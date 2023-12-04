Review: The long KISS goodbye ends at New York's Madison Square Garden, but avatars loom
It's the end of the road for KISS. But it's not the end of KISS.
The hard-rocking quartet from New York City played final live concerts Friday and Saturday at Madison Square Garden, culminating a half-century of rocking and rolling all night and partying every day.
And there was a surprise ending. But it wasn't cameo appearances by former members, as many fans had wanted. Instead, in a venture meant to keep KISS out there -- somewhere -- forever, KISS announced at the end of Saturday's final show that the band will live on indefinitely as digitized avatars -- to be deployed in ways yet to be revealed.
One hint, though: In a promotional video released after the show, Gene Simmons said, "It's gonna be the best concert you've ever seen." (Presumably for an added fee.)
Many KISS fans said they are not interested in paying to see virtual recreations of the band, including syndicated rock host Eddie Trunk. A lifelong KISS fan from New Jersey, he has criticized the band in the past for what he considers to be missteps.
"I have very little interest in seeing an avatar concert of KISS, or anyone for that matter," he said. "It's like going to see a movie. It in no way is a replacement for the live concert experience. There's no live music."
On Facebook, negative comments about the avatars were vastly outnumbering positive ones Sunday.
"I couldn't be more disappointed, disgusted, and shocked at the hideous franken-KISS they have now created," wrote Gary Stevens, who portrays Paul Stanley in the KISS tribute bands Strutter and KISS Revisited. "Now it makes complete sense why they didn't want Peter, Ace, Bruce, etc. there to end the era. They would've all had to be carried out from laughter had they known what was to come."
That was a reference to the absence of former KISS band members from the final shows, despite Stanley's repeated statements that he'd be open to former members appearing in some capacity. But the same lingering bad blood regarding original members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss that prevented the band from performing together at their Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction kept it from happening again, apparently.
The farewell tour was KISS' second, following one in 2000 with the original four members.
The show Friday and Saturday was basically the same one KISS has been putting on since the latest farewell, dubbed the "End Of The Road" tour. Begun in early 2019, it spanned a good deal of the band's 50-year catalogue and featured the sort of special effects that set KISS apart from its peers since the 1970s.
With the possible exception of Alice Cooper's guillotine and snakes, no other band has taken live performances to the extremes KISS did, particularly in the 1970s. Each band member adopted an onstage persona and developed kabuki-style makeup, studded leather costumes and ridiculously high platform boots, Simmons' taking the form of dragons.
He spit blood, breathed fire and flew to the top of the lighting rig. Frehley rigged his Gibson Les Paul guitar to spew smoke and -- later -- fire rockets at parts of the rigging, one of many things current lead guitarist Tommy Thayer would copy. Stanley rode a circus-style acrobat harness out over the crowd to a satellite stage to sing three songs near the end of the show.
Band members were lifted on hydraulic platforms out over the crowd, and the same risers that elevated original drummer Criss toward the arena roof now did the same for current drummer Eric Singer.
The show began with the classic KISS opener "Detroit Rock City" as front-man Stanley, bassist Simmons and Thayer were lowered from the rafters on metallic discs. An enormous roar from the crowd greeted the conclusion of the song Saturday. "Shout It Out Loud" got similar love from the fist-pumping crowd.
Stanley, whose voice has been declining over the last decade, nonetheless gave it his all, knowing there was nothing left to hold back for, even though the strain was evident on some notes, and others were delivered through clenched teeth.
Throughout the last two shows, Stanley took the temperature of the crowd and tried to channel sadness over the impending finale of the flesh-and-blood KISS' concert career into a celebration of the past half-century.
"So this is the end of the road," he said Saturday, acknowledging a few stray boos. "I know. It seems sad. But tonight is a night for joy. This is a night to celebrate what we did together. We couldn't have done it without you!"
