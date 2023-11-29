Taylor Swift is Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2023, ending Bad Bunny's 3-year reign
It's her, hi -- Taylor Swift is Spotify's 2023 most-played artist.
According to Spotify Wrapped, Swift was 2023's most-streamed artist globally, raking in more than 26.1 billion global streams since January. That means the pop superstar has dethroned Puerto Rican reggaetonero Bad Bunny, who held the coveted title for three years in a row since 2020.
He's in the second slot in 2023, followed by The Weeknd in third, Drake in fourth, and regional Mexican musician Peso Pluma in fifth.
Bad Bunny's 2022 album "Un Verano Sin Ti" was Spotify's most-streamed album for the second year in a row, raking in 4.5 billion global streams since the start of the year.
