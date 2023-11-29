Entertainment

    • Taylor Swift is Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2023, ending Bad Bunny's 3-year reign

    LOS ANGELES -

     It's her, hi -- Taylor Swift is Spotify's 2023 most-played artist.

    According to Spotify Wrapped, Swift was 2023's most-streamed artist globally, raking in more than 26.1 billion global streams since January. That means the pop superstar has dethroned Puerto Rican reggaetonero Bad Bunny, who held the coveted title for three years in a row since 2020.

    He's in the second slot in 2023, followed by The Weeknd in third, Drake in fourth, and regional Mexican musician Peso Pluma in fifth.

    Bad Bunny's 2022 album "Un Verano Sin Ti" was Spotify's most-streamed album for the second year in a row, raking in 4.5 billion global streams since the start of the year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canadian government reaches C-18 online news deal with Google: sources

    The Canadian government will be announcing Wednesday that it has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act known as C-18, CTV News has confirmed. Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is slated to unveil the details of the deal during a 1:30 p.m. ET press conference on Parliament Hill.

    Ont. driver who 'needed to use the bathroom' charged with stunt driving

    A 26-year-old is facing charges after he was caught driving nearly triple the speed limit in Brampton, Ont. Peel Regional Police say the driver was stopped near Queen Street East and Goreway Drive on Monday night. According to investigators, the driver from Caledon, Ont. was travelling at a speed of 153 km/h in a 60km/h zone.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News