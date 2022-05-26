U.K. prosecutor charges actor Kevin Spacey with sexual assault

LONDON -

Britain's Crown Prosecution Service said on Thursday it had authorized criminal charges against actor Kevin Spacey for four counts of sexual assault against three men.

"He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation," Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James)