Stanley recalled driving a taxi in New York City in 1972 and dropping people off at Madison Square Garden to see Elvis Presley, telling them that someday, people would be coming there to see him. And he recalled looking out into the crowd at their first Garden show in February 1977 to see his parents, and Simmons' mother.
He asked the crowd if they had gotten what they came for, not just on Friday night but for the past 50 years, and paid homage to the band's humble beginnings in the clubs of Queens, a section of New York City.
"Rock And Roll All Nite" always closes a KISS concert, and the usual tsunami of confetti and streamers rained down from the ceiling as Stanley smashed his guitar at the show's climax, the fans raining down love on the band one last time.
But then ... fog enshrouded the stage and a video played on a giant screen, revealing the avatars, which looked like something from a video game, promising "a new era begins."
"The end of the road is the beginning of another road!" Stanley said from inside the fog. "We're not going anywhere! You'll see us in all different things, all the- time!"
Dee Snider, the former lead singer for Twisted Sister, put it best in a comment to me 10 years ago: "As long as there's one kid left in America with $100 in his pocket, there will always be a KISS."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Health care in Canada could be more like Norway's, with some improvements: study
Canada is trailing behind other Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries when it comes to both the number of physicians relative to the population, and its spending on primary care, according to a new analysis published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
Schools closed, more than 100,000 without electricity as snow falls in Quebec
More than 106,000 homes in Quebec are without electricity after Environment Canada reported nearly 25 cm of snow had fallen across the province.
Escaped kangaroo found safe after 3 days on the loose in Ontario
A kangaroo that escaped the Oshawa Zoo last week has been recaptured after more than three days on the loose, with one police officer sustaining minor injuries during the effort to apprehend the marsupial.
Israel orders evacuations as it widens offensive but Palestinians are running out of places to go
Israel's military renewed calls Monday for mass evacuations from the southern town of Khan Younis, where tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians have sought refuge in recent weeks, as it widened its ground offensive and bombarded targets across the Gaza Strip.
'Potent and impactful storm' on the way to B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island
Heavy rainfall is in store for much of southern B.C. starting Monday, when a 'potent and impactful storm' is forecast to make landfall, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
11 bodies recovered after volcanic eruption in Indonesia, and 12 climbers are still missing
Indonesian authorities halted Monday the search for 12 climbers after Mount Marapi volcano erupted again, unleashing a new burst of hot ash as high as 800 meters (2,620 feet) into the air, officials said.
Serene Chinese boarding school named 'World Building of the Year'
A Chinese boarding school designed to let students unwind and “waste time mindfully” has been named 2023’s World Building of the Year.
Oxford University Press has named 'rizz' as its word of the year
Oxford University Press has named 'rizz' as its word of the year, highlighting the popularity of a term used by Generation Z to describe someone's ability to attract or seduce another person.
Dam threatens to burst in the Laurentians, residents evacuated from homes
People living in Chute-Saint-Philippe and Lac-des-Ecorces in the Laurentians are being asked to evacuate their homes due to potential infrastructure issues at the Kiamika dam and Morier dike.
Canada
-
Escaped kangaroo found safe after 3 days on the loose in Ontario
A kangaroo that escaped the Oshawa Zoo last week has been recaptured after more than three days on the loose, with one police officer sustaining minor injuries during the effort to apprehend the marsupial.
-
Dam threatens to burst in the Laurentians, residents evacuated from homes
People living in Chute-Saint-Philippe and Lac-des-Ecorces in the Laurentians are being asked to evacuate their homes due to potential infrastructure issues at the Kiamika dam and Morier dike.
-
Schools closed, more than 100,000 without electricity as snow falls in Quebec
More than 106,000 homes in Quebec are without electricity after Environment Canada reported nearly 25 cm of snow had fallen across the province.
-
Health care in Canada could be more like Norway's, with some improvements: study
Canada is trailing behind other Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries when it comes to both the number of physicians relative to the population, and its spending on primary care, according to a new analysis published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
-
Many N.S. schools closed, thousands without power due to heavy snow
Many Nova Scotians woke up to a blanket of snow on Monday morning which caused school closures, slippery roads and power outages.
