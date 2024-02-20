Entertainment

    Divorce of Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner is finalized, officially ending their marriage

    Kevin Costner, left, and Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
    SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -

    A judge has declared that Kevin Costner and his wife of nearly two decades, Christine Baumgartner, are now legally divorced, according to court records filed Tuesday.

    The couple's marriage ended, and both became single, on Friday, nine months after she filed for divorce, a judgment entered in Santa Barbara County court showed.

    In the first months after their split, Costner and Baumgartner fought in court over child custody and support payments and appeared to be headed for a contentious trial. But they reached a settlement agreement in September that allowed them to avoid it.

    The two will have joint custody of their sons, ages 16 and 15, and daughter, age 13. A judge in September ordered Costner to pay about US$63,000 per month in child support, after she had sought about US$175,000 per month.

    Costner, 69, and Baumgartner, 48, a model and handbag designer, began dating in 1998 and married at his Colorado ranch in 2004.

    It was the second marriage for Costner, the Oscar and Emmy winning star of TV's " Yellowstone " and films including "Dances With Wolves," "The Bodyguard" and "Bull Durham."

    He also has four adult children from previous relationships.

