    • Ex-gang leader's account of Tupac Shakur killing is fiction, defence lawyer in Vegas says

    Duane 'Keffe D' Davis, who is accused of orchestrating the 1996 slaying of hip-hop music icon Tupac Shakur, appears in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (Rachel Aston / Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool, File) Duane 'Keffe D' Davis, who is accused of orchestrating the 1996 slaying of hip-hop music icon Tupac Shakur, appears in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (Rachel Aston / Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool, File)
    The defence attorney representing a former Los Angeles-area gang leader accused of killing music legend Tupac Shakur in 1996 in Las Vegas says his client’s accounts of the killing are fiction.

    Attorney Carl Arnold told reporters outside a courtroom on Tuesday that his client, Duane "Keffe D" Davis, wanted to make money with his story. Arnold says Davis embellished or outright lied about his involvement in the car-to-car shooting and that prosecutors lack key evidence to obtain a murder conviction.

    Prosecutors say evidence against Davis is strong and a jury will decide the case. Davis is now 60. He's jailed on US$750,000 bail pending trial in November.

