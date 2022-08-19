Bill Paxton family settles lawsuit with hospital over death

Bill Paxton is seen in this 2016 photo, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Bill Paxton is seen in this 2016 photo, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social