-
Backlash continues following Moncton's decision to not display the Menorah this year
Outrage seen from the community and across the country online after the news broke Friday that the City of Moncton would not display the Menorah this year.
World
-
Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow jumps bail and moves to Canada
One of Hong Kong's best-known pro-democracy activists who moved to Canada to pursue her studies said she would not return to the city to meet her bail conditions, becoming the latest politician to flee Hong Kong under Beijing's crackdown on dissidents.
-
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes northwest Turkiye. No damage or injuries reported
A moderately strong earthquake struck northwest Turkiye on Monday, sending people out into the streets in fear. There was no immediate report of injuries or damage.
-
After a fatal attack near the Eiffel Tower, French investigators look into suspect's mental health
French police investigating a fatal weekend attack near the Eiffel Tower were looking Monday into the mental health of the suspected assailant, who swore allegiance to the Islamic State group before stabbing a German-Filipino tourist to death and injuring two other people with a hammer.
-
China's Xi welcomes President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus to Beijing
Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke of a "strengthened political mutual trust and international coordination" with Belarus after he met with the European country's president in Beijing, according to official media.
-
11 bodies recovered after volcanic eruption in Indonesia, and 12 climbers are still missing
Indonesian authorities halted Monday the search for 12 climbers after Mount Marapi volcano erupted again, unleashing a new burst of hot ash as high as 800 meters (2,620 feet) into the air, officials said.
-
Kyiv investigates allegations Russian forces shot surrendering Ukrainian soldiers
Ukrainian officials on Sunday launched an investigation into allegations that Russian forces killed surrendering Ukrainian soldiers -- a war crime if confirmed -- after grainy footage on social media appeared to show two uniformed men being shot at close range after emerging from a dugout.
Politics
-
Large pro-Israel rally planned for Parliament Hill on Monday
Prominent Jewish groups are set to host a rally on Parliament Hill this afternoon in solidarity with Israel.
-
'Meta took a bad decision': Canada's heritage minister says about Online News Act fallout
Canada's heritage minister insists the federal government is still working to get Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta back to the bargaining table to negotiate a deal to compensate Canadian news organizations as part of the regulatory process for the controversial Online News Act.
-
Liberals, NDP, Bloc accuse Conservatives of stalling Canada-Ukraine free trade deal
Conservatives faced a barrage of partisan fire Friday in the House of Commons as their political rivals accused the official Opposition of trying to stall measures aimed at helping Ukraine.
Health
-
Health care in Canada could be more like Norway's, with some improvements: study
Canada is trailing behind other Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries when it comes to both the number of physicians relative to the population, and its spending on primary care, according to a new analysis published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
-
This Canadian couple used surrogacy to have a child. Here's what they want you to know
Families that need help conceiving a child are met with financial burdens that should be covered through government health care and insurance, advocates say.
-
Naloxone: What to know about the opioid overdose-reversing drug, free across Canada
Health Canada has called the opioid crisis one of the most serious public health threats in recent history, and an addictions specialist says everyone can play a part in helping reduce the death toll. All it takes is access to naloxone, a life-saving medication that temporarily reverses an opioid overdose.
Sci-Tech
-
'That's the real thing': Edmonton man makes rare meteorite find
In October 2022, Doug Olsen was folding laundry in his southeast Edmonton home when he was startled by the loud bang of a meteorite landing on his roof.
-
Not so dead as a dodo: 'De-extinction' plan to reintroduce bird to Mauritius
An audacious collaboration between geneticists and conservationists plans to bring back the extinct dodo and reintroduce it to its once-native habitat in Mauritius.
