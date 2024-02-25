Kenneth Mitchell, 'Star Trek' and 'Marvel' actor, dead at 49

VIDEO 'There's a deer in the swimming pool': Wayward deer caught on tape in LaSalle, Ont. pool
Kenneth Mitchell, an actor who appeared in the series “Star Trek: Discovery” and Marvel’s “Captain Marvel,” has died, his family announced in a statement shared on his verified social media Sunday.
He was 49.
“With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend,” the family’s statement read.
Mitchell was diagnosed with ALS in 2018. He and his family shared periodic updates about his health in recent years. In August, Mitchell marked the fifth anniversary of his diagnosis in a post on Instagram.
“My brother humorously mentioned that they don’t really have a happy ALS Anniversary card in the shop. However, I want to celebrate today; the gift of life. I’m so thankful to have this day in front of me. It’s been a long 5 years. So much lost, so much gained. Incredibly hard times, mixed with so many more blessings,” Mitchell wrote at the time.
“At the heart of it all are friends and family, caregivers and doctors coming to the aid of my family over and over and over again. Giving a plethora of support and love and care and encouragement. There is so much beauty in that. This disease is absolutely horrific…yet despite all the suffering, there is so much to be grateful for.”
A native of Canada, Mitchell acquired more than 50 film and television credits over the course of his acting career. He played the father of Carol Danvers in Marvel’s 2019 “Captain Marvel,” and an Olympic hopeful in the 2004 hockey film “Miracle.” Mitchell appeared in dozens of TV series, including “Jericho,” “The Astronaut Wives Club” and “Switched at Birth.”
From 2017 - 2021, Mitchell played the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha, and Tenavik, as well as Aurellio, in “Star Trek: Discovery.”
“Whether someone is good or bad is all about perspective, and it’s about understanding that culture,” he told StarTrek.com in 2017. “You’ll get to know the Klingons on our show, and then people can decide if we really are the villains.”
Beyond his acting roles, Mitchell was remembered by those close to him as a “hope seeker, daydreamer, dream believer.” In his family’s statement, they expressed their admiration for the strength Mitchell showed as he lived with illness.
“Regardless of his later disabilities, Ken discovered a higher calling to be more fully himself for his kids,” they wrote.
“For five and a half years Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS. And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment to living a full and joyous life in each moment.
Mitchell is survived by his wife, Susan, and their two young children.
