NEW YORK -- Korean pop star Luna is ready to make her Broadway debut this fall in the musical "KPOP" and she's already dreaming of who might be there on opening night -- like BTS.

Speaking through a translator, she says she would be thankful if they showed up on opening night.

She also wants fans and other stars to show up, too.

Luna says she would love to see New York celebrities, as well as Hollywood celebrities in the seats.

Luna was introduced at a press event for the musical Wednesday at the Korean Cultural Centre in New York.

Luna began her musical career as a member of the popular K-pop group f(x) before becoming a solo artist.

Her latest single, "Madonna," was released in September.

Her stage resume includes Korean productions of "In the Heights" and "Mamma Mia," and she's excited to take her talents to Broadway.

"KPOP" tells the story of global superstars preparing for a special one-night only concert, when one singer's inner struggle threatens to dismantle one of the biggest labels in the industry.

The multimedia experience explores the relentless discipline, raw talent, and commercial ambition behind the international phenomenon.

"KPOP" begins previews October 1313 at the Circle in the Square Theatre, with an opening night scheduled for November 20th.