-
Montana's first-in-the-nation ban on TikTok blocked by judge who says it's unconstitutional
Montana's first-in-the-nation law banning the video-sharing app TikTok in the state was blocked Thursday, one month before it was set to take effect, by a federal judge who called the measure unconstitutional.
Entertainment
-
Spotify axes 17 per cent of workforce in third round of layoffs this year
Spotify says it's axing 17 per cent of its global workforce, the music streaming service's third round of layoffs this year as it moves to slash costs while focusing on becoming profitable.
-
Review: The long KISS goodbye ends at New York's Madison Square Garden, but avatars loom
It's the end of the road for KISS. But it's not the end of KISS. The hard-rocking quartet from New York City played final live concerts Friday and Saturday at Madison Square Garden, culminating a half century of rocking and rolling all night and partying every day.
-
Renowned Canadian musician and former April Wine singer Myles Goodwyn dead at 75
Myles Goodwyn, the award-winning Canadian singer and songwriter who shot to stardom as the former lead singer of April Wine, has died at age 75.
Business
-
Spotify axes 17 per cent of workforce in third round of layoffs this year
Spotify says it's axing 17 per cent of its global workforce, the music streaming service's third round of layoffs this year as it moves to slash costs while focusing on becoming profitable.
-
Lacking counsellors, U.S. schools turn to the booming business of online therapy
Children are receiving help through telehealth therapy, a service that schools around the country are offering in response to soaring mental health struggles among American youth.
-
Alaska Air to buy Hawaiian Airlines in a US$1.9 billion deal that may attract regulator scrutiny
Alaska Airlines said Sunday it agreed to buy Hawaiian Airlines in a US$1.9 billion deal, including debt, putting it on track for a potential clash with a Biden administration that has shown wariness about higher fares in the industry.
Lifestyle
-
Serene Chinese boarding school named 'World Building of the Year'
A Chinese boarding school designed to let students unwind and “waste time mindfully” has been named 2023’s World Building of the Year.
-
Oxford University Press has named 'rizz' as its word of the year
Oxford University Press has named 'rizz' as its word of the year, highlighting the popularity of a term used by Generation Z to describe someone's ability to attract or seduce another person.
-
Jewish Canadians to celebrate Hanukkah publicly, even as antisemitism rises
While many Jewish Canadians prepare to light menorahs in celebration of Hanukkah starting Thursday, some say the Israel-Hamas war coupled with a rise in antisemitism may dim the festival of lights.
Sports
-
Sinclair, Schmidt look to make the most of their final camp, game with Canada
Tuesday's friendly against Australia will mark the 331st international outing for Christine Sinclair, the 226th for Sophie Schmidt, and the last for both. Veteran goalkeeper Erin McLeod, who announced her international retirement in January, is also being honoured Tuesday but says she will watch from the sidelines.
-
Goalkeeper Erin McLeod in good company for B.C. Place Stadium farewell
Erin McLeod joins Christine Sinclair and Sophie Schmidt in the spotlight Tuesday at B.C. Place Stadium.
-
Canada's Alexandria Loutitt claims World Cup ski jumping silver
Canada's Alexandria Loutitt earned World Cup silver in women's ski jumping action on Sunday.
Autos
-
BMW recalls SUVs after Takata air bag inflator blows apart, hurling shrapnel and injuring driver
BMW is recalling a small number of SUVs in the U.S. because the driver's air bag inflators can blow apart in a crash, hurling metal shrapnel and possibly injuring or killing people in the vehicles.
-
New technology installed beneath Detroit street can charge electric vehicles as they drive
Crews have installed what's billed as the nation's first wireless-charging public roadway for electric vehicles beneath a street just west of downtown Detroit.
-
New U.S. rules, aimed at curbing China, could limit tax credits for electric vehicles
The Biden administration proposed new rules Friday that could make it harder for electric vehicles to qualify for a full US$7,500 federal tax credit, complicating efforts to meet President Joe Biden's goal that half of new passenger vehicles sold in the U.S. run on electricity by 2030.