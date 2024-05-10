Sports

    • Djokovic needs medical attention after getting knocked on the head by a water bottle at Italian Open

    Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning a match against France's Corentin Moutet at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Friday, May 10, 2024. (Alessandra Tarantino / AP Photo) Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning a match against France's Corentin Moutet at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Friday, May 10, 2024. (Alessandra Tarantino / AP Photo)
    ROME -

    Novak Djokovic needed medical attention after accidentally getting knocked on the head by a water bottle after a win at the Italian Open on Friday.

    A man was leaning over the railing to hand Djokovic a notebook for a signature and an aluminum-type water bottle fell out of his backpack and hit the top-ranked player on the top of his head.

    After getting hit, Djokovic placed both of his hands on his head and then curled up on the ground as a security guard shielded him. Then he was helped down the tunnel into the locker room.

    Djokovic had a bump on his head and he was checked by doctors, tournament organizers said. He did not hold his usual post-match news conference.

    “While leaving center court after his match, Novak Djokovic was hit on the head by a water bottle while signing autographs. He received medical attention and has already left the Foro Italico to return to his hotel. His condition is not a cause for concern,” organizers said in a statement.

    Djokovic had a bit of blood on his head but did not require stitches, Italian Tennis Federation spokesman Alessandro Catapano said.Someone hit Novak Djokovic in the head with a metal water bottle. Hope he’s okay

