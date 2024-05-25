Entertainment

    • Nicki Minaj detained by police in Amsterdam for allegedly possessing soft drugs

    This Aug. 20, 2018 file photo shows Nicki Minaj at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) This Aug. 20, 2018 file photo shows Nicki Minaj at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
    Share
    AMSTERDAM -

    American rapper Nicki Minaj said she was held at Amsterdam Schiphol airport on Saturday on allegation of possession of soft drugs.

    Minaj, 41, was detained hours before she was due to perform a concert in Manchester, England.

    The singer posted a video on social media platform X in which she seemed to be told by a Schiphol employee that police wanted to "search all her luggage."

    "Now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls," she said in a following post.

    Dutch military police confirmed a 41-year-old American woman had been held for possession of soft drugs on Saturday, adding it was prohibited to take such substances out of the Netherlands.

    Police did not confirm the suspect's name, but said she was still in custody pending an investigation.

    The former "American Idol" judge played a show in Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome on Thursday and is due to return there for another show on June 2.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Public safety minister pledges to 'massively' reduce auto theft

    Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc insists the federal government is 'doing everything (it) can' to eliminate auto thefts in Canada, and he hopes to see 'a significant reduction quickly' following this week's announcement of new measures to counter the problem.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News