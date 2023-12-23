Laura Lynch, founding member of 'Dixie Chicks,' dies in car crash
Laura Lynch, a founding member of the U.S. country band "Dixie Chicks," died in a head-on car crash on a Texas highway, law enforcement said on Saturday.
"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch," the band, which renamed itself "The Chicks" in 2020, wrote on social media.
"Laura was a bright light … her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band," the band said in the statement.
Lynch, who co-founded the popular group in 1989 in Dallas along with musicians Robin Lynn Macy and sisters Martie and Emily Erwin, died in a head-on collision on a highway outside of El Paso on Friday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement.
Lynch, 65, was at the wheel of her vehicle driving eastbound on US 62 outside of the city of El Paso when another car travelling in the opposite direction attempted to pass a vehicle on a two-way undivided portion of the highway.
It crashed into Lynch's Ford truck, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
The Chicks praised Lynch's "infectious energy and humor" and said in a statement she was "instrumental" to the band's early success.
Lynch was the Dixie Chick's bassist and at one point the main vocalist. She left the group in 1995.
Originally founded as a bluegrass band, Dixie Chicks released their major label debut "Wide Open Spaces" in 1998, selling "more CDs than all other country music groups combined," and earning their first Grammy Award, according to the awards' website.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Laura Lynch, founding member of 'Dixie Chicks,' dies in car crash
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Number of people hit by hurricanes and typhoons doubled from 2002 to 2019: study
The number of people affected by tropical cyclones nearly doubled from 2002 to 2019, when the powerful storms reached nearly 800 million people, according to a new study published in the scientific journal Nature.
BREAKING Laura Lynch, founding member of 'Dixie Chicks,' dies in car crash
Laura Lynch, a founding member of the U.S. country band "Dixie Chicks," died in a head-on car crash on a Texas highway, law enforcement said on Saturday.
Grading Trudeau, Poilievre, Singh on their 2023 political performances
This year saw some significant movement when it came to political party support in Canada, amid a series of major news-making moments and federal policy challenges. This weekend on CTV's Question Period, the weekly panel of political strategists offered the letter grades for the trio of top federal leaders.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency issues recall of 45 energy drinks
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a sweeping recall of 45 energy drinks by brands including 5 Hour, Bob Ross, Monster, Prime and Red Bull because they don't meet Canadian food safety standards.
Canadians are opting for cheaper ways to celebrate the holidays this year. Here's how
Canadians shared with CTVNews.ca how they are downsizing on the holiday festivities this year by giving fewer gifts, thrifting and choosing simple meals.
One person killed, another injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall
A man died in a shooting Saturday at a shopping mall in central Florida in which the victim was apparently "targeted" for the attack, police said.
Moneris reports 'intermittent network slowness' day after network outage
Payments processing company Moneris is reporting "intermittent network slowness" this afternoon, one day after experiencing a network outage that it says affected customers' ability to process transactions.
Nearly 5,000 NB Power customers remain off the grid as Christmas Eve approaches
Nearly 5,000 NB Power customers were still off the grid early Saturday evening, with the race to reconnect households moving closer to Christmas Day.
Quebec police pause search for 4-year-old girl who fell into river
Quebec provincial police are pausing a search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river north of Quebec City and plan to resume their efforts Sunday.
Canada
-
Nearly 5,000 NB Power customers remain off the grid as Christmas Eve approaches
Nearly 5,000 NB Power customers were still off the grid early Saturday evening, with the race to reconnect households moving closer to Christmas Day.
-
Police arrest Winnipeg man in forcible confinement case, still searching for two suspects
Winnipeg police have arrested a suspect in connection to a disturbing forcible confinement incident earlier this month.
-
Leaders of two Quebec teachers unions approve partial deal with provincial government
Two Quebec teachers unions say their leadership has approved a partial agreement with the government after weeks of participating in larger public sector strikes.
-
Ukrainian watchmaker fixes Newfoundland clock tower that hasn't told time in decades
In an improbable confluence of geopolitical strife, childhood wonder and salty air, a Ukrainian watchmaker has repaired a 118-year-old town clock in eastern Newfoundland that hadn't told time in decades.
-
Canadians are opting for cheaper ways to celebrate the holidays this year. Here's how
Canadians shared with CTVNews.ca how they are downsizing on the holiday festivities this year by giving fewer gifts, thrifting and choosing simple meals.
-
Canadian Food Inspection Agency issues recall of 45 energy drinks
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a sweeping recall of 45 energy drinks by brands including 5 Hour, Bob Ross, Monster, Prime and Red Bull because they don't meet Canadian food safety standards.
World
-
Large parts of Australia endure heat wave, high bushfire risk
Large swaths of Australia on Sunday sweated through heat wave conditions as authorities warned of a high bushfire risk in many parts of the country's vast Western Australia state.
-
Number of people hit by hurricanes and typhoons doubled from 2002 to 2019: study
The number of people affected by tropical cyclones nearly doubled from 2002 to 2019, when the powerful storms reached nearly 800 million people, according to a new study published in the scientific journal Nature.
-
One person killed, another injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall
A man died in a shooting Saturday at a shopping mall in central Florida in which the victim was apparently "targeted" for the attack, police said.
-
Israel and Hamas measures get a look as most U.S. state legislatures meet for first time since Oct. 7
Most U.S. state legislatures will reconvene in January for the first time since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel sparked a war in Gaza and protests worldwide -- and they're preparing to take action in response, both symbolic and concrete.
