Shania Twain shares how she forgave her ex-husband's cheating: 'It's his mistake'

Shania Twain's insight about moving past heartache is wonderfully Shania Twain.

The superstar singer was a guest on a recent episode of the “Great Company with Jamie Laing” podcast, where she addressed the infidelity that rocked her marriage to Robert “Mutt” Lange, whom she divorced in 2010 after he had an affair with her friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud.

“It's very hard to hate or not be able to forgive somebody that you believe is a human being that deserves empathy and understanding. And I think we all do,” Twain said. “Do I hate my ex-husband for making a mistake? No. It's his mistake. Not my mistake.”

She added, “So sad for him that he made such a great mistake that he has to live with. And I don't know what that is, but it's not, that's not my weight.”

The two married in 1993 and were together for 15 years. In 2008, they announced they were splitting and finalized the divorce in 2010.

“Forgiveness is in the family of letting go. But forgiveness — for me, anyway — is not about forgetting, necessarily,” Twain continued. “It's about understanding the other person, and that might mean that they're wrong. Maybe you believe forever that whatever they did was wrong.”

Twain, meanwhile, got together with Thiébaud's ex-husband Frédéric Thiébaud and married him in 2011. They are still together.