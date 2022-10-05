Kim Jung Gi, acclaimed comic book artist, dies at 47

Kim Jung Gi, a widely beloved South Korean artist known for creating sprawling, detailed works in a matter of hours, has died at 47.(Romuald Meigneux/Sipa/Shutterstock via CNN) Kim Jung Gi, a widely beloved South Korean artist known for creating sprawling, detailed works in a matter of hours, has died at 47.(Romuald Meigneux/Sipa/Shutterstock via CNN)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social