-
The war took away their limbs. Now bionic prostheses empower wounded Ukrainian soldiers
Russia's war on Ukraine has created a massive need for prosthetic limbs. An estimated 20,000 Ukrainians have had amputations since the war started in February 2022, many of them soldiers who lost arms or legs due to blast wounds.
-
Israel strikes 2 homes, killing more than 90 Palestinians while hundreds have been detained
More than 90 Palestinians, including dozens from an extended family, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on two homes in Gaza, rescuers and hospital officials said Saturday, a day after the UN chief warned that nowhere is safe in the territory and that Israel's offensive creates "massive obstacles" to distribution of humanitarian aid.
Politics
-
'Silence is not a solution': LGBTQ2S+ parliamentarians reflect on polarization, protest
Members of the LGBTQ2S+ community have long faced discrimination and prejudice in Canada and beyond, having to fight for job protection, access to services and basic human rights.Canada legalized same-sex marriage nearly two decades ago and the Canadian Human Rights Act has for years prohibited discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.
-
Grading Trudeau, Poilievre, Singh on their 2023 political performances
This year saw some significant movement when it came to political party support in Canada, amid a series of major news-making moments and federal policy challenges. This weekend on CTV's Question Period, the weekly panel of political strategists offered the letter grades for the trio of top federal leaders.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heading to Jamaica for post-Christmas vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica next week for a family vacation over the holiday break.
Health
-
Canadian death toll in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak rises to seven
The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting another death from a salmonella outbreak involving cantaloupes, bringing the total to seven.
-
Certain recurring memories linked to specific mental health disorders: study
New research suggests that certain types of repeated memories can be linked to specific symptoms of mental health disorders.
-
U.S. FDA says fake Ozempic shots are being sold through some legitimate sources
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it has seized 'thousands of units' of counterfeit Ozempic, the diabetes drug widely used for weight loss, that had been distributed through legitimate drug supply sources.
Sci-Tech
-
China drafts new rules proposing restrictions on online gaming
China released draft guidelines Friday aimed at curbing excessive spending on online gaming in the latest move by the ruling Communist Party to keep control of the virtual economy.
-
Cracking the code: Messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher
Coded messages found in the folds of a Victorian-era dress were finally cracked by a University of Manitoba researcher almost a decade after they were discovered.
-
International astronaut will be invited on future NASA moon landing
An international astronaut will join U.S. astronauts on the moon by decade's end under an agreement announced Wednesday by NASA and the White House.
Entertainment
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Laura Lynch, founding member of 'Dixie Chicks,' dies in car crash
Laura Lynch, a founding member of the U.S. country band "Dixie Chicks," died in a head-on car crash on a Texas highway, law enforcement said on Saturday.
-
'Horribly unfortunate': B.C. mother and daughter out $1,600 after Taylor Swift ticket scam
A B.C. mother and daughter are out $1,600 after falling victim to a Taylor Swift ticket scam.
-
Suspect arrested in alleged theft of a Banksy stop sign decorated with military drones
A man suspected of stealing an artwork by Banksy of a stop sign adorned with three military drones, was arrested Saturday, London police said.
Business
-
Moneris reports 'intermittent network slowness' day after network outage
Payments processing company Moneris is reporting "intermittent network slowness" this afternoon, one day after experiencing a network outage that it says affected customers' ability to process transactions.
-
Creeping price points: A look at the rising cost of Canada's streaming TV services
Streaming TV isn't getting any cheaper. After it was once heralded as the cost-effective alternative to cable, the price of Canada's streaming services is inching higher every year. Here's a look at recent changes in the monthly price of the top streaming services.
-
Rising prices, shrinking libraries: How streaming TV is shaking down in Canada
Streaming television forever changed how Canadians watch their favourite shows, offering a seemingly bottomless library of commercial-free programming for a dirt-cheap price. Now, the overlords of entertainment have come to collect their dues.
Lifestyle
-
Norad ready to track Santa, and everyone can follow along
As children around the world eagerly await Santa’s arrival on Christmas, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) in Colorado keeps a close watch on Santa and his sleigh from the moment he leaves the North Pole.
-
Montreal real estate broker and model breaks Guinness record for underwater photo shoot
Montreal real estate broker, model and mother Kim Bruneau broke the Guinness record for deepest underwater model photoshoot after posing on a submerged oil tanker in the Bahamas.
-
Cruise ship stops in Saint John, N.B. for first-ever December visit in Atlantic Canada
The MSC Meraviglia was suppose to sail to the Bahamas, but was redirected north due to bad weather down south.
Sports
-
Lane Hutson scores overtime winner as United States beats Canada in WJC exhibition
Montreal Canadiens prospect Lane Hutson scored the overtime winner as the United States defeated Canada 6-5 in a world junior hockey championship tune-up game Saturday.
-
Joseph Parker stuns Deontay Wilder in unanimous decision
Joseph Parker stunned Deontay Wilder in a unanimous decision on Saturday in the first bout of a heavyweight doubleheader at the Kingdom Arena.
-
Autos
-
EV, hybrid and gas-powered: Some interesting cars coming in 2024
Next year will see the introduction of some new, genuinely affordable electric vehicles as well as a couple of interesting options for the ultra-wealthy. We'll also see the return of some classic model names.
-
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
-
Honda recalling more than 2.5 million cars in U.S. due to fuel pump defect
Honda Motor's American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.