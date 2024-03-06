Canadian COVID Society launches to address long-term effects, prevent further illness

TORONTO -

A new non-profit group called the Canadian Covid Society launched today.

The national society aims to lead the fight against COVID-19 by advocating for people suffering from long COVID and raising awareness about preventing ongoing infections.

The founders are two ER doctors, an engineer, a physicist and a governance expert.

Co-founder Dr. Joe Vipond says COVID-19 continues to be a serious health issue.

Vipond says there is still a lot of work to do in preventing infections in schools, hospitals and other public spaces.

The society also says 2.1 million people are affected by long COVID and many are feeling left behind.

"Alas, COVID is not over, despite everyone's greatest hopes," Vipond, an emergency doctor in Calgary, said in a news release.

The society will work to improve indoor air quality, prepare for future pandemics and provide public education.

"The public is exhausted and reading confusing messaging," said Chris Houston, a board member and governance expert who worked with Doctors Without Borders and the World Health Organization.

"We need quality COVID information efforts. Right now the public spaces are dominated by confusing and contradictory messages surrounded by misinformation," he said in the release.

COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death across Canada in 2022, behind heart disease and cancer, the society said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2024.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.