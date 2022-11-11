Sandals owned and worn by Steve Jobs up for bid with estimated value of US$60-80K

A pair of suede leather Birkenstocks worn by Apple co-found, Steve Jobs, is up for auction with an estimated price of US$60,000 to US$80,000. A pair of suede leather Birkenstocks worn by Apple co-found, Steve Jobs, is up for auction with an estimated price of US$60,000 to US$80,000.

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social