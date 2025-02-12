ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Nova Scotia accelerating nursing program shows ‘significant growth’ at a time of great need

By Paul Hollingsworth

Published

A sign marks one of the entrances to the St. Francis Xavier University campus in Antigonish, N.S., on September 28, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan) (Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.