Vinyl sales overtake CDs for the first time since 1987

Dean Reid, founder of Canada Boy Vinyl, the only vinyl record factory in Canada, plays a record at the facility in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Oct. 22, 2015.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Dean Reid, founder of Canada Boy Vinyl, the only vinyl record factory in Canada, plays a record at the facility in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Oct. 22, 2015.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social