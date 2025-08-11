ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Fast walking is a key to longevity, research shows

By CNN

Published

Practice good walking form and conscious breathing to get the most benefits from fast walking. TravelCouples/Moment RF/Getty Images/File via CNN Newsource


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.