it came to political party support in Canada, amid a series of major news-making moments and federal policy challenges. This weekend on CTV's Question Period, the weekly panel of political strategists offered the letter grades for the trio of top federal leaders.

    'Silence is not a solution': LGBTQ2S+ parliamentarians reflect on polarization, protest

    Members of the LGBTQ2S+ community have long faced discrimination and prejudice in Canada and beyond, having to fight for job protection, access to services and basic human rights.Canada legalized same-sex marriage nearly two decades ago and the Canadian Human Rights Act has for years prohibited discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News